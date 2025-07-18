Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged:

DC Comics Full October 2025 Solicits, More Than Just Absolute Batman

DC Comics' full October 2025 solicits and solicitations... more than just Absolute Batman...

Article Summary DC Comics October 2025 solicits packed with major Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Justice League events

Absolute Universe expands with new titles like Absolute Evil #1, major story arcs for Batman, Flash, Green Lantern

Collected editions and omnibuses showcase landmark stories, character origins, and creative teams

Don’t miss special Batman Day releases, DC K.O. event kickoff, and epic crossovers set to shake the DC Universe

DC Comics October 2025 solicits and solicitations are with us… It's the final showdown between Batman and Bane in Absolute Batman #13 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta… Robin has found himself in a dangerous situation as Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez continue their new volume of Batman with Batman #2. Jason Todd is wanted dead or alive in Red Hood #2 by Gretchen Felker-Martin and Jeff Spokes. Evil has found a home in the Absolute Universe… Absolute Evil #1, a new villain-focused special by Al Ewing and Giuseppe Camuncoli. Kami Garcia, Mico Suayan, and Jason Badower return to Gotham City in the follow-up story to Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity, in Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent. School is back in session at Gotham Academy in Gotham Academy: First Year #1 by Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, Becky Cloonan, and Marco Ferrari. It's the knock-down, drag-out brawl to end all brawls for the fate of the DC Universe with DC K.O. #1 by Scott Snyder and Javi Fernández. Before DC K.O. #1, read the prelude that sets the stage for the comics event of 2025 with Justice League: The Omega Act #1 by Joshua Williamson and Yasmine Putri. And the Man of Steel is now the Man of…Apokolips?! In Superman #31 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora… image gallery up top, text below…

Available Wednesday, October 1, 2025 (FOC: 9/8/25)

Justice League: The Omega Act #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by YASMINE PUTRI

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant covers by KYUYONG EOM, FERNANDO BLANCO, SALVADOR LARROCA, DON AGUILLO (1:25)

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

Before DC K.O. #1, read the prelude that sets the stage for the comics event of 2025 with Justice League: The Omega Act #1 by Joshua Williamson and Yasmine Putri! A special oversize prologue to DC's biggest event of the year. Everything since DC All In Special #1 has been building to this moment! Time Trapper is on the run from Darkseid's Legion. Racing through time to learn how to stop Darkseid's conquest, he witnesses how the future is already lost and the only hope of survival lies with the Justice League! The Time Trapper has a plan to save the DCU, but it means making an impossible offer to the League… IT'S ALL BEEN LEADING TO THIS! DC K.O. PRELUDE ISSUE!

Absolute Evil #1

Written by AL EWING

Art and cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and STEFANO NESI

Variant covers by FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO, GERALD PAREL, DUSTIN NGUYEN, RILEY ROSSMO, blank sketch cover, foil variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$4.99 US | 48 pages

Without heroes…without protection…without restraint…there is only ABSOLUTE EVIL. The emergence of superheroes has caught the attention of the world…and it's certainly caught the attention of the people who run it. Ra's al Ghul, Veronica Cale, Elenore Thawne, Hector Hammond, and the mysterious "Joker" have worked at cross-purposes until now, but this growing threat requires new ways of thinking…and new partnerships. An insidious betrayal from within their ranks is imminent, and if they don't take action, they'll lose control of a planet that was built to be their playground! Superstars Al Ewing and Giuseppe Camuncoli join forces to kickstart the next era of Absolute Universe stories…with several shocking new character reveals, and one big unmissable twist! IT'S THE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE—AND ITS VILLAINS STAND UNITED!

Absolute Superman #12

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by JAE LEE, KRIS ANKA, MATTIA DE IULIS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

No one defies the will of Ra's al Ghul. If Superman doesn't accept his place as the Son of the Demon, then Lazarus Corp will rain hell on the people most precious to Kal-El…the people of Smallville. So begins the invasion of Kansas! IN THE CROSSHAIRS OF RA'S AL GHUL!

Absolute Green Lantern #7

Written by AL EWING

Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant covers by TAURIN CLARKE, LEIRIX, NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

How far out is the world that's coming? From across the depths of space, the Blackstars are turning their attention towards Earth… and only Tomar Re stands in their way. THE TRUTH OF ABSOLUTE OA!

Batman #2

Written by MATT FRACTION

Art and cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Variant covers by JIM LEE, JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO, JORGE JIMÉNEZ, MICHAEL ALLRED, Bat-Gadget variant cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ, 1:25 variant cover by DAVID AJA, foil variant ($7.99 US)

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

Injured, cuffed, and tossed in the back of a GCPD paddy wagon with a dozen uncuffed and violent criminals, Robin (Tim Drake) will have to use everything he's learned from the Dark Knight if he hopes to survive his own dark night. Will Batman arrive in time to help him, or will this mission change the way the city and the GCPD view the Dynamic Duo forever? ROBIN GETS HIS OWN "DARK NIGHT" AS FRACTION & JIMÉNEZ TURN UP THE HEAT ON THE DYNAMIC DUO!

Poison Ivy #37

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by KYUYONG EOM, NOOBOVICH, MANNY CARBONILLA, KYUYONG EOM, Pumpkin Spicy variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Poison Ivy travels back to Gotham City in search of aid, only to be confronted by Batman. Turns out he's not too pleased about Ivy's whole "I wound up taking over the terrorist organization I told you I'd dismantle in return for you not arresting me" thing. With the truce between the Bat-Family and Ivy hanging in the balance, who does Ivy have to kill in order to make it all better? THE GREEN KNIGHT VS. THE DARK KNIGHT!

Birds of Prey #26

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by ANNIE WU

Variant covers by KYUYONG EOM, CHRISTIAN WARD, SERG ACUÑA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Trying to prevent the Shadow Army's latest plan from turning into a live-action bloodbath in a bustling Gotham, the Birds of Prey give new meaning to the word undercover as they head inside a game called The Unreality with an ally they cannot possibly trust at their side.

Batgirl #12

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Art by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

An unexpected call from the Bat-Family brings Cass up to speed on the happenings in Gotham and pushes Batgirl to dive headfirst into a mystery far beyond the streets she knows. What she uncovers is anything but expected. With new allies by her side, Batgirl must lead a dangerous mission to the snowcapped peaks of the Himalayas, where a war is brewing and long-buried secrets are waiting to be unearthed. The truth won't stay hidden forever…but some answers come at a cost—especially when Nyssa al Ghul is involved. NEW LOOKS. NEW RULES. ZERO MARGIN FOR ERROR. GAME ON! A BOLD NEW BEGINNING FOR CASSANDRA CAIN!

Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #3

Written by GREG RUCKA

Art and cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant covers by GERALD PAREL, NOOBOVICH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

With the crew assembled, Cheetah and Cheshire's plan kicks into high gear. The only problem? If they can't figure out how to gain access to the world's most secure facility, the heist could be off before it even begins. As team dynamics continue to evolve, it would be a shame if anything went Sideways… SUPERSTARS GREG RUCKA & NICOLA SCOTT GET THE GANG TOGETHER FOR AN EPIC HEIST!

JSA #12

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

The JSA's back is against the wall as the Nameless Ones have entered our plane of reality. Wotan and the Injustice Society are victorious…but never count out the world's first super-team! THE INJUSTICE SOCIETY: VICTORIOUS?!

Gotham Academy: First Year #1

Written by BRENDEN FLETCHER, KARL KERSCHL, and BECKY CLOONAN

Art by MARCO FERRARI

Cover by KARL KERSCHL

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN, SWEENEY BOO

$4.99 US | 40 pages

Olive Silverlock has a problem, and it is shaped like Gotham's favorite hero: Batman. He "saved" her when her mom lost control and got Commissioner Gordon to pawn her off on Bruce Wayne, who promptly shuffled her off to Gotham Academy. Boarding school. With a bunch of awful rich kids! As if she wasn't traumatized enough already! How will Olive navigate her trauma as a new student? Who will she share her first kiss with? And…why are the existing fans talking so much about maps? Fall in love with the fan-favorite characters all over again in this revealing prequel taking readers back to Gotham Academy! Artist Marco Ferrari joins the original team as we return to the hallowed halls for even more mystery, romance, and teen drama. Guaranteed to delight fans of the original series and introduce new readers to the lovable cast; don't miss the year it all began! THE SCHOOL HAS SECRETS. SO DOES SHE. IT'S GOING GREAT.

C.O.R.T.: Children of the Round Table #2

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Variant cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

$3.99 US | 32 pages

Their homes, their families, are in danger. Can the ghosts of legendary knights train new champions in time? Will this young band of friends resist the soldiers of Mordred? Or will they be captured by a tyrant before they've even had a chance to be heroes? POWERFUL FORCES ARE CIRCLING IN ON THE CHILDREN OF THE ROUND TABLE!

Teen Titans Go! #8

Written by AMANDA DEIBERT

Art and cover by AGNES GARBOWSKA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

Raven's got a problem: the only way she can save the entire Earth from becoming a playground for

her demonic brothers is to win the Azarath Trials by Fire. Her human teammates aren't the greatest backup, but it all comes down to one last event. If they can scare the demons badly enough, they can save their planet. How lucky are you feeling, Earthlings? RAVEN IN A TRIAL BY (LITERAL) FIRE!

Detective Comics #40 Facsimile Edition

Written by BILL FINGER, JERRY SIEGEL, JACK LEHTI, GARDNER FOX, CHAD GROTHKOPF

Art by BOB KANE, HAL SHERMAN, FRED GUARDINEER, CHAD GROTHKOPF, JACK LEHTI, KEN ERNST, DON LYNCH, MAURICE KASHUBA

Cover by BOB KANE

Foil variant cover by BOB KANE ($9.99 US), blank sketch cover ($7.99)

$6.99 US | 36 pages

It's a dark day for the silver screen when the stars of the latest remake of the classic horror film Dread Castle start getting killed off one by one—and Bruce Wayne's fiancée, Julie, may be next! Learn the terrifying, twisted origin of the original Clayface in this chilling tale of jealousy, murder, and revenge! THE ORIGIN OF CLAYFACE!

Adventures of Superman: Book of El #2

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant covers by RICCARDO FEDERICI, LEIRIX, SERG ACUÑA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Superman is trapped in a far-flung future, fighting alongside one of his own descendants for an Earth he doesn't recognize. Here, the House of El has been fractured and lost, exiled from Earth and hunted by its enemies. Can Superman reunite the Els in time to save the universe from his most powerful enemy and find his way back to his own time? Familiar faces return, and a terrifying villain makes his first appearance in Book of El's explosive second issue! TO SAVE A KINGDOM! THE SECOND COMING OF SUPERMAN!

Available Wednesday, October 8, 2025 (FOC: 9/15/25)

DC K.O. #1

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and acetate cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

Variant covers by JIM LEE, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, FRANK CHO, SCOTT KOBLISH, JAE LEE, MIKE DEL MUNDO, BEN OLIVER (face-off), NOOBOVICH (1:25), DAN MORA (bracket), MARK SPEARS (Darkseid), foil variant by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, AEW Cameo variant by DAN MORA

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

It's the knock-down, drag-out brawl to end all brawls for the fate of the DC Universe! DC K.O. #1 by Scott Snyder and Javi Fernández is here! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts! DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVI FERNÁNDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY!

Justice League Unlimited #12

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY, DERRICK CHEW, JEFF SPOKES, KEVIN WADA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

As the tournament begins and the transformation of Earth GROWS MORE DIRE, a strange signal is detected at the heart of darkness at the core of the planet—a Terrifictech device?! Michael Holt must put together an elite Justice League squad of the most powerful time-displaced heroes from "We Are Yesterday" to unravel the mystery—and this mission is a one-way ticket. Get ready for a mission to hell and back in this epic tie-in to the DC K.O. event! THE TERRIFIC TEN ARE ON A DO-OR-DIE MISSION! DC K.O. TIE-IN!

Superman #31

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by DAVID AJA, SEBA FIUMARA, ARIEL OLIVETTI, JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

The Man of Steel is now the Man of…Apokolips?! In Superman #31 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora! Superman and his allies have been thrown into a dangerous game to capture the Heart of Apokolips at the center of Earth. But what is the Heart of Apokolips? And how are its origins tied to Krypton?! And why doesn't Darkseid's Legion want Superman to find out?! SUPERMAN…MAN OF APOKOLIPS?! DC K.O. TIE-IN ISSUE!

Titans #28

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art and cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by BRAD WALKER, PARIS ALLEYNE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Spinning out of the world-shaking events of DC K.O.! Before the heart of Apokolips terraforms the planet into a hellscape, the Titans lead the evacuation of the Earth! While the team splits up to save as many people as possible, old friends and new allies join the fray to save humanity from extinction. The next major Titans storyline starts here! THE TITANS RACE TO EVACUATE EARTH! DC K.O. TIE-IN!

