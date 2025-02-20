Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: critical role, Vox Machina

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins, 10th Anniversary Single Issues

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins to be published in print by Dark Horse Comics for its 10th Anniversary

Article Summary Celebrate 10 years of Critical Role with the print debut of Vox Machina Origins by Dark Horse Comics.

Experience the origins of Vox Machina's iconic characters in newly released single issues.

Discover fresh adventures with Vax'ildan and Vex'ahlia as they tackle a mysterious curse.

Issue #1 hits comic shops on June 11, 2025, starting a series of exciting anniversary events.

Dark Horse Comics and Critical Role celebrate 10 years of Critical Role by bringing the Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins I digital comic book to print for the first time in single issues.

Written by Matthew Mercer and Matthew Colville, illustrated by Olivia Samson, coloured by Chris Northrop and Travis Ames, and lettered by Northrop, Vox Machina Origins I was digitally published in 2019. Now, the single issues will be available in print editions for the first time in comic shops, with issue #1 (of 6) featuring a brand-new cover by Samson. This series highlights the origins of the characters who make up the adventuring party that became known as Vox Machina, featuring stories and events that occurred during the home game played by Mercer and the cast of Critical Role before it became a streaming sensation and continuing on from there. In Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins I, roguish twins Vax'ildan and Vex'ahlia investigate a curse afflicting the impoverished citizens of the port city of Stilben. Things are not what they seem for the adventurous siblings—between fighting shark-riding fish men and black-clad assassins, they meet an antlered half-elven wild mage with her own theory about the curse.

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins I #1 (of 6) will be available in comic shops on the 11th of June 11, 2025. And is planned as the first of a series of anniversary celebrations… expect more from the ComicsPRO event about to kick off?

You can, of course, also still buy the collection…

"The band of adventurers known as Vox Machina will save the world. Eventually. But even they have to start somewhere. Six would-be heroes on seemingly different jobs find their paths intertwined as they investigate shady business in the swamp town of Stilben. They'll need to put their heads– and weapons–together to figure out what's going on…and keep from being killed in the process. Even then, whether or not they can overcome what truly lurks at the bottom of the town's travails remains to be seen!"

