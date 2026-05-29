Posted in: Games, Phantasy Star Online 2, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Celebrates Sonic's 35th Anniversary

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis revealed its plans for June 2026, including celebrating Sonic The Hedgehog's 35th Anniversary

Article Summary Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis rolls out June 2026 content starting June 1, led by the 5th Anniversary Shin Super Origin Festival.

The seasonal event adds limited-time tasks, SP Scratch rewards, themed cosmetics, and anniversary decorations across Halpha.

Realm Investigation: Ruins debuts with new trials, Ruine Shraider Lambda, and rare 15-star Granillusion weapons with strong augments.

Sonic the Hedgehog’s 35th Anniversary brings Sonic Sprint 2, Shadow Sprint 2, 35 SP Scratch Tickets, and +350% Rare Drop Rates.

SEGA held one of its NGS Headline livestreams this week, revealing the new content coming to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis for June 2026. Among the announcements included NGS's 5th Anniversary with the Shin Super Origin Festival, which will see several new additions to the game representing that. As well as a special Sonic The Hedgehog 35th Anniversary celebration happening this month, where you will race like Sonic and defeat enemies in the new quest type Realm Investigation. We have the full details from SEGA below as the content will go live on June 1, 2026.

Celebrate Sonic The Hedgehog's 35th Anniversary in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Shin Super Origin Festival

The Shin Super Origin Festival celebrates the 5th anniversary of NGS, starting on June 3. Central City and the Region Mags will be dressed for the occasion, and players can find flocks of Ceremo Rappy and Ceremo Emperappy joining in the celebrations all around Halpha! The navigator for the occasion, Xitre, will be wearing a wedding dress for this Seasonal Event. Be sure to speak to her to receive her requests and complete them to get rewards! The Anga Phandaj Mask accessory and Build Parts such as Hydrangea Plant B and Bridal Confection B can be obtained from the Seasonal Points Exchange Shop.

The Seasonal Event-exclusive Shin Super Origin Festival '26 SP Scratch will also be available just for the occasion. Gather its Scratch Tickets to get the * Tzvia Almati CV2 and * Resurgir Almati CV2 Weapon Camo, and more! You can acquire Scratch Tickets to draw in the Scratch through a variety of means, including but not limited to Limited-time Quests and the Seasonal Points Exchange Shop. Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks will also be added for the seasonal event. Complete the Tasks and you can get rewards like TA Customization Disc X/Omni, N-Master Cubes, and Arms Refiner II.

Weapon Updates

The 15-star rarity Granillusion weapon series is coming soon! In addition to raising Critical Rate and Damage Resistance, these weapons can also reduce PP Consumption. When using this series as a material, you can do an Augment Transfer without an N-Augment Transfer Pass, just like the 12-star rarity Klirodim series! More enhancements are coming in future updates! Three new EX Augments and strengthened versions of current EX Augments will be added; these EX Augments will be affixed to the Granillusion and Klirodim series weapons obtained from Realm Investigation: Ruins.

Starting June 3, players can customize Photon Arts for Swords, Twin Daggers, Katana, Soaring Blades, Assault Rifles, Twin Machine Guns, Talises, Wands, and Harmonizers as well as Lightning Techniques. Find items needed for Tech Arts Customization from Limited-time Tasks, so take this chance to try out new customizations!

Realm Investigation: Ruins

A new quest type, Realm Investigation: Ruins, will make its debut. Quests of this type take place in areas that are connected to the Dimensional Rift. There are no time limits, and the goal is to defeat the enemies and clear the trials that occur here. Gain Exploration Points by defeating enemies and spend them to get ability boosts from the Boost Device. A wide array of boosts are available, including one that allows ARKS to launch follow-up attacks on specific types of enemies to pick up as many of these boosts as they can while battling!

In addition to the new trials, Hunt Rally, Rare Enemy Infestation, and Grim Monolith Purge, a new boss enemy: Ruine Shraider Λ (lambda) will also show up to stop players in their tracks. These trials offer a ton of Exploration Points when they're cleared, so strategize wisely to tackle them. Ruine Shraider Λ has lots of tricks up its shell to throw you off in battle. It can withdraw into its huge shell, attack with lightning speed, and more! Read its movements carefully and make use of the boosts to defeat it! There will also be Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks for this quest. Complete these Tasks to earn Titles, * Granillusion Almati weapon camo, and Shin Super Origin Fest. '26 SP Scratch Tickets!

The 15-star rarity Granillusion weapon series will be a rare reward in this quest and will come with an enhancement level of +100, and 8 Augments affixed. These weapons can also include the Preset Skill: Fixa Termina Lv.5 for Gunblades or Fixa Blastor Lv.5 for all other weapons. This is a good opportunity for both veteran and returning players to swap current weapons for these stronger ones!

Happy 35th Birthday, Sonic!

Celebrate Sonic's birthday in NGS! Starting on June 23, players who say "SONIC_35th_Anniv." in-game will receive 35 Sonic Collab SP Scratch Tickets! Rare Drop Rates will be boosted to +350%! Go fast with Sonic-inspired quests: Special Training: Sonic Sprint 2 and Special Training: Shadow Sprint 2 on daily rotation and remixed with new enemies and different enemy levels! Race across Halpha, collecting Rings and Chaos Emeralds to earn Quest Points! The more you collect, the stronger you'll become! Power up and take on the boss enemy!

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