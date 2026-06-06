Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: ascender, cormac mccarthy, Crowbound, Descender, Dustin Nguyen, Handmaid's Tale, jeff lemire, Kill Bill, Margaret Atwood, pan's labyrinth, Robin and Batman, Robin: Year One, The Road

Jeff Lemire And Dustin Nguyen Reunite At Image Comics For Crowbound

Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen launch a new comic, Crowbound, as "Handmaid’s Tale meets The Road with echoes of Kill Bill and Pan's Labyrinth"

Article Summary Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen reunite at Image Comics for Crowbound, a new series launching on 2 September 2026.

Crowbound follows their acclaimed collaborations including Descender, Ascender, Little Monsters, Black Hammer and Robin & Batman.

Jeff Lemire calls Crowbound their darkest story yet, while Dustin Nguyen teases a bold new world and fresh storytelling.

Crowbound #1 follows Rose, a mother battling a totalitarian world and the Scarecrow Queen to save her daughter Ava.

Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen reunite to launch a new comic book series at Image Comics, called Crowbound, to follow their work on Descender, Ascender, Little Monsters, Black Hammer and Robin And Batman, on the 2nd of September 2026. Jeff Lemire says, "Crowbound is the darkest book Dustin and I have done together, but still filled with heart and hope. It's been rewarding building the expansive southern gothic sci-fi world of Crowbound, and we can't wait to unleash it on readers." Dustin Nguyen adds, "I'm very excited to explore this new world and new ways to tell a story with Jeff again. It's always a great time when we get together like this. Hope everyone joins us for the adventures as they did on Descender and Little Monsters." Here are the solicit, covers, and previews for the first issue described as "Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale meets Cormac McCarthy's The Road with echoes of Kill Bill and Pan's Labyrinth"…

CROWBOUND #1

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Dustin Nguyen

Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale meets Cormac McCarthy's The Road with echoes of Kill Bill and Pan's Labyrinth when a noncompliant mother makes a dark pact with an ancient, violent Scarecrow Queen to stop a totalitarian government from taking her daughter. Rose isn't special. She works in the Factory just like everyone else – a dark, sprawling monolithic structure that runs along the coast and cuts the world in two. All that's left now are desolate settlements that exist in its shadow, made up of submerged villages, derelict woods, and deadly swamps. No one knows what's left of the world on the other side… But when Rose's young daughter Ava is violently taken from their shanty town home a year before she is meant to join the work force, Rose will come face-to-face with the surreal, harrowing forces outside the Factory's walls – including a terrifying figure called the Scarecrow Queen, who has an offer: one last chance to save her daughter, in exchange for her soul.

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