Bristol Lines Up For Banksy Bristol Shirts To Help The Colston Four

Grafitti artist Banksy is making and selling T-shirts for £25 to support four people facing trial accused of criminal damage over the toppling of a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, which went on sale in the town today. The shirts depict the statueless plinth, the rope used to pull the statue down, and debris around, with the word "Bristol" above, as if it were a tourist landmark. The proceeds will be given to the four defendants being tried next week in Bristol crown court on charges of criminal damage "so they can go for a pint". The bronze memorial was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest on the 7th of June 2020, before being dumped in the Bristol Harbour and later recovered on put on display by Bristol city council.

Rhian Graham, 29, Jake Skuse, 36, and Sage Willoughby, 21, from Bristol, and Milo Ponsford, 25, from Bishopstoke are known as "The Colston Four" and are accused of "with each other and others unknown without lawful excuse" damaging the statue and plinth, a listed monument. They have all pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal damage

The news and details of Banksy's fundraising were announced on the local Ujami Radio Station, who posted the following;