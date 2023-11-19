Posted in: Comics, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Beware the Villainess!, Ize Press, manhwa, My Secretly Hot Husband, SSS-Class Revival Hunter, The Villainess Is a Marionette; Marriage of Convenience, Tied to You, Yen Press

Ize Press Announces 6 New Korean Manhwa Titles at Anime NYC

Ize Press announced 6 upcoming Manhwa titles at Anime NYC coming to print, including Beware the Villainess!, Marriage of Convenience and more

Article Summary Ize Press reveals 6 new Korean manhwa titles at Anime NYC, expanding its English catalog.

Beware the Villainess! offers a unique twist on reverse-harem with a defiant lead.

The Villainess Is a Marionette features a cunning protagonist in a lavish fantasy setting.

Tied to You introduces a Boys Love narrative entwined with the red thread of fate concept.

At their first-ever Industry Panel held at Anime NYC, Ize Press, the manhwa imprint of Yen Press, announced the upcoming English publication of six manhwa titles (Beware the Villainess!; The Villainess Is a Marionette; Marriage of Convenience; My Secretly Hot Husband; SSS-Class Revival Hunter; Tied to You). With the increase of English print releases of popular Korean webcomics, Ize Press is expanding its catalog at an exhilarating pace, much to the delight of readers.

Beware the Villainess!

Art by Blue Canna

Adapted by Berry

Original Story by Soda Ice

When a modern-day college student wakes up in the body of Melissa Foddebrat, the villainess of a cliché reverse-harem novel, she is determined to cast aside the plot and live a quiet life of luxury, but…AGH! Why are all the men in this novel trash?! A sleazebag crown prince, an asshole sniper, a crazed werewolf, and an obsessive merchant—Melissa can't just stand by and watch the innocent heroine suffer at the hands of these four male leads. Scummy love interests, begone—this story is getting a rewrite!

Beware the Villainess! is a manhwa series led by a strong female protagonist putting trashy men in their place—a compelling reverse-harem romance with a healthy side of comedy. Complete in 127 chapters, the webcomic has received over 8 million views and 873 thousand likes on Tapas. With anthropomorphic love interests and a charismatic, no-nonsense lead, Beware the Villainess! is a must have for passionate fans of fantasy romance.

The Villainess Is a Marionette

Art by manggle

Original Story by hanirim

Kayena Hill, the imperial princess and most beautiful rose of the empire—and the novel's villainess, used as a pawn in her brother's schemes and left to die. Except this isn't just some novel to her, not when she already lived her first life as the foolish Kayena herself! When she wakes up as Kayena Hill once more in her third life, she's now armed with the knowledge of how her dreadful future unfolds. In order to rewrite her story and win her freedom, she must learn to puppet the puppeteer—this time, she'll be the one pulling the strings!

The Villainess Is a Marionette is a fantasy romance manhwa best known for its gorgeous art, a cunning female lead, and a dangerously close sibling relationship. With two seasons completed and a third on the way, the webcomic has received over 5 million views and 593 thousand likes on Tapas. One of the most popular works in the rising category of villainess reincarnation stories, The Villainess Is a Marionette stands out with its beautiful yet sadistic characters and the endearing flirtation portrayed by the stoic yet soft duke.

Marriage of Convenience

Art by Antstudio

Adapted by Hanheun

Original Story by KEN

Bianca de Arno was infamous throughout the land as a terrible, extravagant woman who spurned her husband and neglected her duties as countess. But when her husband, Zachary de Arno, dies in battle, she is thrown out of the estate and meets a miserable and lonely end—only to wake up nineteen years old again! This time, Bianca is determined to do whatever it takes to ensure her survival, starting with mending her relationship with the indifferent man she calls her husband!

Marriage of Convenience is a time travel manhwa following the gradually developing romance in an arranged marriage between nobles. Complete in 95 chapters with side stories announced, the webcomic has received over 3 million views and 388 thousand likes on Tapas. Marriage of Convenience is a great read for fans of drama-filled historical romances such as The Remarried Empress.

My Secretly Hot Husband

Art by Harara

Adapted by Gabi Nam

Original Story by Jungyeon

Letitia was reborn into another world after her untimely death, but that was only the start of her hardships. A series of tragic events forces her to work as a servant at her uncle's house, until he sends her off to marry the infamous "Monster Lord" Erden Halstead to fulfill an old debt. But once she arrives at her new home, Letitia's fear is quickly replaced by puzzlement and a whole slew of questions. Why is she randomly finding modern objects from her previous life in this fantasy world? Her new husband is supposed to be hideous and evil, so why is he so sweet and gentle and such a fan of bunnies? And most importantly…why is he so GORGEOUS?!

My Secretly Hot Husband features the budding romance between a clever and optimistic female lead and a sweet yet strong male lead, who come together due to an arranged marriage. This historical romance will enrapture readers with its entertaining comedy and the premise of being reincarnated with past memories. Complete in three seasons containing 109 chapters, the webcomic has received over 7 million views and 722 thousand likes on Tapas.

SSS-Class Revival Hunter

Art by Bill K

Adapted by Neida

Original Story by Sinnoa

Some people are just born lucky, fated to enjoy all the riches and fame, while those beneath fade into obscurity. Confucius Kim, an F-class hunter with zero skills, is definitely not one of the fortunate ones. He spends his days bemoaning his lame existence and enviously following the exploits of the star hunter Flame Emperor, for whom the mysterious, monster-filled Tower is nothing but a red carpet. Then one day, Confucius gets the chance to finally catch up to his idol when he receives the ability to copy other people's skills. The only catch? He has to be killed by them first!

SSS-Class Revival Hunter is an action fantasy manhwa best known for its unique time manipulation premise, dramatic plot twists, eccentric cast, and familiar game elements. Fans of Solo Leveling will enjoy SSS-Class Revival Hunter due to its engaging action, clever protagonist, and a cheat skill that allows for exponential growth. While still ongoing, the webcomic has received almost 4 million views and 328 thousand likes on Tapas.

Tied to You

Art by WHAT

Original Story by Chelliace

Wooseo Shin was never one to believe in fate…until a ring of red thread appears around his finger, that is! This ring marks a person's first encounter with their soulmate, and with it, neither can fall asleep if the other is absent. This development is not a welcome one for Wooseo, who decides to keep it from his best friend and crush Jiseok Kang at all costs. Because as fate would have it, the person with the ring matching Wooseo's is Jigeon Kang—Jiseok's older brother! When Jigeon proposes that they start sharing a bed, if only to combat their joint insomnia, Wooseo reluctantly accepts…but as the two spend more and more time together, feelings start to get messy. Will Wooseo be able to survive his new life tangled up between these two brothers?!

As the first Boys Love title joining Ize Press, Tied to You is a dramatic yet heartwarming manhwa featuring a love triangle involving brothers, an obsessive male lead, and a dash of fantasy in an otherwise modern world. Inspired by the East Asian belief of the red thread of fate, this manhwa follows a college-aged protagonist as he struggles between his unrequited feelings for his close friend and the brother who turns out to be his fated partner.