The Flash #26

Written by MARK WAID and CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by VASCO GEORGIEV, MARK SPEARS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

As the chaos around the DC Universe erupts during DC K.O., Impulse has an idea how to fix it: Impulsepoint—a terrible move that could wipe out everything unless the Flash can catch up with him as they race through time! WALLY AND IMPULSE RACE THROUGH TIME—WITH MARK WAID AND CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL! DC K.O. TIE-IN!

Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1

Written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, JAMES HARREN, MEREDITH MCCLAREN

Art by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, JAMES HARREN, MEREDITH MCCLAREN

Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Variant covers by NICK DRAGOTTA, JAMES HARREN, MEREDITH MCCLAREN (1:25)

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

Some of the biggest names in comics take a turn in the Absolute Universe! Daniel Warren Johnson and James Harren tell tales from Absolute Batman's early days! How did Bruce acquire his batmobile? And what was it like for Black Mask's party animals when Batman first hit the scene? EARLY ADVENTURES OF THE ABSOLUTE BATMAN!

Absolute Batman #13

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU, JENNY FRISON, ADAM HUGHES, BRIAN BOLLAND, foil variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU, DAVID NAKAYAMA (1:25), NICK DRAGOTTA (1:50), blank sketch cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

Batman's final showdown with the monstrous Bane! Will he be able to overcome this unstoppable behemoth, or will he be trapped in Ark-M forever?! ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN DEBUTS!

Absolute Wonder Woman #13

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by MATÍAS BERGARA

Cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW, DAVID TALASKI, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

As Diana learns more of the "myth of the Amazons" from Barbara in Gateway City, a series of violent supernatural events begins occurring one after another, drawing Diana all over the globe to fight. Noticing a pattern, Diana enlists Etta to help her crack the mystery of why these events are happening in these places and how to stop them. The answer? Too personal to imagine. THE TRUTH OF THE AMAZONS!

Absolute Flash #8

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by NICK ROBLES

Variant covers by HAINING, RILEY ROSSMO, A.L. KAPLAN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

The origins of Fort Fox and Barry Allen's experiments are finally revealed, but what do they mean for the future of the Flash?! THE FUTURE OF THE FLASH IN PERIL!

Red Hood #2

Written by GRETCHEN FELKER-MARTIN

Art by JEFF SPOKES

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant covers by ARIEL OLIVETTI, DAVE JOHNSON, PUPPETEER LEE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

After the violent events of the previous day, Red Hood is wanted dead or alive by the New Angelique Police Department. But if Jason's locked up (or worse), who's going to protect the cops who are being hunted by the Tower? It's time for some undercover work. Jason and Huntress work to discern a pattern in the Tower's choice of targets as the police scour the city for Red Hood. As if that wasn't bad enough, the Tower has picked its next target: the one man who can help Jason and Helena! Can the unlikely duo save the day before it's too late? THE HOOD BECOMES THE HUNTED!

Detective Comics #1102

Written by TOM TAYOR

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by DAVIDE PARATORE, GREG SMALLWOOD, STEPHANIE HANS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

A mysterious weaponized virus has infected the Dark Knight, and he does not know how long he has left before it takes control of his body and mind. Desperate for answers and unsure how long he has to get them, Batman turns to one of the most brilliant minds in the DC Universe, Mr. Terrific. "The Courage That Kills" continues in this can't-miss issue! BATMAN TEAMS UP WITH MR. TERRIFIC!

Nightwing #131

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN, CARLOS PAGULAYAN, JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

Blüdhaven

is changing. A new hero rises under Nightwing's watchful eye while the mayor vows to wipe out crime and restore order. The streets of Blüdhaven are quieter, even cleaner, but a new darkness is creeping in beneath it all. An old enemy is pulling the mayor's strings…and is about to make themselves known. AN OLD ENEMY STALKS NIGHTWING FROM THE SHADOWS!

Catwoman #80

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by DANILO BEYRUTH

Cover by SEBA FIUMARA

Variant covers by FRANK CHO, DERRICK CHEW, W. SCOTT FORBES, Pumpkin Spicy variant cover by TK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Catwoman has successfully infiltrated the auction hosted by the world's most dangerous criminals—but as seen last issue, she's not the only Gothamite in town! Who else has arrived in Venice? Why is this score so personal for Selina? Most importantly—will any of them make it out alive? Find out here!

Harley Quinn #55

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN

Art by CARLOS OLIVARES

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, MAHMUD ASRAR, JESSICA LUNA, Pumpkin Spicy variant cover by TK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

All I wanted to do was get kidnapped and go on a nice little road trip! Okay, I didn't want to do either of those things, but now that I have…I would really appreciate not getting beat up by Fire and Ice and then being thrown into a jail cell with the two jamokes who kidnapped me to begin with! I'm a free spirit, and I swear I'm gonna get outta here no matter what! That's a Harley Quinn Promise™! STUCK IN THE MIDDLE WITH MEW! THINGS HEAT UP (AND COOL DOWN) WITH FIRE AND ICE!

Poison Ivy 2025 Annual #1

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by JAE LEE, SEB MCKINNON

$5.99 US | 48 pages

A tale of times past! No matter what Pamela Isley does, mercy or slaughter, humanity seems dead set on betraying the Earth. Yet Ivy still refuses to let go of her own humanity in service of that which she claims to love. Hoping to discover a way forward, Poison Ivy sets out to find the living repository of all secrets—the Tree of Knowledge. But like those who have tasted the tree's fruit before her, Ivy learns far more than she bargained for. MARK BUCKINGHAM JOINS G. WILLOW WILSON FOR THIS SPECIAL ISSUE OF POISON IVY!

Batman and Robin: Year One #12

Written by MARK WAID and CHRIS SAMNEE

Art and cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by JAMAL CAMPBELL, RYAN SOOK, JOE QUINONES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US

The fate of Gotham hangs in the balance as Batman and Robin battle through a horde of clay monsters that have overtaken the city! THE CAN'T-MISS FINAL ISSUE OF WAID AND SAMNEE'S SMASH HIT STORY!

Batman and Robin #26

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by FICO OSSIO

Cover by TONY S. DANIEL

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH, CLAYTON CRAIN, ASHLEY WOOD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

The mysterious Quiet Man continues his brutal takedown of the Gotham underworld! Bodies are piling up with the Quiet Man's signature silver coins in their eyes, until the killer and Batman finally face each other in combat…with shocking consequences! Which of them will walk away? And what dark secret from Gotham's past is behind the Quiet Man's sudden killing spree? THE QUIET MAN CONTINUES HIS REIGN OF TERROR!

