Captain Atom Wants To Be A God In DC's K.O. Superman Vs Captain Atom

Article Summary

  • Captain Atom attempts to ascend beyond superhero status and seeks godhood in DC's K.O. Superman Vs Captain Atom
  • Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaakse lead the explosive DC's K.O. Superman Vs Captain Atom showdown event
  • Captain Atom confronts Superman after dramatic events in DC's K.O. #2, raising stakes in the series
  • This Superman event follows Metal and Death Metal, setting the stage for godlike ambitions and epic battles

This week's DC's K.O. #2 and Superman #32 teased Captain Atom Vs Superman…

But next week, Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaakse, are bringing the main attraction with DC's KO: Superman Vs Captain Atom. And it seems that Captain Atom has certain aspirations…

DC's K.O. Superman Vs Captain Atom
Not just to be a superhero. But to go a little further than that,

DC's K.O. Superman Vs Captain Atom
And that's what he is in this game for. Clearly he has been reading or watching a lot of Watchmen and has Doctor Manhattan envy.

DC's K.O. Superman Vs Captain Atom
But first of all, he has to be bawled out for that DC's K.O. #2 scene by Superman.

DC's K.O. Superman Vs Captain Atom
As Superman gives him his Paddington Bear long stare…

DC's K.O. Superman Vs Captain Atom
So Captain Atom is going to be like Darkseid, is going to be a God and now has to fight Superman. No pressure…

DC's K.O. Superman Vs Captain Atom
Playing to win he may be but do remember, this is a Superman event from Scott Snyder's perspective, to follow Batman in Metal and Wonder Woman in Death Metal. There's only so far you can go in a Superman event, especially when you kick off saying that you want to be a God… DC's KO: Superman Vs Captain Atom by Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaakse is published this coming Wednesday by DC Comics.

DC K.O. SUPERMAN VS CAPTAIN ATOM #1
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Sean Izaakse (CA) Jorge Corona
DC K.O. ALL FIGHT MONTH: ROUND 1 OF 8! A fight so explosive it you won't want to miss it!
$4.99 12/3/2025

 

DC's K.O. Superman Vs Captain Atom

