Don't Pay $900 For The John Byrne X-Men Artist Edition From IDW In 2018, IDW published the John Byrne X-Men Artifact Edition in hardcover for $125 but copies now sell on Amazon and eBay from $500 to $900.

In 2018, IDW published the John Byrne X-Men Artifact Edition in hardcover for $125, reprinting over a hundred original art pages from John Byrne's run, with Chris Claremont and Terry Austin, on X-Men in the seventies and eighties, from issue #108 and lasting until #143. It rapidly sold out, and copies now sell on Amazon and eBay from $500 to $900, depending.

But this is a Bleeding Cool warning not to be so silly, just in case you were thinking of splashing out. Five years after it was originally released, IDW is to reprint it, with a new name, the John Byrne X-Men Artist Edition. I am told that IDW has decided to align the Artists Editions, which replicated complete issues, and the Artifact Editions, which printed select examples of pages, often all that was available, into one line, the Artist Editions. So we get a slight rename, a slight cover change and a more-than-slight price increase, from $125 to $150, but still much less than the aftermarket is asking for. You'll just have to wait until the 7th of November.

Here's the new listing:

John Byrne's X-Men Artist's Edition

FRONTLIST | On Sale Date: November 7, 2023

9798887240435

Hardcover

$150.00 USD, $195.00 CAD

And the contents:

X-Men #103 Armageddon Now! Pages 1, 4, 6, 8, 0, 16, 17

X-Men #109 Home Are the Heroes Pages 1, 9, 19, 11, 13, 15

X-Men #111 Mindgarnes! Pages 8, 11, 14

X-Men #112 Magneto Triumphant! Pages 4, 10, 11, 12, 16

X-Men #113 Showdown! Pages 9, 14

X-Men #114 Desolation Pages 6, 16, 17

X-Men #115 Visions of Death! 2, 3,5, 6, 7, 14, 17

X-Men #116 To Save the Savage Land Pages 8, 9. 13. 17

X-Men #118 The Submergence of Japan Inks by Ricardo Villamonte Page 11

X-Men #119 Twee the Night before Christmas… Pages 7, 8, 12

X-Men #120 Wanted: Wolverine! Dead or Alive! Pages 1, 17

X-Men #121 Shoot-Out at the Stampede! Pages 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 11

X-Men #122 Cry for the Children! Pages 9, 11, 17

X-Men #123 Listen—Stop Me it You've Heard It—But This One Will KILL your Pages 1, 8, 9

X-Men #124 He Only laughs When I Hurt! Pages 5, 7, 9

X-Men #125 There's Something Awful on Muir Island! Pages 14, 15

X-Men #126 How Sharper Than a Serpent's Tooth…! Pages 10, 12, 14, 16

X-Men #127 The Quality of Hatred! Pages 6, 7, 8. 9

X-Men #128 The Action of the Tiger Pages 1, 2, 3, 4. 8. 15, 17

X-Men #129 God Spare the Child… Pages 2, 7

X-Men #130 Dazzler Page 14

X-Men #130 Run for Your Life Page 11

X-Men #132 And Hellfire is Their Name! Page 14

X-Men #133 Wolverine Alone! Pages 1, 4. 14, 15, 18

X-Men #134 Too Late, the Heron! Pages 2, 8. 7, 15, 18, 17

X-Men #135 Dark Phoenix Pages 3,

X-Men #127 The Quality of Hatred! Pages 6, 7, 8. 9 X-Men #128 The Action of the Tiger Pages 1, 2, 3, 4. 8. 15, 17 X-Men #129 God Spare the Child… Pages 2, 7 X-Men #130 Dazzler Page 14 X-Men #130 Run for Your Life Page 11 X-Men #132 And Hellfire is Their Name! Page 14 X-Men #133 Wolverine Alone! Pages 1, 4. 14, 15, 18 X-Men #134 Too Late, the Heron! Pages 2, 8. 7, 15, 18, 17 X-Men #135 Dark Phoenix Pages 3, X-Men #136 Child of Light and Darkness! Pages 12. 18, 17

X-Men #137 The Fate of the Phoenix! Pages 2. 3. 0. 11, 14, 18. 19, 22, 28. 29

X-Men #138 Elegy Pages 8, 9, 14, 15

X-Men #139 …Something Wicked This Way Comes! Pages 2. 3, 4. 15. 17. 22

X-Men #140 Rage! Pages 5, 13, 18.19, 21, 22

X-Men #141 Days of Future Past Pages 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 17, 22

X-Men #142 Mind Out of Time! Pages 1. 2. 3. 11. 13, 18, 20, 21

X-Men #143 Demon Page 16