Absolute Batman #1 Batman Day 2025 Special Edition

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by NICK DRAGOTTA

$2.99 US | $9.99 US (foil) | $4.99 US (blank sketch)

CELEBRATE BATMAN DAY 2025 ON SEPTEMBER 20TH WITH EXCLUSIVE PROMOTIONAL COMICS AND A DIRECT-MARKET EXCLUSIVE HARDCOVER EDITION OF BATMAN: HUSH!

Batman: Gotham Sampler Batman Day 2025 Special Edition

Written by VARIOUS

Art by VARIOUS

$7.50 NET for bundles of 25

CELEBRATE BATMAN DAY 2025 ON SEPTEMBER 20TH WITH EXCLUSIVE PROMOTIONAL COMICS AND A DIRECT-MARKET EXCLUSIVE HARDCOVER EDITION OF BATMAN: HUSH!

DC Finest Presents: Batman Year Two #1 Batman Day 2025 Special Edition

Written by MIKE W. BARR

Art by ALAN DAVIS

Cover by TODD MCFARLANE

$7.50 NET for bundles of 2

CELEBRATE BATMAN DAY 2025 ON SEPTEMBER 20TH WITH EXCLUSIVE PROMOTIONAL COMICS AND A DIRECT-MARKET EXCLUSIVE HARDCOVER EDITION OF BATMAN: HUSH!

Batman and Robin Year One #1 Batman Day 2025 Special Edition

Written by MARK WAID and CHRIS SAMNEE

Art by CHRIS SAMNEE

$7.50 NET for bundles of 25

CELEBRATE BATMAN DAY 2025 ON SEPTEMBER 20TH WITH EXCLUSIVE PROMOTIONAL COMICS AND A DIRECT-MARKET EXCLUSIVE HARDCOVER EDITION OF BATMAN: HUSH!

Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Batman Day 2025 Special Edition Hardcover

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$49.99 US

CELEBRATE BATMAN DAY 2025 ON SEPTEMBER 20TH WITH EXCLUSIVE PROMOTIONAL COMICS AND A DIRECT-MARKET EXCLUSIVE HARDCOVER EDITION OF BATMAN: HUSH!

Batman: Dark Patterns #11

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

CASE 04: The Child of Fire. With the mystery of the terrifying new arsonist's identity hanging over his head, Batman finds himself at a crossroads with one of his allies. Is it possible they're the mastermind behind the flames devouring Gotham City? GOTHAM CITY, UP IN FLAMES!

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #44

Written by MARK WAID

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS, ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ, LUCAS MEYER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Because you demanded it—the return of the Supergirl/Robin team! Road trip edition! On a covert international mission, Robin partners with the Girl of Steel…who chooses to "liven up" what's supposed to be a discreet undercover bust! SUPERGIRL AND ROBIN TEAM UP!

Superman Red & Blue 2025 Special #1

Written by PAUL DINI, DAN ABNETT, MICHAEL WALSH, RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by CAITLIN YARSKY, MICHAEL WALSH, CIAN TORMEY, and MORE!

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant cover by MICHAEL WALSH

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

The beloved, Eisner-nominated series returns with a special one-shot to put a cap on Superman's monumental year! Witness visions of the Man of Steel in his signature colors of red and blue brought to you by comics' finest writers and artists. Paul Dini soars from Gotham to Metropolis for a touching tale. Meanwhile Dan Abnett (Titans) gives a reporter the Superman scoop of the century, Michael Walsh (Exquisite Corpses) makes his DC debut, and Rainbow Rowell (Runaways) revisits Lois and Clark!

Action Comics #1091

Written by MARK WAID

Art by SKYLAR PATRDIGE

Cover by RYAN SOOK

Variant covers by MICHAEL CHO, JOE QUINONES, SKYLAR PATRIDGE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

Superboy learns what it really means to be a hero when given the choice between life or death for the former hero that has been tormenting him. Will Clark have what it takes to save Smallville and find a cure? Or is the young hero in over his head? A SPECIAL SUPERMAN ONE-SHOT FROM EISNER-NOMINATED CREATORS! SUPERBOY HAS A LIFE-OR-DEATH DECISION TO MAKE!

Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton #5

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by MIKE NORTON

Cover by JAE LEE

Variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Krypto has made his way to Kansas—but there are still so many miles between him and Superboy. When he comes across a home invasion—one that a canine with superpowers might be able to help with—Krypto makes a choice that helps him become the dog he was always meant to be. A long-lost pup finally finds his way back home in this heartwarming finale…and you'll believe a dog can fly. THE HEARTWARMING FINALE!

Supergirl #6

Written by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Art and cover by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Variant covers by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU, BEN HARVEY, PAULINA GANUCHEAU

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Supergirl has been twisting and turning each night as she is haunted by visions of her past in her dreams. And with Halloween just around the corner, the town is getting up to all sorts of mischief while our sleepless hero stumbles through her patrols. Can Kara find the cause of her nightmares before her inner demons emerge? Find out as the nefarious Nightflame returns! NIGHTMARE IN MIDVALE!

Superman Unlimited #6

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant covers by MARK SPEARS, GUILLEM MARCH, TIAGO DA SILVA, DENYS COWAN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

The deadly special forces of the Kobra Kult have infiltrated the Kryptonite Kingdom, and now this sovereign nation's only hope for survival is the man whose very presence in the kingdom is a death sentence for him: Superman! An unholy alliance is struck, a Kryptonite King is crowned, and the Vipers strike in this epic next installment of Superman Unlimited!

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #5

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant covers by JONBOY MEYERS, JAE LEE, JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Description:

Much to her shock, Wonder Girl finds herself back in the past with Robin, this time hoping to track down a Super-corgi. But things have changed—Jason and Lizzie are totally crushing on one another. Can the boy and girl wonders ignore the butterflies long enough to track down a mischievous dog on the dangerous streets of Gotham? BACK TO THE PAST!

Wonder Woman #26

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, HOMARE, ROD REIS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

Now that Etta, Emilie, and baby Lyssa have been saved, Wonder Woman sets her sights on rescuing a whole society. After meeting the feline renegades hoping to fight back against Mouse Man's regime, Diana is inspired to join them and take the dictator down for good. Mouse Man knows not what he's up against! THE REVOLUTION STARTS HERE!

