Captain Atom Wants To Be A God In DC's K.O. Superman Vs Captain Atom
This week's DC's K.O. #2 and Superman #32 teased Captain Atom Vs Superman…
But next week, Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaakse, are bringing the main attraction with DC's KO: Superman Vs Captain Atom. And it seems that Captain Atom has certain aspirations…
Not just to be a superhero. But to go a little further than that,
And that's what he is in this game for. Clearly he has been reading or watching a lot of Watchmen and has Doctor Manhattan envy.
But first of all, he has to be bawled out for that DC's K.O. #2 scene by Superman.
As Superman gives him his Paddington Bear long stare…
So Captain Atom is going to be like Darkseid, is going to be a God and now has to fight Superman. No pressure…
Playing to win he may be but do remember, this is a Superman event from Scott Snyder's perspective, to follow Batman in Metal and Wonder Woman in Death Metal. There's only so far you can go in a Superman event, especially when you kick off saying that you want to be a God… DC's KO: Superman Vs Captain Atom by Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaakse is published this coming Wednesday by DC Comics.
