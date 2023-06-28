Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Blood Moon Comics, Colts, September 2023, Solicits, Symon Sayz, Tear Collector

Colts, Simon Sayz & Tear Collector- Blood Moon September 2023 Solicits

Blood Moon Comics have a number of launches in their September 2023 solicits including Symon Sayz #1 by Jeff Meuth and more.

Blood Moon Comics have a number of launches in their September 2023 solicits and solicitations, Symon Sayz #1 by Jeff Meuth, Colts #1 by Gonzalo Dyanedel and Andres Cubillos, Tear Collector #1 by Diego Arandojo and Horacio Lalia, and a Signal 29 oneshot by Jon McCarthy and Robby Musso.

SIMON SAYZ #1 (OF 12) CVR A MEUTH

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUL231457

JUL231458 – SIMON SAYZ #1 (OF 12) CVR B MEUTH – 4.99

JUL231459 – SIMON SAYZ #1 (OF 12) CVR C MEUTH – 4.99

(W) Jeff Meuth (A / CA) Jeff Meuth

Symon is a mental patient that struggles with voices telling him to kill, to be evil, and to embrace what he is. If that weren't bad enough, there's a deeper war brewing being he's a descendant of Kain. In Shops: Sep 27, 2023 SRP: 4.99

COLTS #1 (OF 2) CVR A GABRIEL IBARRA

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUL231449

JUL231450 – COLTS #1 (OF 2) CVR B GABRIEL IBARRA – 4.99

(W) Gonzalo Dyanedel (A) Andres Cubillos (CA) Gabriel Ibarra

In the future, humanity expanded to the stars. Alien civilizations have been dis-covered, and lithium became an unprecedented energy source for the entire ga-laxy. As Earth is now the main source of lithium, many deadly factions seek to exploit our sources. Enter Earth's first and best line of defense: Colts! This mili-tary squadron has the best trained soldiers paired with the latest weaponry con-ceived to protect the planet from any threat within and beyond! In Shops: Sep 06, 2023 SRP: 4.99

TEAR COLLECTOR #1 (OF 2) (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUL231460

(W) Diego Arandojo (A) Horacio Lalia (CA) Nahuel Sb

Gothic horror set in the London of the 1980's. A woman collects tears in order to keep in contact with her dead husband. When pouring tears on his decades-old corpse, she's able to resurrect him for a few minutes and keep their love alive. In Shops: Sep 20, 2023 SRP: 4.99

SIGNAL 29 ONESHOT (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUL231456

(W) Jon McCarthy (A / CA) Robby Musso

Two New Orleans medics respond to a seedy motel to pronounce a dead body, which isn't quite as dead as it seems. Signal 29 is a one-shot that takes a unique, and more intimate, approach to the zombie genre where the reader joins a pair of first responders as they encounter Patient Zero as the dead begin to rise. In Shops: Sep 06, 2023 SRP: 4.99

GRIT N GEARS #6 (OF 6) CVR A NAHUEL SB

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUL231451

JUL231452 – GRIT N GEARS #6 (OF 6) CVR B YAMIL MEDINA – 3.99

(W) Angel Fuentes (A / CA) Nahuel Sb

In this exciting conclusion to the miniseries, things don't look so good for Screw Driver. He alone struggles to survive the onslaught that Razorneck and his crew are unleashing on the town of Steam's Eddy. But much needed help arrives in the form of… Lil' Maple? Seriously?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GUNBREED #3 (OF 5) CVR A HERNAN GONZALEZ & JUAN GUTIERREZ

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUL231453

JUL231454 – GUNBREED #3 (OF 5) CVR B NICOLAS GIACONDINO – 3.99

JUL231455 – GUNBREED #3 (OF 5) CVR C HERNAN GONZALEZ – 3.99

(W) Angel Fuentes (A) Mateo Maciorowski, AC Osorio (CA) Hernan Gonzalez, Juan Gutierrez

The tragic story of the massacre at Bajo Tierra is finally revealed. Witness the death of Powder Cain's son, Billy, at the hands of the villain Black Cloud Stevens and the savage return of the Undead Cain in "Ghost Town Resurrected." Then, "The Ballad of Fallen Angels" sees Bajo Tierra overrun by a demon horde with only Powder Cain to defend it.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TITAN MOUSE OF MIGHT #5

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUL231461

(W) Gary Shipman (A / CA) Gary Shipman

Harvey Award Nominee for Best New Talent, Russ Manning Award Nominee for Most Promising Newcomer, and Eisner Award Nominee for Talent. Titan makes a last effort to convince Professor Nimoy to put an end to his mad schemes. Titan is being bombarded continually with PTSD being brought on by past trauma, threatening to consume him with guilt and shackle him with paralyzing grief. The secrets continue to unfold in this exciting issue!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.25

TOXX #3 CVR A BRIAN DEMAREST

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JUL231462

JUL231463 – TOXX #3 CVR B HUGO A RUIZ – 4.99

JUL231464 – TOXX #3 CVR C ALESSANDRO (ALEX) AMORUSO – 4.99

JUL231465 – TOXX #3 CVR D BUGRA BATUHAN BERAH – 4.99

(W) Eric Palicki, Evan Carothers (A) Ben Worrell (CA) Brian Demarest

Fueled by desperation, Claire and the gang hope against hope to get a message out for help. But with a mutant army and an enraged biker gang hot on their trail, what hope is even left?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!