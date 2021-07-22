Critical Role, Orville & Hellboy in Dark Horse October 2021 Solicits

Dark Horse Comics sees their October 2021 solicits and solicitations contain everything from new Orville, to collected Amazing Screw-On-Head to the return of No One Left To Fight, a new Hellboy series, and a new Critical Role series too. Tell us what has your name on it in the comments below…

The Amazing Screw-On Head and Other Curious Objects TP

Mike Mignola (W/A/Cover) and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Dec 1

FC, 104 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

When Emperor Zombie threatens the safety of all life on earth, President Lincoln enlists the aid of a mechanical head. With the help of associates Mr. Groin (a faithful manservant) and Mr. Dog (a dog), Screw-On Head must brave ancient tombs, a Victorian flying apparatus, and demons from a dimension inside a turnip. This beloved collection of oddball Mignola creations also includes "The Magician and the Snake" from Dark Horse Maverick: Happy Endings, and nearly fifty pages of additional material, available now for the first time in paperback!

Black Hammer Reborn #5 (of 12)

Jeff Lemire (W), Malachi Ward (A/C/Cover B), Matthew Sheean (A/Cover B), and Caitlin Yarsky (Cover A)

On sale Oct 27

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

A multidimensional nightmare unfolds and wrecks chaos on Spiral City as the powerful superhero known as the Black Hammer joins forces with the brutal vigilante known as the Skulldigger to put an end to this madness.

Featuring a special 1-page Inspector Insector backup story by Rich Tommaso!

Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria #1 (of 4)

Darcy van Poelgeest (W), CoupleofKooks (A), Cris Peter (C), and Helen Mask (Cover)

On sale Oct 20

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Leylas Kryn, the Bright Queen of the Kryn Dynasty, has spent multiple lives in pursuit of assembling the Luxon. With her eternal lover Quana at her side, she will stop at nothing to use its otherworldly power to bring a Golden Age to the peoples under her rule. So when what might be the final piece of the Luxon appears nearby, Leylas sends Quana to collect it . . . with consequences that may threaten the entire Dynasty!

Critical Role Game Master Matthew Mercer joins Eisner Award-winning writer Darcy van Poelgeest (Little Bird)!



The Dark TP

Mark Sable (W), Kristian Donaldson (A/Cover), and Lee Loughridge (C)

On sale Dec 8

FC, 136 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

After a worldwide cyberwar ends technology as we know it, a former super-soldier teams up with a biopunk to fight the rise of a biological internet forcing humanity to connect to it—whether they want to or not. An original graphic novel.

• Collects the original digital series The Dark.

The EC Archives: Crime Illustrated HC

Al Feldstein (W), Jack Oleck (W), John Larner (W), Richard Smith (W), Reed Crandall (A), Wallace Wood (A), Bernie Krigstein (A), Graham Ingels (A), Al Williamson (A), George Evans (A), Charles Sultan (A), Joe Orlando (A/Cover), Jack David (A), and Jack Kamen (A)

On sale Dec 1

b&w, 184 pages

$49.99

HC, 8" x 11"

Contained here is the complete run of Crime Illustrated, an innovative "Picto-Fiction" magazine containing illustrated prose stories of frightening crimes, daring heroes, and dangerous psychopaths, written and illustrated by Jack Oleck, Reed Crandall, Wally Wood, Joe Orlando, and more!

This archive volume contains Crime Illustrated issues 1-3. Features the rare third issue, unpublished in its time.



Far Cry: Rite of Passage HC

Bryan Edward Hill (W), Geraldo Borges (A), Michael Atiyeh (C), and Matt Taylor (Cover)

On sale Dec 1

FC, 72 pages

$19.99

HC, 7"x 10"

Young Diego Castillo has just turned thirteen, but this birthday is more than a celebration—it's a rite of passage. His father takes him on a journey, teaching him important lessons in leadership and recounts cautionary tales he has heard about the undoing of three legendary men: Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed. With what he learns, will Diego be able to accept his destiny?

Collects the three-issue miniseries.



Gantz Omnibus volume 8 TP

Hiroya Oku (W/A/Cover)

On sale Dec 22

b&w, 632 pages

$24.99

TP, 5 1/8" x 7 1/4"

A frightening adult science-fiction vision of a world gone mad, Hiroya Oku's shocking alien-invasion epic has sold over fifteen million copies in Japan and inspired three feature films and an anime TV series. This value-priced collection features 632 pages of shock and awe! Collects Gantz volumes 22–24.