Mr. Terrific: Year One #6

Written by AL LETSON

Art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

Cover by KAREN S. DARBOE

Variant cover by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

Billionaire Athena Prescott was once an ordinary woman of extraordinary wealth, just trying to beat out her fellow titans of tech to the next big advancement in human history—and she was willing to kill to do it. But now her fully powered Nexus Engine has ripped a transdimensional tear in the heart of Gateway City…and granted her a great and terrible new power she can't control! If Michael Holt hopes to survive, let alone save his city, he'll have to finally embrace his role as Mr. Terrific…which promises to alter the course of his life forever! Long-buried secrets are unearthed and mysterious forces revealed as Mr. Terrific: Year One hurtles toward its epic conclusion! THE PAST AND PRESENT COLLIDE IN THIS TERRIFIC SERIES FINALE!

Justice League Red #3

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA, CULLY HAMNER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Cyborg, Green Lantern Simon Baz, and Power Girl have no choice but to trust Red Tornado a little longer: he's the only one who knows how to find Red Canary, who's about to be sacrificed to the Church of Blood! Is Sienna a red herring or another pawn in RT's game? All this, plus Deadman makes his first apparition! Why does the ghost in the Justice League's machines need a ghost? CANARY IN THE CULT MINES!

Aquaman #10

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH, DERRICK CHEW, MARCIO TAKARA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Cursed treasure! Ghost pirates! Spooky mysteries abound as darkness rises from the deep, awakening creatures long since dead. Something is infecting the high seas, and it's up to Aquaman, the avatar of the Blue, to defend it before it's too late! THE DARK TIDE RETURNS!

The New Gods #11

Written by RAM V

Art by EVAN CAGLE and DENYS COWAN

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant covers by ANAND RAMCHERON, DENYS COWAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Deep in space, in an uncharted corner of the cosmos, lies an enigma—unimaginably massive while simultaneously empty, containing the echoes of an evil thought dead. And now, with the child Kamal in their grasp, the Fourth World's most sinister villains traverse the void toward this enigma…and if they reach their destination, the universe itself may never be the same. THE VILLAINS OF THE FOURTH WORLD IN THE VOID!

Green Arrow #29

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by MONTOS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by TIRSO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Green Arrow discovers the shocking truth of the Crimson Archer's identity and his plans for Star City, while Arsenal and Cheshire Cat combat his scheme from the streets. THE CRIMSON ARCHER'S IDENTITY REVEALED!

Green Lantern Corps #9

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and MORGAN HAMPTON

Art and cover by FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Variant covers by RIAN GONZALES, LUCAS MEYER, SCOTT GODLEWSKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

The Lanterns are lit. The Starbreakers have arrived, and the war is on! The final installment of the Starbreaker Supremacy brings our heroes and villains together to make a stand against the villainous Sun-Eaters who have come to drain Oa of its emotional energy, all while the mystery surrounding Keli's glove is revealed! THE EXCITING CONCLUSION OF "THE STARBREAKER SUPREMACY"!

Green Lantern #28

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by V KEN MARION

Cover by XERMÁNICO

Variant covers by RACHTA LIN, DAVIDE PARATORE, DOALY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

A new page is discovered in the Book of Oa that says only two words…"Hal Jordan." Upon reading this page, the greatest Green Lantern is thrust into a new mystery with massive ramifications. HAL JORDAN…SAVIOR OR DESTRUCTOR?

Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent #1

Written by KAMI GARCIA

Art by MICO SUAYAN and JASON BADOWER

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

Variant covers by JAY ANACLETO, PHAN TUAN DAT, RILEY ROSSMO

$6.99 US | 44 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | 17+

One year after defeating The Joker, Harley is still hunting serial killers—just not in the city she used to protect. She burned her association with the GCPD and Lt. Jim Gordon and now works with vigilantes to seek a very different kind of justice. But when Gotham headlines about a new series of grisly crime scenes lead to speculation that her nemesis is somehow escaping Arkham to continue his murder spree, she feels compelled to return. Jonathan Crane, former classmate and current head of Arkham Asylum, assures her that The Joker is securely locked in his cell…yet the women of Gotham are still being stalked by a killer who is using their corpses to make art. Unwilling to return to the police precinct and its regulations, Harley forms an alliance with some unlikely conspirators, and these women work to save the people of Gotham City. New York Times #1 bestseller Kami Garcia (writer of the Teen Titans series), Mico Suayan (Knight Terrors: Action Comics), and Jason Badower (Wonder Woman '77) return to the gritty, terrifying version of Gotham they explored in the Bram Stoker Award-nominated Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity to delve into the twisted mind of a killer, his disciple, and the women who will take them down! THE SEQUEL TO JOKER/HARLEY: CRIMINAL SANITY IS HERE!

Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #3

Written by W. MAXWELL PRINCE

Art and cover by MARTÍN MORAZZO

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA, NIMIT MALAVIA

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 5 | Variant $5.99 US (all covers are card stock) | 17+

Superboy and Captain Marvel ride the rickety roller coaster (literally!) through the many-hued amusement park of motley meteoroids that is the Kryptonite Spectrum! With Superman now a bit…shorter in the tooth…the Boy of Yesterday must team up with a truly Marvelous friend in a story for the ages…for all ages! What, exactly, is Nostalgia Springs? And what do Toyman and Sivana have to do with it? Find out in this great adventure—chock-full of crayons, Kryptonites, and a cruise through comics chronology! W. MAXWELL PRINCE AND MARTÍN MORAZZO TAKE SUPERMAN TO EVEN WEIRDER HEIGHTS!

Wonder Woman #24

Written by TOM KING

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE

THE SECOND EPIC CHAPTER OF THE ISLAND OF MICE AND MEN

Immortal Legend Batman #3

Written by KYLE HIGGINS and MAT GROOM

Art by ERICA D'URSO, DAN MORA, DANIEL BAYLISS

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW, EJIKURE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

What's the one question the Immortal Legend Batman is afraid of? Learn the answer as the hero is drawn to a long-abandoned estate on a distant moon…now occupied by a devious resident. In a tense battle of wits—in which any mistake will have explosive, tragic consequences—can Batman solve the madman's riddles? And more importantly…can you? IMMORTAL LEGEND BATMAN DESCENDS INTO A DEADLY RIDDLE!

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – A League for Justice #4

Written by ANDY DIGGLE and ROB WILLIAMS

Art and cover by LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Variant covers by KYLE HOTZ, MIKE PERKINS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

The League for Justice has found itself against a foe like none other: General Zod! Will this newly formed team succeed in their struggle for control over the Kryptonite Core power source and its near-infinite power, or will the dreaded general use its power to make the very Earth kneel before him? Meanwhile, Cyborg and Flash—the two newest additions to the League, who are still getting acclimated to life outside Luthor's laboratory—discover a dark secret that Batman is hiding in his cave. THE LEAGUE OF JUSTICE VS. GENERAL ZOD!

