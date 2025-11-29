Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Erotech, SHP

What's All The Fuss About Erotech in SHP's Full February 2026 Solicits

What's all the fuss about Erotech in SHP's Full February 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Erotech #2 headlines SHP Comics’ February 2026 solicits, with the series gaining major buzz in comics circles

Following its award-winning short film, Erotech blends workplace satire, sex robots, and Silicon Valley chaos

Samantha Jenkins faces glitches, office drama, and a mysterious consultant as Erotech’s SEX-6000 launch nears

Erotech balances dark comedy, high-stakes tech, and personal rivalry in this must-read indie comic series

SHP Comics' February 2026 solicits and solicitations contain Erotech #2 and Zicky #5. You may have noticed Erotech #1 pop up in the Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week earlier. The comic book by Sean Haines and Geoffrey Krawczyk, which inspired the award-winning short film Technical Support, starring What We Do in Shadows' Aparna Nancherla. Well, here's a look at issue 1, issue 2 and the solicitations for issue 3…

EROTECH #1 (OF 5) CVR A GEOFFREY KRAWCZYK (MR)

(W) Darin S. Cape (A/CA) Geoffrey Krawczyk

SHP Presents: EroTech #1. Bad bosses, crazy co-workers, and sex robots. What could go wrong? EroTech is the story of Samantha Jenkins, new Silicon Valley CEO, trying to rally her team of misfit engineers and out-of-touch managers to release the new Model 6000 on time. Testing is going well, but there's still a few bugs to work out… Includes the first installment of "AI Joe", a new feature from indie comics legend, Dean Haspiel! $5.99 11/19/2025

EROTECH #2 (OF 5)

(W) Sean Haines (A/CA) Geoffrey Krawczyk

EroTech's management is in crisis—launch day for the SEX-6000 is closing in, and the prototype still has plenty of… glitches. Enter Paul Taylor, a charming, handsome, fast-talking consultant. To Samantha, he appears to be the perfect mentor, but can she trust him? Deadlines, desire, and office politics collide in this wickedly funny, boundary-pushing workplace comedy of lust and technology. $5.99 1/7/2026

EROTECH #3 (OF 5)

(W) Sean Haines (A) Geoffrey Krawczyk, Dean Haspiel (CA) Geoffrey Krawczyk

Samantha is reeling from Paul's betrayal, but she has to keep smiling and act like nothing's wrong while quietly planning her next move. When a runaway robot tears through the office creating chaos, an unlikely hero steps in to save the day. As deadlines loom and tempers flare, professional rivalries and personal secrets intertwine. EroTech becomes a darkly funny exploration of how ambition, lust, and control collide in the modern workplace. $5.99 2/11/2026

ZICKY #5 (OF 5)

(W) Darin S. Cape (A) Zeno Decrux, Hiorsh Gabotto (CA) Odunze Oguoguo

Chaos erupts as manga characters invade the real world. Zicky finally returns home—only to discover his family held captive by his own dark double. To save them, he'll have to recover his ninja strength, crush a swarming rat army, and face off against his deadly doppelganger. The fate of both worlds hangs in the balance in the thrilling conclusion to Zicky: Wrath of the Rat King! $4.99 2/11/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!