The Tokyo Gantz squad of alien fighters join with the battle-hardened Osaka team to face the insanely powerful boss class of offworld horrors. But when facing the beautiful but deadly shape-shifting "100 point" boss, the Gantz warriors soon discover that even the combined firepower of two teams may not be enough to prevail—or survive!

"Raising standard geek fare to a new level of sophistication." —Entertainment Weekly



Grendel: Devil's Odyssey HC

Matt Wagner (W/A/Cover) and Brennan Wagner (C)

On sale Dec 8

FC, 200 pages

$29.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Grendel Prime searches the stars for a new home for mankind, and Matt Wagner returns to his darkest creation! As civilization comes to an end on Earth, the final Grendel Khan gives Grendel Prime a new directive: Find a perfect planet to be the new home for the human race. But will the deadly and relentless paladin ultimately save humanity . . . or destroy it?

Collects the eight-issue miniseries.

Groo Meets Tarzan #4 (of 4)

Mark Evanier (W), Sergio Aragonés (W/A/Cover), Thomas Yeates (A/Cover), and Tom Luth (C)

On sale Oct 27

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Tarzan artist Thomas Yeates teams up with Sergio Aragonés and Mark Evanier to deliver a unique crossover experience! Each detailed page is colored by longtime collaborator Tom Luth and lettered by multiple award winner Stan Sakai. Also—Rufferto the dog remains ready to impress in his usual backup strip!



Halo Infinite Master Chief with Grappleshot PVC Statue

On sale Nov 10

$69.99

John-117: the Master Chief. Legendary Spartan-II super soldier and defender of humanity from galactic threats around every corner. Countless times the Master Chief has defied impossible odds to become the hero we've needed him to be. Now, on the surface of a mysterious Halo ring, he must once again pull humanity back from the brink. Of course, legendary heroes should be immortalized in legendary ways, so while you're saving humanity as the Master Chief in Halo Infinite, Dark Horse will help by showcasing the Chief himself with this incredible statue, complete with Grappleshot and Energy sword that will bring the surface of Zeta Halo straight to the surface of your favorite shelf.

Product Details:

• Master Chief statue stands 10" tall

• The statue features the Master Chief heroically in action with grappleshot firing and energy sword at the ready.

• Includes Master Chief, the MA40 Assault Rifle, Grappleshot, Energy Sword, and base of the Zeta Halo Ring with industry leading detail and paint decoration.

Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club #1 (of 5)

Mike Mignola (W/Cover), Chris Roberson (W), Christopher Mitten (W/Cover), Ben Stenbeck (A), and Michelle Madsen (C)

On sale Oct 27

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Hellboy learns about the mysteries of an exorcism gone wrong and more when his occult investigator relative reveals secretive and perilous adventures of one of the Hellboy Universe's most mysterious societies! Silver Lantern Club member Simon Bruttenholm relates a tale from the dawn of radio, in which Sir Edward Grey and Sarah Jewel go toe to toe with . . . technology?

Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson expand the Hellboy universe with a new tale of strange spiritual happenings. They're joined by artists Ben Stenbeck and Christopher Mitten, with colors by Michelle Madsen.

Killer Queens #3 (of 4)

David M. Booher (W), Claudia Balboni (A/Cover A), Harry Saxon (C), Chris Ables (Cover B), and David Talaski (Cover C)

On sale Oct 20

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Our super-gay sass-assins have broken out of captivity with the help of some super cute new friends and a hot new ride. Teaming with rebels Haws and Ballik, the Killer Queens set out on a groovy adventure to escape the chaotic aftermath of their jailbreak! However, these new friends may not be what they seem—are Max and Alex in for the ride of their lives?

The only way to survive is to abandon Earth!

Last Flight Out #2 (of 6)

Marc Guggenheim (W), Eduardo Ferigato (A/Cover), and Marcelo Costa (C)

On sale Oct 6

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

With less than twenty-four hours to go until the complete evacuation of Earth, scientist Ben Caewood has to find his daughter in the lawless wasteland that is Chicago, Illinois—but things aren't exactly what they seem and Ben isn't prepared for this issue's shocking final page twist.

• A thrilling new comics series by renowned writer, Marc Guggenheim!

Lucky Devil #3 (of 4)

Cullen Bunn (W) and Fran Galan (A/Cover)

On sale Oct 6

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

After an exorcism gone wrong, down-on-his-luck schlub Stanley finds he's retained all of the demon's supernatural powers and positions himself as the leader of an insane worldwide cult—only to find himself pissing off the demons of hell who are hot on his heels for revenge.

