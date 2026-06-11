Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: KO, Omni Omega+ Entertainment Corp, trademarks

The Omni Omega+ Entertainment Corp, DC Comics & Trademarks (Spoilers)

The Omni Omega+ Entertainment Corp, DC Comics and Trademarks in Lobo, Green Lantern and Emperor Aquaman (Spoilers)

Article Summary Omni Omega+ Entertainment Corp emerges as a new DC media power, buying contracts and turning cosmic chaos into profit.

Lobo reveals Omega+ is chasing rights and reality TV fame, dragging major DC players into its expanding scheme.

Green Lantern #35 links Omega+ to Tobi Y2K, with Hal Jordan targeted as part of the corporation’s bigger plans.

Emperor Aquaman #18 pulls Aquaman and Hal into Omega+ custody, tying Aquaman to a growing DC trademark satire.

The Omni Omega+ Entertainment Corp is the new satirical media conglomerate spreading its wings across the DC Universe since the DC Next Level launch and the events of K.O., which flooded the universe with Omega and Alpha Energy. And they seem to be mopping up.

First appearing in Lobo #1, after buying up all professional hitmen contracts in the galaxy. But it's not the business they want, so much as it is the rights…

As Omega+ launch a reality TV series to profit from it… and they need competitors…

… and saw them bring Aquaman into the fray…

But that only got him cancelled. For a bit.

And as Lobo gets close and personal with the rest of the division…

… they also make an appearance in recent issues of Green Lantern… as employers of Tobi Y2K…

Although Tobi wasn't best pleased with what they were planning to do with Hal Jordan and the rest…

Though that then brought OOEC's security detail to this week's Emperor Aquaman #18 as promised…

Thanking him for his co-operation in this matter. And bringing Hal Jordan with them as a potential recruit…

Slightly reminiscent of when DC Comics sued DC Shoes over the star in their trademark, only for DC Shoes to realise that DC Comics hadn't trademarked their logo properly and so successfully sued DC Comics right back again…

Emperor Aquaman #18 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli

Aquaman finds himself trapped in a mysterious prison, only to find out he's not the only one there—Hal Jordan joins him in a jailbreak among the stars! A union between the lost Green Lantern and the Emperor to the stars points the way toward a major sea change for the DC Universe!

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