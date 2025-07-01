Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Cancel Haus, Shift

Cancel Haus, Spies And Rock'N'Roll in Shift's December 2025 Solicits

CANCEL HAUS #1 (MR)

SHIFT PRESENTS

JUL250864

(W) Hroge (A / CA) Hroge

The Cancel Haus is an exciting new graphic novel series, a dark thriller with a humorous slant. Adam Warmbath has a lot on his plate. He's not short of currency, but yachts and trophy wives don't float his boat. He's not right-wing and he's not left-wing; he is knowing… and he knows who is harming the children. He's hatching a plan to stop them whilst juggling pressing matters on his own doorstep: greedy builders, a visitor with a gun and public displays of his daughter's privacy, all need his attention, too. Set over fifteen full color issues this beautifully illustrated comic masterpiece is the life's work of just one man: a talented, deep-thinking artist who dares to buck the trend and take a vital stand for freedom of speech, against the encroaching age of political correctness and cancel culture.

In Shops: Dec 31, 2025

SHIFT PRESENTS SEX SPIES & ROCK N ROLL TP (MR)

SHIFT PRESENTS

JUL250865

(W) Jeff Messer (A) Various (CA) Renzo Podesta

Off the back of several hugely successful crowd-funded releases, Mixtape Comics and SHIFT bring you an ongoing anthology featuring fantastic creators and amazing stories. The 1980s are the perfect era of spy stories. The Cold War was at its hottest, the fashion was loud, the music was louder, and the spies of these tales are young, hip, and sexually charged! The main stories revolve around Cassi Storm, a young woman who finds herself becoming one of the world's foremost secret agents, along with her lover, and his best friend. These are wildly fun spy adventures, spanning over half a century's worth of history and plots that all blend together into one massive tale.

In Shops: Dec 31, 2025