Green Lantern Dark #7

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Art and cover by WERTHER DELL'EDERA

Variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN, NICK ROBLES

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

As New England descends into darkness, the Green Lantern finally learns the truth behind her abilities and the long lineage of Lanterns that came before her. But is it too late? All the while, the evil plan of the wicked witch of Providence, Demona, is coming to fruition, and it's keen to devour the planet whole! With the

fate of not just New England but what's left of the world hanging in the balance, the Lantern's light will face down the void itself in this cataclysmic final issue of Green Lantern Dark! THE TRUTH OF THE LANTERN REVEALED!

Mad Magazine #46

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover by AN IDIOT WITH A CAN OF FAKE SNOW

$5.99 US | 56 pages

Celebrate the season of silliness with MAD #46! Filled to the top of the stocking with new MAD favorites like Spy vs. Spy, "A MAD Look at…" by Sergio Aragonés, and a light dusting of more new content to warm up your funny bone! Also, a whole sleigh full of your favorite classic movie/TV parodies. And wrap everything up with a festive new Fold-In by Johnny Sampson. So don't add MAD #46 to your wish list…go out and get one before Santa shows up!

DC W.I.P.: American Vampire #1

Written by STEPHEN KING and SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$14.99 US | 32 pages | 11" x 17"

Step into the world of comics like never before with DC W.I.P. Get up close and personal with the stunning original artwork from one of comics' greatest artists. Featuring the never-before-printed inked pages of American Vampire #1! The brilliance of Albuquerque's work can be seen like never before in this massive oversize presentation. Don't miss your chance to own this incredible, one-of-a-kind piece of comics history. Featuring a brand-new introduction by Albuquerque.

House of Mystery – Limited Collectors' Edition #23 Facsimile Edition

Written by SERGIO ARAGONÉS, ROBERT KANIGHER, HOWIE POST, MIKE FRIEDRICH, JACK OLECK, STEVE SKEATES

Art by SERGIO ARAGONÉS, JACK SPARLING, BERNIE WRIGHTSON, NEAL ADAMS, GIL KANE, ALEX TOTH

Cover by NICK CARDY

Foil variant cover by NICK CARDY ($16.99 US)

$14.99 US | 36 pages

There are nearly as many weary souls who've taken rooms at the House of Mystery as there are reasons for them to seek its sullen sanctuary, and its humble caretaker is always happy to accommodate. Join Cain as he welcomes a certain haunted sculptor on the run from his own creations, a dangerous sorcerer whose treasured pet cat is far more than it seems—and even comics legend Gil Kane as the artist truly throws himself into his work! 'TIS THE SEASON TO CELEBRATE…NEW MAD-NESS IN MAD! ENTER THE HOUSE OF MYSTERY! DC'S ARTIST EDITION LINE CONTINUES! EXPERIENCE THE ORIGINAL ART OF DC'S GREATEST ISSUES AND ARTISTS AT ORIGINAL ARTBOARD SIZE!

#### Collected Editions

Absolute Flash Vol. 1: Of Two Worlds

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art by NICK ROBLES, A.L. KAPLAN

$24.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-518-1

$17.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-519-8

ON SALE 12/23/25

In the Absolute Universe, familiar heroes have been reinvented from the ground up with origin stories that completely reshape both their abilities and their circumstances but maintain the core characteristics that fans have known and loved for decades! Wally West's world has been turned upside down. Now quite literally on the run from the people he once trusted, he must navigate an impossible world full of dangers he never knew existed—and he must do so without the help and guidance of his former mentor. The Flash joins the Absolute Universe in a bold new take on the DC Universe's Scarlet Speedster, written by award-winning author Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth, JSA) and illustrated by Nick Robles (The Dreaming: Waking Hours). Collects Absolute Flash #1-6. WITHOUT THE MENTOR, WITHOUT THE FAMILY, WITHOUT THE SPEED FORCE… HE'S STILL THE ABSOLUTE SCARLET SPEEDSTER!

Absolute Green Lantern Vol. 1: Without Fear

Written by AL EWING

Art by JAHNOY LINDSAY

$24.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-554-9

$17.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-555-6

ON SALE 12/9/25

On an alternate version of Earth, a powerful alien descends on a small town in Nevada. Terror reigns as he enacts his judgment on the residents of Evergreen—among them, ordinary citizens Guy Gardner, Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and Jo Mullein. When fighting back carries an unimaginable cost, who will conquer their fear and emerge a hero? Writer Al Ewing (Metamorpho: The Element Man) and artist Jahnoy Lindsay (Superboy: Man of Tomorrow) get cosmic in this story from the Absolute Universe! Collects Absolute Green Lantern #1-6. WITHOUT THE CORPS, WITHOUT THE RING, WITHOUT THE WILLPOWER… WHAT'S LEFT IS THE ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN!

Superman Vol. 5: Love and Mercy

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by DAN MORA, EDDY BARROWS, SEAN IZAAKSE, and others

$17.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-331-6

ON SALE 12/16/25

Superman's life has been upended. Superwoman has returned just as Lex Luthor unveils a sinister scheme that threatens to bring Metropolis to its knees! Having been incapacitated by memory loss during the House of Brainiac saga, Luthor's cunning mind is back, sparking with diabolical ideas and a bounty of vengeance. With Mercy Graves at the helm of Supercorp in Lex's absence, the city has managed to hold on, but now a dark shadow looms as Luthor makes his triumphant return with an unexpected twist! Now Superman and Superwoman must go toe-to-toe with their foe while also desperately trying to keep Metropolis from crumbling under the weight of battles against notorious villains such as Doomsday and Time Trapper! Join all-star writer Joshua Williamson in this epic adventure filled with heart-pounding heroics! Collects Superman #24-27 and Superman: Lex Luthor Special #1.

Superman: Action Comics: Superstars Vol. 2

Written by JOHN RIDLEY and G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by INAKI MIRANDA and GAVIN GUIDRY

$17.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-522-8

ON SALE 11/18/25

The Man of Steel wrestles with the limits of his power to inspire when Major Disaster and other former super-villains return to their lives of crime…but is something else behind this devastating setback? And when Clark Kent travels to the Arctic to explore a mystery, it's a job for Superman to stop a bizarre machine intelligence whose goals threaten everything the hero holds dear. Collects Action Comics #1082-1086. REMATCH OF THE CENTURY: SUPERMAN VS. LEX LUTHOR! THE SUPERMAN SUPERSTARS INITIATIVE—PAIRING CELEBRATED WRITERS AND ARTISTS ON UNFORGETTABLE SUPERMAN STORIES—CONCLUDES IN A STUNNING COLLECTION!

