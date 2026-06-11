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The Omni Omega+ Entertainment Corp, DC Comics & Trademarks (Spoilers)

The Omni Omega+ Entertainment Corp, DC Comics and Trademarks in Lobo, Green Lantern and Emperor Aquaman (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Omni Omega+ Entertainment Corp emerges as a new DC media power, buying contracts and turning cosmic chaos into profit.
  • Lobo reveals Omega+ is chasing rights and reality TV fame, dragging major DC players into its expanding scheme.
  • Green Lantern #35 links Omega+ to Tobi Y2K, with Hal Jordan targeted as part of the corporation’s bigger plans.
  • Emperor Aquaman #18 pulls Aquaman and Hal into Omega+ custody, tying Aquaman to a growing DC trademark satire.

The Omni Omega+ Entertainment Corp is the new satirical media conglomerate spreading its wings across the DC Universe since the DC Next Level launch and the events of K.O., which flooded the universe with Omega and Alpha Energy. And they seem to be mopping up.

Lobo Remembers When He Used To Wear Lipstick (Lobo #1 Spoilers)
Lobo #1 by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona

First appearing in Lobo #1, after buying up all professional hitmen contracts in the galaxy. But it's not the business they want, so much as it is the rights…

Lobo Remembers When He Used To Wear Lipstick (Lobo #1 Spoilers)
Lobo #1 by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona

As Omega+ launch a reality TV series to profit from it… and they need competitors…

Omega + Entertainment Corps, DC Comics And Trademarks
Lobo #2 by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona

… and saw them bring Aquaman into the fray…

Omega + Entertainment Corps, DC Comics And Trademarks
Lobo #2 by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona

But that only got him cancelled. For a bit.

Omega + Entertainment Corps, DC Comics And Trademarks
Lobo #2 by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona

And as Lobo gets close and personal with the rest of the division…

DC Comics Futures
Lobo #3 by Skottie Young, Jorge Corona, Nicoletta Baldari

… they also make an appearance in recent issues of Green Lantern… as employers of Tobi Y2K

Omega + Entertainment Corps, DC Comics And Trademarks
Green Lantern #35 by Jeremy Adams, Ig Guara and Montos

Although Tobi wasn't best pleased with what they were planning to do with Hal Jordan and the rest…

Omega + Entertainment Corps, DC Comics And Trademarks
Green Lantern #35 by Jeremy Adams, Ig Guara and Montos

Though that then brought OOEC's security detail to this week's Emperor Aquaman #18 as promised…

DC Comics
Emperor Aquaman #18 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli

Thanking him for his co-operation in this matter. And bringing Hal Jordan with them as a potential recruit…

DC Comics
Emperor Aquaman #18 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli

Slightly reminiscent of when DC Comics sued DC Shoes over the star in their trademark, only for DC Shoes to realise that DC Comics hadn't trademarked their logo properly and so successfully sued DC Comics right back again…

Emperor Aquaman #18 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli
Aquaman finds himself trapped in a mysterious prison, only to find out he's not the only one there—Hal Jordan joins him in a jailbreak among the stars! A union between the lost Green Lantern and the Emperor to the stars points the way toward a major sea change for the DC Universe!

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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