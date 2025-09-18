Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: 2026, cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: Chrome Brings Horror To Night City In 2026

Article Summary Cyberpunk 2077: Chrome is a new four-issue horror comic series launching from Dark Horse in January 2026.

The story follows a group of friends who encounter terrifying horrors in a haunted Night City landfill.

Doug Wagner and Tommaso Bennato lead the creative team, bringing slasher thrills to the Cyberpunk universe.

The series promises chrome, gore, dark humor, and a fresh horror twist to the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077: Chrome is an all-new slasher comic from Doug Wagner and Tommaso Bennato from Dark Horse Comics in January 2026, to "bring horror to Night City."

"A group of friends including a netrunner, a fire graffiti artist, an aspiring rockerboy, and an autotechie set off for a fun photoshoot at a landfill, where among heaps of rubbish, scrap, and metal, they'll find a shot to die for! Rumor has it the place is haunted, and they're about to find out that in Night City, there are things far more frightening than ghosts." Dark Horse Comics and CD PROJEKT RED present Cyberpunk 2077: Chrome, the next four-issue comic series expanding the world of the hit video game. Writer Doug Wagner (Plastic, Plush) teams up with artist Tommaso Bennato (Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher: The Edge of the World) and reunites with colorist Rico Renzi (Plush, Sea of Stars), along with long-time Cyberpunk 2077 letterer Frank Cvetkovic (Cyberpunk 2077: Psycho Squad, Tramps of the Apocalypse), for this gloriously twisted dark cyberpunk slasher.

"I've always been a massive Cyberpunk fan," said Wagner. "And getting to dive into Cyberpunk 2077 with Tommaso, Rico, and Frank while being allowed to unleash my twisted, quirky sense of horror to it all is a dream come true. I can't wait for everyone to see what we've got in store."

"Cyberpunk 2077 is many things," confirms Milena Zając, Editor/Writer, Franchise Creative at CD PROJEKT RED. "But it wouldn't be the same if not for the horror element. Inviting Doug Wagner for the very first slasher story told in Night City is an ideal collaboration, and having Tommaso Bennato and Rico Renzi on board really made this comic shine with chrome, gore, and dark humor!"

Cyberpunk 2077: Chrome #1 (of 4) will be published on the 14th of January 2026.

