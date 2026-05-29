Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: Mister Miracle

Mister Miracle: Tom King Offers Series Update, Teases "Amazing" Cast

Showrunner Tom King offered an update on how things are going with the series adaptation of his and Mitch Gerads' Mister Miracle.

Article Summary Tom King says Mister Miracle is his whole life right now, with scripts, voice sessions, editing, and design in full swing.

The Mister Miracle showrunner says fan reactions to the comic are helping shape the animated series and sharpen key moments.

King teases amazing Mister Miracle casting, praising standout takes on Scott Free, Big Barda, Darkseid, and more.

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation will spotlight Mister Miracle at Annecy with Peter Safran, Sam Register, and producers.

Sure, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation's adaptation of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads' comic book series, Mister Miracle, is one of the projects set to be spotlighted at next month's Annecy International Animation Film Festival (more on that below). But that doesn't mean you have to wait until then to get an update on how things are looking. Checking in with Brandon Davis during WonderCon this past weekend for a wide-ranging interview covering his comics and DC Studios work (which you can check out above), King had some things to share about the highly anticipated animated series.

As he's mentioned in the past, King notes that the animated series is "my whole life right now." That includes writing the season's scripts, with King noting that he was taking a page from DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn's playbook with how he approached Creature Commandos. In addition, King shared that he was with the actors during the recording that morning, doing "all that kind of actorly… directing kind of stuff." The previous day, King was in the editing bay, editing the pilot, and had previously checked out the artwork while in Paris. In addition, King shared that he and Gerads are "constantly in touch, building the whole thing."

From there, King shared a brief look at Mister Miracle with Davis via his phone, with Davis clearly impressed. Having heard from fans over the past 10 years how deeply the work affected them emotionally, King approached the animated adaptation with those thoughts in mind. "And so people tell me, 'Oh, this part really meant a lot to me or this part was confusing.' And so, recreating it, I can be like, 'This was the part that meant the most to fans. Let's lean into that.' Or, 'This part needed some clarification. We can clarify that.' But I can, having talked to so many fans about this book, I can bring out what they loved in it in the series. So, it's just been a joy."

Teasing that there were "lots of announcements to come," King wanted it to be known that working on the series "couldn't be more fun." He continued, "I love these Jack Kirby characters. And just, you know, playing with Orion and Darkseid and Mr. Miracle. Especially Mr. Miracle and Barta and their relationship, which is the key to the whole series, has been just absolutely joy. And wait till you see who's been cast. Oh my god, it's amazing. It's great."

"I'll finally be talking about the incredible Mister Miracle animated show at the Annecy Festival in France next month!" King wrote in his Instagram post. "I'm show running and writing every episode, [Mitch Gerads] is producing and designing, insanely talented, award winning animators are drawing and animating—and I cannot emphasize enough how much I love it and how excited I am to start sharing this epic, moving world of Scott and Barda with you all."

World's Finest Animation: DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation Showcase: The Super Heroes and Super-Villains of DC take center stage at Annecy as super friends Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios preview their upcoming slate. Join Peter Safran (Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, DC Studios) and Sam Register (President, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe) as they host a panel featuring producers Tom King, Rick Morales, Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Matt Beans for exclusive first looks and behind-the-scenes insights into highly anticipated series, including Mister Miracle, My Adventures with Green Lantern, Starfire!, Creature Commandos, Batman: Caped Crusader, and more. From bold new visions to iconic characters reimagined, get a front-row seat to the future of DC animation.

Checking in with The Brave and the Boys podcast back in January, King explained how essential auditions were in making sure he could find the right voice for each character. From there, he described the experience he feels when an actor is so right for a character that, as a writer, he focuses less on the words written and more on the moment being expressed. Regarding the upcoming animated series, King explained how some of the actors cast hit perfectly with the voice that King had for certain characters, while another actor offered King something he wasn't expecting, something that was right for the role.

"So yeah, I mean, there were some people who nailed it, who were exactly just… I was like, 'Oh, my god! That is Scott. That is Barta," King shared about the actors cast for the DCU animated series. "And then there were some people who are… I was like, 'That's not what I expected, but that is what… that is Darkseid.' So yeah, it ran the gauntlet from, I mean… I love this book. I love it to death. I wasn't going to settle for anything less than perfect. But it ran the gauntlet from perfect to just beyond."

"Get out your veggie trays…," King began the caption to his Instagram post back in June, which also included a look at the key art for the series and a look at the original comic book series run. "Just announced and coming soon. MISTER MIRACLE: a new adult animated series from DC Studios and [Warner Bros. Animation]. Based on the Eisner winning best-selling comic by myself and semi-professional nerd/genius, [Mitch Gerads]. I'll be show running the series, working with a dream team of animators and storytellers including Mitch himself who drew that gorgeous teaser art up there. Hard to express how excited I am to be working on this, what a joy it is. I love these characters and I love this world that the King, Jack Kirby built from a pencil tip. Thank you all for supporting the book over all these years. Its meant so much. More details coming." Here's a look at King's thoughts from shortly after the news broke, followed by a look back at the animated series' official overview (based on the DC Comics characters created by Jack Kirby):

No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick — and escape death itself?

Something has gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his warrior wife, Big Barda, have built for themselves on Earth. With war raging between their home worlds of Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott's cruel adoptive father, Darkseid, seems to have finally captured the Anti-Life Equation — the ultimate weapon that will give Darkseid total dominance over the universe.

As the mountains of bodies on both sides grow ever higher, only Mister Miracle can stop the slaughter and restore peace. But the terrible power of the Anti-Life Equation may already be at work in his own mind, warping his reality, exposing his long-buried pain, and shattering the fragile happiness he's found with the woman he loves.

And so begins the odyssey of Scott Free, Mister Miracle: a harrowing, hilarious, heart-wrenching journey across the pitfalls of the ordinary and extraordinary as the son of God raised by the devil tries to save his family, his world, and maybe even himself.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!