Madman Library Edition Volume 2 HC

Michael Allred (W/A/Cover), Mike Baron (W), Brian Michael Bendis (W), Steve Rude (A), Michael Avon Oeming (A), Laura Allred (C), Han Allred (C), and Paul Mounts (C)

On sale Dec 29

FC, 680 pages

$99.99

HC, 8" x 12"

The Madman comics universe begins here—with over 600 pages drawn by legendary comics creator Michael Allred! For the first time, Madman's debut series is presented in color for the ultimate surreal superhero reading experience in a deluxe, oversized, hardcover format.

Volume two collects many of Mike Allred's popular Madman Comics stories including numerous Madman spinoffs and crossovers featuring the Superman/Madman crossover and the Powers/Madman one-shot written By Brian Michael Bendis and drawn By Michael Avon Oeming.

This six-volume Madman universe library edition series collects all of Allred's award-winning Madman universe (a.k.a. the "Madmaniverse") stories in selected reading order for the ultimate Madman fan!

Malika: Warrior Queen Volume 2 TP

Roye Okupe (W), Sunkanmi Akinboye (A/Cover), Etubi Onucheyo (C), and Toyin Ajetunmobi (C)

On sale Dec 15

FC, 280 pages

$24.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Malika, queen and commander of the fifteenth-century West-African empire Azzaz, has been flung into the year 2025. After years of moving in the shadows, Malika is forced out of hiding by the Olon Jin—ancient sorcerers imprisoned for centuries because of their obsession with dark magic. Malika uncovers a sinister plot that predates her own five-hundred-year-old legend as Warrior Queen and threatens to end humanity.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation #4 (of 4)

Kevin Smith (W), Rob David (W), Tim Sheridan (W), Mindy Lee (A), Rico Renzi (C), Dave Wilkins (Cover A), and Arthur Adams (Cover B)

On sale Oct 13

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

In this final issue He-Man and Teela confront Skeletor about the destructive Orlax monster he unleashed and demand his help in a story that leads directly to the opening episode of the new Netflix show written by Kevin Smith!

• The official prequel to the upcoming Netflix show!

Mazebook #2 (of 5)

Jeff Lemire (W/A/C/Cover A) and Dustin Nguyen (Cover B)

On sale Oct 13

FC, 48 pages

$5.99

Miniseries

Will's a melancholy building inspector who's been grieving the loss of his puzzle-loving daughter for years. One evening he receives a mysterious phone call from a girl claiming it's her and that she's trapped in the middle of a labyrinth, setting Will off on a journey digging through her personal journals and puzzles for answers on where she is and how to bring her back home.

"Mazebook is a deeply haunting and powerfully human work by one of the greatest living masters of the comic medium. You do not want to miss this book." —James Tynion IV

Moebius Library: Doctor Moebius and Mister Gir TP

Numa Sadoul (W) and Moebius (W/A/Cover)

On sale Dec 1

FC, 248 pages

$29.99

TP, 8" x 10"

Working closely with publisher Casterman and Moebius Production, Dark Horse brings you Numa Sadoul's landmark interviews with Jean "Moebius" Giraud. The master reflects on his many lives as an artist and man, from his Heavy Metal breakthrough era to a year before his untimely passing. Numa Sadoul—whose exclusive fourteen-hour interview with Hergé in 1971 was the basis of the 2003 documentary Tintin and I—is known for his book-length conversations with such major comics figures as Jacques Tardi, André Franquin (Spirou), and Albert Uderzo (co-creator of Astérix). Edward Gauvin, translator of over three hundred graphic novels, brings us Sadoul's English-language debut.

No One Left to Fight II #1 (of 5)

Aubrey Sitterson (W), Fico Ossio (A/C/Cover A/Cover B)

On sale Oct 13

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The comic you always wanted is back courtesy of creators Aubrey Sitterson (Savage Hearts, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Fico Ossio (Mister Miracle, Spider-Man). This volume picks up where the smash-hit, critically acclaimed first Fightverse series left off, with the world's greatest fighter struggling to find his place after all his battles have been won and while there's still time left.

• This series features alternate covers by Fico Ossio, which combine into an all-new interlocking image!

Norse Mythology II #5 (of 6)

Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/Cover A), Gabriel Hernández Walta (A), Lovern Kindzierski (C), and David Mack (Cover B)

On sale Oct 13

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

Thor, Loki, and Hoenir come across a giant mischievous eagle who sets them off on a journey to obtain the apples of immortality which all the gods desire for perennial youth!

