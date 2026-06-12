Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: doctor doom, phil noto, ultimate

Marvel Teases An Ultimate Universe Future For Doctor Doom & The X-Men

Marvel Comics Teases A Future For The Ultimate Universe with Doctor Doom and the Ultimate X-Men...

Article Summary Ultimate Endgame #5 has slipped from April to June 24, landing the same day as Ultimate Universe: Finale #1.

Marvel’s foreshadow covers hint the Ultimate Universe may continue despite Finale being billed as a goodbye.

Doctor Doom’s identity is thrown into doubt, raising big questions about Reed Richards and Victor Von Doom.

Ultimate X-Men may have a future beyond the current saga, with teases suggesting a path toward Marvel’s 616.

This is how Ultimate Endgame was solicited back in January 2026, back when it was supposed to come out in April.

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5 (of 5)

DENIZ CAMP (W) • TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF (A) • Covers by MARK BROOKS, STONEHOUSE, FORESHADOW VARIANT , MARCOS MARTIN, TERRY DODSON, TBA

THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue! There are no more retreats, no more second chances. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Then it was delayed until the 3rd of June. And now it is delayed until the 24th of June, the same day as Ultimate Finale is released.. And we got some more covers, and details on the MCU lookalike 1:100 Stonehouse variant…

And then also a Phil Noto "Foreshadowing" cover, which traditionally teases the future of the series… even though in this case, there isn't meant to be one.

In the new Ultimate Universe, the Reed Richards from the original Ultimate Universe made this Reed Richards the Doctor Doom of this universe, after killing off the rest of the Fantastic Four. But that's not Reed Richards face behind the mask… does it mean that he was the Ultimate Victor Von Doom all this time? believing he was Reed Richards? And here's how the Ultimate Universe: Finale, out on the same day, is looking…

Ultimate Universe: Finale #1

by Deniz Camp, Jonathan Hickman, Alessandro Cappuccio, Stefano Caselli

THE ULTIMATE GOODBYE…Following the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5, the creative teams of all the Ultimate books come together one last time to say farewell…

But they also have a Foreshadow Variant cover as well, by Peach Momoko…

Have the Ultimate Universe X-Men found their way to the 616? Looks like there's still a lot to play for…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!