Aquaman Vol. 1: The Dark Tide

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by JOHN TIMMS

$19.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-588-4

ON SALE 12/9/25

In the wake of Absolute Power, Arthur Curry's powers have evolved to powerful new heights, and this king is ready to kick some serious butt. Yet water rescues and fighting monsters are the least of his worries; Arthur's kingdom, and his family, have disappeared without a trace. With a mysterious pearl as his only clue, Aquaman embarks on a quest to save the ones he loves. On a journey filled with deadly foes and unexpected allies, Aquaman uncovers more questions than answers. What is the "Blue"? How are his new water-morphing abilities connected? And who, exactly, is Dagon? From the sensational talents of writer Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern, The Flash) and artist John Timms (Harley Quinn, Young Justice), discover Aquaman #1-8 in Aquaman Vol. 1: The Dark Tide. A NEW ERA OF AQUAMAN BEGINS HERE!

Batman & Robin: Year One

Written by MARK WAID and CHRIS SAMNEE

Art by CHRIS SAMNEE

$39.99 US | 336 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-231-9

$29.99 US | 336 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-594-5

ON SALE 12/16/25

SUPERSTAR CREATORS MARK WAID AND CHRIS SAMNEE TELL THE DEFINITIVE ORIGIN OF THE DYNAMIC DUO! The early days of comics' greatest crime-fighting duo come to life in this stunning collection, courtesy of two of modern comics' greatest storytellers: Eisner Award winners Mark Waid (Justice League Unlimited) and Chris Samnee (Daredevil). While Bruce Wayne and orphan Dick Grayson struggle with the challenges of becoming father and son and partners, a mysterious new crime boss called the General declares war on Gotham's mob families. But what is his connection to Two-Face? Batman and his new sidekick, Robin, are out for answers, but it'll take everything they have to navigate both sides of their relationship, with Dick Grayson's present and future hanging in the balance! Collects issues #1-12 of the acclaimed miniseries.

Secret Six

Written by NICOLE MAINES

Art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA, CIAN TORMEY, ROGER CRUZ

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-635-5

ON SALE 12/9/25

After Amanda Waller and her Suicide Squad finally went too far, the government locked her up in the prison that was once her base of operations. But when Waller disappears from her cell at Belle Reve, every world-changing piece of intel stored in her head could fall into the wrong hands. To win this race against time, heroes Jon Kent (Superman), Jay Nakamura (Gossamer), and Nia Nal (Dreamer) must team up with the three villains closest to Waller: Deadshot, Catman, and Black Alice. Can these six reluctant teammates reclaim the biggest trove of information in the DC Universe without stabbing each other in the back first? From acclaimed writer and actress Nicole Maines (Supergirl) and superstar artist Stephen Segovia (Spawn), the Secret

Six are back in an all-new, high-stakes, twist-filled limited series! Collects Secret Six #1-6. WHO WILL HOLD THE SECRETS OF THE DC UNIVERSE?

Titans Vol. 4: Terminated

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art by PETE WOODS, MAX RAYNOR, DANIEL BAYLISS

$17.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-287-6

ON SALE 11/25/25

Freed by the ex-Titan Terra, Slade Wilson sets out to recruit Clock King, Killer Frost, and Mammoth to form a dangerous new Crime Syndicate. After struggling to redefine their roles in a post-Absolute Power world, Donna Troy and her team must now fight against an enemy who knows their every weakness. But now that Deathstroke's back with powerful new allies, what does the Syndicate have in store for the Titans, and who ends up getting terminated? As old grudges resurface and alliances are tested, the heroes must stand together like never before—or risk being torn apart. And once the dust settles, Cyborg and Beast Boy team up with the Unstoppable Doom Patrol for a rumble in the jungle with an old foe from Gar's past! Collects Titans #22-27. JOHN LAYMAN'S GRIPPING TITANS SAGA CONTINUES AS THE TEAM CONFRONTS A NIGHTMARE THEY NEVER SAW COMING—DEATHSTROKE, SEEMINGLY BACK FROM THE DEAD!

DC Finest: Green Lantern: Earth's Other Green Lantern

Written by JOHN BROOME and GARDNER FOX

Art by GIL KANE, SID GREENE, and others

Cover by GIL KANE and SID GREENE

$39.99 US | 608 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-326-2

ON SALE 11/18/25

Rediscover Guy Gardner's Silver Age comics origin before he became the brash, outspoken, bowl-cut-adorned hero from the Justice League International years in a "what might have been" story depicting him as Abin Sur's immediate replacement. Also included in this volume are tales revealing the origin of the Guardians of Oa, Hal's continuing battles against enemies such as Star Sapphire, and team-ups with the Flash and the Green Lantern of Earth-2, Alan Scott. Collects Green Lantern #40-61, The Brave and the Bold #69, Detective Comics #350, and The Flash #168. THE COMICS DEBUT OF GUY GARDNER!

DC Finest: Wonder Woman: Introducing Wonder Woman

Written by WILLIAM MOULTON MARSTON and ALICE MARBLE

Art and cover by HARRY G. PETER, FRANK GODWIN, SHELDON MOLDOFF

$39.99 US | 528 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-336-1

ON SALE 12/9/25

Beautiful as Aphrodite, wise as Athena, swifter than Mercury, and stronger than Hercules, Wonder Woman emerged in the comics scene during the onset of World War II as an inspirational hero for hope during one of history's bleakest moments. Her amazing feats of strength and courage—as well as her compassion toward her enemies—truly made her a standout from her gung-ho "shoot first, ask questions later" contemporaries, which is why her legacy has endured for over 85 years. This volume features her origin tale and the Wonder Women of History backup stories reprinted for the first time ever! Collects All-Star Comics #8, Comic Cavalcade #1-2, Sensation Comics #1-18, and Wonder Woman #1-4. WHERE IT ALL BEGAN! THE FIRST WONDER WOMAN COMICS EVER.

We3: DC Compact Comics Edition

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art by FRANK QUITELY

$9.99 US | 144 pages | 5.5" x 8.5" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-325-5

ON SALE 11/18/25

Weapons of the future. Deep inside a top-secret U.S. research facility, a revolution in cybernetics is taking shape. Using ordinary domestic animals, the scientists of Project AWE have created a new class of cyborgs—flesh-and-metal creatures designed to rule the battlefields of tomorrow: prototypes code-named WE3. But successful as they are, WE3 are still only prototypes, to be dismantled when their testing is complete. Faced with destruction, WE3 run out into a frightening and confusing world, where they are now as much of a threat as those who hunt them. Relentlessly pursued, WE3 fight with the combined firepower of a battalion—and a faint, warm memory of somewhere called "home." We3 is a tale crafted by bestselling writer Grant Morrison and superstar artist Frank Quitely (All-Star Superman, Batman and Robin, JLA: Earth 2) and is a creative high point for these two comics giants. THE CREATIVE TEAM BEHIND ALL-STAR SUPERMAN BRINGS ANOTHER MASTERPIECE TO COMPACT COMICS!

