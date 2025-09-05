Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: blind bag, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

First Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 Blind Bags, Revealed

The first of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 blind bags, revealed... and they will be half the price of Batman #1 blind bag

Okay, we are all down with this now, right? Publish a comic with random variant covers with a couple of chase versions in blind bags, and you can put another zero on the end of your print run. And the appeal is still holding, it seems. And carrying over into Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 from IDW, with a new creative team of Gene Luen Yang and Freddie E. Willaims II, a new story arc, and blind bag cover artists including Daniel Warren Johnson, Clayton Crain, David Nakayama, Kevin Eastman, while also making sure the blind bag itself is cover price at $4.99, half the price of DC's K.O. #1 and Batman #1. While the 1:100 blind bag Rahzzah cover is also the first reveal and cover appearance of the new TMNT villain Ujigami. Are you not satisfied???

"This December, a brand-new era begins in the best-selling TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (TMNT) ongoing comic book series. Multiple Eisner award winning writer Gene Luen Yang (Superman Smashes the Klan, American Born Chinese, Avatar: The Last Airbender) and blockbuster artist Freddie E. Williams II (Batman/TMNT, Godzilla vs. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) start a new storyline with issue #13, and an all-star lineup of artists have assembled to craft covers that are the perfect stocking stuffer, pre-wrapped for all occasions and will leave fans feeling shellshocked. To celebrate this milestone issue, IDW Publishing is proud to offer fans a special blind bag variant that will give them the chance to collect any of the incredible covers, plus three more stunning covers that can only be found in the blind bag variant!"

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #13 Blind Bag, art by Freddie E. Williams II

The full lineup of cool covers that can surprise fans when they open their blind bags (Variant F) includes:

Freddie E. Williams II (Cover A)

Kevin Eastman and Ben Bishop (Cover B)

Jared Cullum (Cover C, Holiday Theme Variant)

Clayton Crain (Cover D)

Daniel Warren Johnson (Cover E)

Kevin Eastman and Ben Bishop full art (1:25 incentive variant)

Clayton Crain full art (1:50 incentive variant)

Daniel Warren Johnson full art (1:75 incentive variant)

Dustin Nguyen (1:100 incentive variant)

David Nakayama (1:250 incentive variant)

Nathan Szerdy (blind bag exclusive 1:25 ratio variant)

Rahzzah (blind bag exclusive 1:100 ratio variant, features first cover appearance of new villain Ujigami)

David Nakayama full art (blind bag exclusive 1:250 ratio variant)

The pre-order deadline for TMNT #13 is the 20th of October. And blind bag or not, TMNT #13 from Yang and Williams II, which is the start of a new story featuring the first appearance of a mysterious new villain, goes on sale December 10.

