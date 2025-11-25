Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: Absolute Batman, Erotech, Grim & V4V

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Absolute Batman, hottest comics, howard chaykin

Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: Absolute Batman, Howard Chaykin on Erotech, Grim, V For Vendetta, Batman/Deadpool and Geiger

Article Summary Absolute Batman dominates the charts with high-value variants and ongoing buzz surrounding its bold storylines

Howard Chaykin's provocative Erotech #1 heats up the market with its sex-tech satire and limited incentives

Media deals spark surges for Grim, V for Vendetta, and Geiger, grabbing collectors’ attention and aftermarket dollars

Rare covers, major crossovers, and controversial plots drive record sales in this week's top trending comic books

Courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool, comes the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a tag to keep up on previous editions. As reapers, vigilantes, and sex robots, all making big moves on the aftermarket, Howard Chaykin brings Black Kiss lust to Erotech, Bruno Redondo enters crossovers, and media announcements for Grim, V For Vendetta, and Geiger continue to fuel the market… but we are still all playing in Absolute Batman's ballpit.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – FELIX COMIC ART – B&W (LIMITED 1000) | DC | OCTOBER 2025 ABSOLUTE BATMAN has been one of the best-selling comic series of 2025. The redesigns of characters and the overall universe has gripped many old and new readers alike. The annual book was highly anticipated and drew even more attention when the story featured Batman going full brutality on white supremacists. It was a very clear political statement that was highlighted when Daniel Warren Johnson and Chuck Dixon posted their own illustrations of Absolute Batman on social media. Nevertheless, this hot issue just got hotter with this LTD 1000 black and white cover! It features Daniel Warren Johnson's image of the Dark Knight, front and center! A must-have for collectors of the Absolute universe. We tracked it at a high sale of $625 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $403. EROTECH #1 – HOWARD CHAYKIN (1:5) | SHP COMICS | NOVEMBER 2025 Comic legend, Howard Chaykin, illustrates the future we all know is coming (pun not intended). This series aims to explore the intersection of sex, technology, and humanity. This issue debuts before the release of an anthology series, featuring satirical stories set in the same universe. In an era where AI appears to be growing increasingly prevalent in our everyday world, a book like this serves as a perfect reflection. While many fans collected this for the artwork by Chaykin, it may also hold some historical value in a future where science fiction meets reality. We tracked it at a high sale of $75 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $50. GRIM #1 – DAVE JOHNSON – VIRGIN (1 PER STORE) | BOOM! STUDIOS | MAY 2022 GRIM debuted back in 2022, and it was one of Boom! Studios' highest-selling launches. The book was a huge hit, and fans were hooked on the story and the visual style. For many, this was the first encounter with Flaviano's style, and it wouldn't be their last. Writer Stephanie Phillips continued to grip readers with her story about a reaper with no memory of how she was recruited. Now, Al Gough and Miles Millar, creators of Wednesday, have secured a deal to produce an animated series based on this property. Also, Jennifer Yuh Nelson has joined as Supervising Director. You might recognize her work from the extremely popular animated anthology, Love, Death + Robots! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $23. GRIM #1 – FLAVIANO – REGULAR | BOOM! STUDIOS | MAY 2022 The one-per-store variant may have had a higher growth trend this past week, but this Cover A issue was moving at breakneck speeds, this past week. Nearly 100 copies sold since the announcement of the series being produced for Netflix! In a comic environment of multiple variants and retailer incentives, sometimes fans want to pick up a Cover A just like the old days. This book also features a phenomenal Flaviano cover that is sure to heat up any collection! We tracked it at a high sale of $120 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $22. V FOR VENDETTA #1 | DC | MAY 1988 It has been nearly two decades since we have heard anything from V, but that's all about to change. In a surprise announcement that has everyone excited, HBO Max has announced that it is eyeing the property for a potential series on the streaming channel. The series has James Gunn and Peter Safran attached to produce, with a rumored Pete Jackson attached to write. However, the studio is being extremely "hush" about the project, declining to comment for interviews. In the meantime, anticipation continues to grow for the project and the rerelease of the original film next year! What a great time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of V for Vendetta! We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $43. ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2025 This controversial issue continues to grow in popularity! If there were a top list of what makes a comic book popular, controversy is near the top! However, this book goes beyond that; considering it is part of an extremely popular series, it shows Batman taking on white nationalists, and it also features the origin of the Absolute Batmobile. The book itself is a great story and awesome artwork, which used to be enough for any comic collector. Now, add in all those other factors, and you've got a hot aftermarket book! We tracked it at a high sale of $145 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $27. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2024 If you thought Scott Snyder's remarks about the longevity of Absolute Batman were enough, you haven't seen anything yet! DC K.O. #4 has recently released a description of their issue, directly mentioning 3 omega-charged threats as the Trinity of the Absolute. It's a pretty badass name. Most are guessing that this is referencing the Absolute versions of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. If this is true, this would be the first-ever crossover of the Absolute Universe with the mainstream DC universe. A crossover like that is HUGE and shows how much faith they have in the long-term staying power of the Absolute Universe! We tracked it at a high sale of $336 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $89. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | JANUARY 2025 If you didn't already know, ABSOLUTE BATMAN has been one of the best-selling comics of 2025. The series has consistently had strong sales, and fans have chased after variants on the aftermarket. Scott Snyder recently announced that he already has plans for the second arc of ABSOLUTE BATMAN. He also mentioned that he would like to see the series go on to 50-60 issues, if he could. This universe is here to stay, and that makes the earlier key issues of the series that much more valuable to collectors! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $21. DC/MARVEL: BATMAN/DEADPOOL #1 – BRUNO REDONDO | DC | NOVEMBER 2025 Nightwing fans have been vocal about their favorite creative team, featuring Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo. The pair have won numerous Eisner awards for their Nightwing stories and rightfully so! Redondo has also delivered some of the best comic covers for Nightwing as well. The team reunites to bring us "Sticks and Snikts", a crossover story featuring X-23 and Nightwing. Redondo ties it all together with an awesome variant cover of the two heroes! We tracked it at a high sale of $82 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11. GEIGER 80 PAGE GIANT #1 – GARY FRANK – REGULAR | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2022 Nothing like a media announcement to light a fire under a forgotten key issue! This Geiger 80 Page Giant features the first appearance of Redcoat and Nate the Nuclear Knight. While Nate takes center stage on the cover of this issue, it is actually Redcoat who is the star today! Atlas Entertainment and Ghost Machine have finalized a deal for the rights to produce a feature film of Redcoat. This news set off a hunt for the first appearance of the character on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $49.

CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, November 23rd, 2025.