DC Finest: Superman: The Invisible Luthor

Written by JERRY SIEGEL and others

Art by JOE SHUSTER, PAUL CASSIDY, WAYNE BORING, and others

Cover by FRED RAY

$39.99 US | 600 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-332-

ON SALE 12/2/25

Metropolis is under siege by an invisible assailant who is holding the city's water supply for ransom. His price? One hundred million dollars! Can Superman discover the crook's identity and stop him before the city gives in to his demands? Read this tale plus other adventures in which the Man of Steel must battle giants, secret spy rings, organized racketeers, and other criminals to keep Metropolis and its citizens safe. Collects stories published in Action Comics #26-40, Superman #6-11, New York World's Fair Comics #2, World's Best Comics #1, and World's Finest Comics #2-3. THE ORIGINAL SUPERMAN STORIES CONTINUE!

Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns

Written by JEFF PARKER

Art by LUKAS KETNER, MICHELE BANDINI, BERNARD CHANG

$17.99 US | 120 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-352-1

ON SALE 12/16/25

Winter has fallen, and with it, a strange curse has swept the Earth! A mysterious knight is draining the life force of people across the globe, which should be another day in the life of the Justice League—but when the team confronts the armored apparition, all but Robin become trapped in a mystical realm! Determined to save his father and friends, Damian Wayne races to the Mistress of Magic, Zatanna, and the pair tries to form a rescue plan as the League attempts to escape the mysterious land they've been imprisoned in. Little do they know, help is already on the way—and it's coming down the chimney! Santa Claus is back in town, and it'll take a Christmas miracle to save this holiday season. From the incredible talents of writer Jeff Parker (Batman '66, Aquaman) and artists Lukas Ketner (Batman '66, Count Crowley) and Michele Bandini (Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight), unwrap a centuries-spanning tale of mystic gatherings, haunted kingdoms, and one son's quest to bring his father home for the holidays. But do so with caution—for the Silent Knight is planning a celebration of his own, and if he succeeds, an eternal silence will descend on the DC Universe! BATMAN AND SANTA CLAUS TEAM UP…AGAIN!

DC vs. Vampires: World War V Vol. 2

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG, SHANE MCCARTHY, CECIL CASTELLUCCI, and others

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT, FÁBIO VERAS, MARLEY ZARCONE, and others

$29.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-997-4

ON SALE 12/16/25

The epic sequel to DC vs. Vampires barrels toward a chilling conclusion! Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt reunite to bring their tale in the DC vs. Vampires universe to a shocking end, set against a world plunged into a grueling winter. As the human resistance gathers strength against the menacing vampire queen Barbara Gordon, an even more sinister threat lurks just beyond sight. The malevolent Darkseid has tightened his grip on this ravaged planet, forcing a tenuous alliance between humans and vampires. To stave off complete annihilation, they must join forces to confront the terrifying New God. But their ultimate victory lies in a prophecy surrounding the child of Mister Miracle. Can these bitter foes keep from tearing each other apart long enough to uncover their greatest chance at survival? This collection delivers the foreboding conclusion of DC vs. Vampires: World War V, including issues #7-12. THE CONCLUSION OF DC VS. VAMPIRES: WORLD WAR V!

Hitman by Garth Ennis and John McCrea Omnibus Vol. 2

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Art by JOHN MCCREA, GARRY LEACH, RUSS BRAUN, DOUG MAHNKE, and others

Cover by JOHN MCCREA

$125.00 US | 1144 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-335-4

ON SALE 12/2/25

Garth Ennis and John McCrea bring the epic saga of Hitman to its conclusion, as Gotham City hired gun Tommy Monaghan faces his destiny. Up against the mob, the triads, rogue CIA agents, extradimensional demons, and—why not, at this point—a pack of rampaging tyrannosaurs, Tommy finds his sanity stretched to its breaking point. But with his buddy Natt the Hat in his corner, not to mention worst-superheroes-ever Section Eight, he may be in with a fighting chance… This second omnibus collects Hitman #34-60 and #1,000,000, Hitman/JLA #1-2, Hitman/Lobo: That Stupid Bastich #1, All-Star Section Eight #1-6, and Sixpack/Dogwelder: Hard-Travelin' Heroz #1-6, plus stories from Convergence: Harley Quinn #2, Superman 80-Page Giant #1, and DC: The Doomed and the Damned #1. The volume also features original text pieces by both Ennis and McCrea—and a brand-new 12-page story featuring the secret origin of beloved supporting character…ah, that would be telling. FEATURING AN EXCLUSIVE NEW STORY FOR THIS EDITION!

Batman by Darwyn Cooke Absolute Edition

Written by DARWYN COOKE, ED BRUBAKER, JEPH LOEB, and others

Art and cover by DARWYN COOKE

$100.00 US | 544 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-778-9

ON SALE 4/7/26

The masterworks of Darwyn Cooke printed in the biggest format ever! Escape into the brilliance of Darwyn Cooke

(DC: The New Frontier) in this massive, one-of-a-kind Absolute Edition celebrating his life, work, and legacy. Collects Batman: Ego, Batman/The Spirit #1, Catwoman: Selina's Big Score, Catwoman #1-4, Solo #5, stories from Batman: Gotham Knights #23 and #33, Detective Comics #759-762, Harley Quinn Holiday Special #1, Just Imagine Stan Lee with Chris Bachalo Creating Catwoman #1, and his first published story from Talent Showcase #19. Featuring an extensive gallery of covers and original art, along with an introduction and essays by artist and longtime editor for Cooke Mark Chiarello, essays by friends and collaborators, and so much more! EXPERIENCE THE BRILLIANCE OF DARWYN COOKE'S BATMAN AND CATWOMAN ADVENTURES IN THE ABSOLUTE FORMAT, LIKE NEVER BEFORE!

Doom Patrol by Keith Giffen and Matthew Clark Omnibus

Written by KEITH GIFFEN and others

Art by MATTHEW CLARK, RON RANDALL, and others

Cover by MATTHEW CLARK

$100.00 US | 900 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-333-0

ON SALE 12/9/25

Who are the Doom Patrol, when every story ever told about them is true but coexists in contradiction? From the wreckage of their multiple lives, the World