The Orville #1: Artifacts (Part 1 of 2)

David A. Goodman (W), David Cabeza (A/Cover), and Michael Atiyeh (C)

On sale Oct 20

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

When Ed bumps into his old astro- archaeology teacher, the professor asks for assistance in his pursuit of the lost fleet of the Zankon, whose systems-spanning empire rose and fell millions of years ago, according to legend. However, doing so means taking the Orville into a system so hazardous no ship has ever successfully navigated it.

Rangers of the Divide TP

Megan Huang (W/A/C/Cover)

On sale Dec 22

FC, 128 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

After taking charge of a ragtag group of dragon-riding cadets, a commanding Ranger has one last shot at altering the fate of humanity. Venturing into uncharted territories, they face wild creatures, legendary beasts, and unforeseeable dangers in pursuit of a mysterious ancient enemy. But the commander is hiding something—information that could turn the tide of their mission or make it their last . . .

Collects the four-issue miniseries.

Savage Hearts #4 (of 5)

Aubrey Sitterson (W), Jed Dougherty (A/Cover), and Lovern Kindzierski (C)

On sale Oct 13

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The jungle fantasy romantic comedy continues! But can Bronwyn and Graow stop fighting dinosaurs, birdpeople, an evil wizard, and each other long enough to just shut up and kiss already!? From Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Jed Dougherty (Worlds' Finest, Harley Quinn).

• Special print-only back-up No Kings, No Masters by Aubrey Sitterson and Goran Gligović!

Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen #2 (of 4)

Greg Pak (W), Diego Galindo (A), Francesco Segala (C), Marc Aspinall (Cover A), Caspar Wijngaard (Cover B), Pius Bak (Cover C), and Rafael Sarmento (Cover D)

On sale Oct 27

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Upon finding mysterious maps left behind by the deceased Bob Newby, Will takes off on his own, determined to find whatever pirate treasure is hidden near the riverbanks of Hawkins. As a heavy snow blankets the town, Lucas, Dustin, and Mike must find Will before he freezes to death!

Tales from Harrow County: Fair Folk #4 (of 4)

Cullen Bunn (W), Emily Schnall (A/Cover A), and Tyler Crook (Cover B)

On sale Oct 20

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

After confronting the underground cult of goblins beneath the streets of Harrow County, Bernice and friends escape their subterranean prison and take on the evil effigy of an old ally in an epic magic battle!

The Unbelievable Unteens: From the World of Black Hammer #3 (of 4)

Jeff Lemire (W), Tyler Crook (A/C/Cover A), and Ray Fawkes (Cover B)

On sale Oct 13

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Unbelievable Unteens comic book artist Jane Ito finds her world flipped upside down after discovering that the heroes from her comics were real and she was one of them. As she and the team of underdog heroes begin to re-assemble, they find out why their memories were wiped, who was behind this evil plot, and what happened to the powerful foe the demonic Whitewraith!

• An exciting reimagination of the Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer series!

The Witcher (Netflix) Figures

On sale Feb 2

Each stand approximately 8.5" tall, with a 1" base.

$59.99

Toss a coin to your Witcher, a friend of humanity!

Dark Horse Comics, in partnership with Netflix, are proud to announce our high-end figure line based on the hit TV series The Witcher. These deluxe hand-painted plastic figures feature details as they are seen in season 1.

Geralt Figure

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter known as a "witcher," struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Geralt soon finds that humanity is often more monstrous than the creatures he hunts, and realized he is being pulled to a greater Destiny. Seen here equipped with his meteorite sword adorned with Renfri's brooch.

Yennefer Figure

The breathtakingly beautiful and powerful sorceress, Yennefer of Vengerberg, wasn't always as she appears. Disgusted by the deformities she was born with; Yennefer chooses to undergo the painful transformation to attain ageless beauty at the cost of her fertility. Decades later, she meets Geralt and Jaskier with the opportunity to attain all she craves.

Jaskier Figure

Julian Alfred Pankratz, better known as Jaskier, is a bard and self-entitled best friend of Gerlat of Rivia. Jaskier quickly invites himself along as Geralt's companion, both to experience his epic endeavors firsthand and improve Geralt's public image . . . and maybe make a few coins in the process.

The Worst Dudes #5 (of 5)

Aubrey Sitterson (W), Tony Gregori (A/Cover), and Lovern Kindzierski (C)

On sale Oct 6

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Finally, Dark Horse Comics can put this regrettable, loathsome series behind us, but not before incorrigible nogoodniks Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Tony Gregori (Deuce of Hearts, Karma Police) bring shame on all our houses one last time with the bombastic conclusion to the raunchiest, most hilarious sci-fi mystery we've ever been completely embarrassed to love.

• Special print-only and single issue-only back-ups by cartoonist Rory Blank!