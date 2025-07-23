Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged:

Dynamite To Publish Buffy And Angel Comics, Both By Kelly Thompson

Dynamite Entertainment gets the license to publish Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel comic books, both written by Kelly Thompson.

Article Summary Dynamite Entertainment secures the Buffy and Angel comics license for new series launches in 2025.

Eisner Award-winning writer Kelly Thompson will pen both the Buffy and Angel comic series.

Kelly Thompson promises interwoven stories exploring the iconic Buffy and Angel universe.

Cover artist David Nakayama joins to deliver striking visuals for both upcoming Buffy titles.

Dynamite Entertainment owner and CEO Nick Barrucci has big news to share. "We've signed the license for Buffy and Angel. This is phenomenal for us, and phenomenal for retailers, fans and the industry! What's better than signing the Buffy and Angel license? Bringing on Eisner-Award Winning, and best-selling writer Kelly Thompson to write the Buffy series. I mean, Kelly has been killing it on all of her books, and last year was the Eisner Award nominated creator with the most nominations, being nominated for an Eisner Award for Best Writer for her work on Absolute Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey (DC); Scarlett (Image Skybound); Venom War: It's Jeff #1 (Marvel). Additionally, Absolute Wonder Woman was nominated for Best New Series. Oh, and she won for Best Humor Publication for It's Jeff: The Jeff-Verse in 2024. Not bad. Actually, pretty good! Now, that leads to the next question. How do you pair up Buffy, Angel, and Kelly Thompson? Who should we work with to write Angel? I mean, it would make sense to bring on another Eisner-Award Winning and best-selling writer, right? So, what makes working with Kelly Thompson on Buffy and even bigger and better deal? Well, pairing her up with, are you ready for this? Pairing her up with Eisner-Award Winning best-selling writer Kelly Thompson!!!!! That's right, Kelly is writing BOTH series!"

"Seriously, this is huge for us, and we cannot be more excited for these two series to hit stands! Kelly is putting her heart and soul into these two interwoven series, and it will show. The way she is weaving the tapestry of these characters in the Buffy Universe. We are very fortunate to be working with her, and it's an exciting time!

"In my early days trying to figure out how to be a writer and what stories mattered to me and why — no heroine quite broke through for me like Buffy Summers," said Kelly Thompson. "She was somehow everything my young geek heart had always wanted but hadn't known to ask for. Something about that delicate alchemy of horror, fantasy, and comedy paired with a hero so pure of heart and yet flawed and relatable was… impossible to deny. I fell deeply in love with Buffy, and following that, her whole world. Her ex-boyfriend is now a supernatural detective in Los Angeles you say? Inject it directly into my veins! But unlike a lot of other worlds I loved, the world of Buffy and Angel somehow never fell to the wayside. I could always come back to it and find something new, or something I'd missed, or something I needed. And I hope this new story we're telling can do the same for old and new fans everywhere."

Editor Nate Cosby added, "There was one name on my wish list of writers for Buffy: Kelly Thompson. There was one name on my wish list of writers for Angel: Kelly Thompson. Her passion for these characters is second-to-none. The interweaving story she's crafted for both books is going to knock everyone's socks off."

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer is truly one of the crown jewels of modern television, and comics fans know that she's more than made her mark in this medium as well," said Nick Barrucci. "The genius mix of its small-town vibes with fantasy and horror, the seamless touches of humor, incredible strong female characters that we've been proud to always represent at Dynamite — it all works together for a perfect set of characters and framework for stories. Including Angel! Which we're excited to contribute to and build for new and returning fans!"

Cover artist David Nakayama will be contributing to both titles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!