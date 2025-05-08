Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Fletch-A-Sketch, Fletcher Chu-Fong

Fletcher Chu-Fong Launches Fletch-A-Sketch Talent Representation

Fletcher Chu-Fong launches Fletch-A-Sketch Talent Representation, with Bernard Chang, Riccardo Federici, Emanuela Lupacchino, Dustin Nguyen and Giulia Pellegrini

Article Summary Fletcher Chu-Fong launches Fletch-A-Sketch Talent Representation for top comic book artists.

First artists represented include Bernard Chang, Riccardo Federici, Lupacchino, Nguyen, and Pellegrini.

Fletch-A-Sketch connects creators to fans through conventions, commissions, art sales, and newsletters.

Chu-Fong brings decades of comics industry experience to promoting creators and event solutions.

The latest in the post-DC Comics adventures of Fletcher Chu-Fong continues! Sales rep at DC from 1997 to 2000, Price Guide Manager for Wizard from 2000-2001, Sales Manager at Marvel from 2001-2002, then at DC again for 19 years, rising from Events and Retailer Services Manager to Executive Director of Events before he was hit by the DC Bloodbath.

In 2021, he joined the board of the bookstore charity BINC and launched Fletch Forward Event Solutions, which basically was what he did for DC Comics, but doing it for everyone, securing convention sponsorships, creating panel programming, executing booth set-ups, from artist alley to a full scale experiential booths, and more.

And now Fletch-A-Sketch Talent Representation has been announced, to connect comic book creators with fans through sales of commissions and original art, convention appearances, attendance at WhatNot shows, and a regular newsletter for fans. First on his books are Bernard Chang, Riccardo Federici, Emanuela Lupacchino, Dustin Nguyen and Giulia Pellegrini.

It's a great pleasure to represent them with Fletch-A-Sketch Talent Representation. To be able to work with friends who I love and respect, and who have entrusted me with promoting their art, is an absolute honor." – Fletcher Chu-Fong

"I'm honored to be joining the founding group of artists represented by Fletch-A-Sketch. Fletch Chu-Fong has been a comic book industry stalwart and his professionalism, knowledge and guidance is unmatched." -Bernard Chang.

"Fletch-A-Sketch represents a new and great opportunity for artists to showcase their talent and work. I am truly honored to be one of the artists represented by Fletch-A-Sketch and I can't wait to start this collaboration." – Riccardo Federici.

"Fletch-A-Sketch is a brand new way to get connected and stay updated with your favourite artist's work, events, sales and content! I'm so excited to start this new adventure with the best people around that will connect us directly with our audience, sharing everything about art and comics with you!" – Emanuela Lupacchino

"I can finally say I'm a veteran in comics after 25 years in the industry, with all 25 years of that having Fletcher by my side— as an advisor, a mentor, and oftentimes a handler, but also as an amazing friend. There isn't anyone I would trust more to help me navigate through the events and promotional sector of the comics industry than Fletcher. I'm so excited for this new venture (for the both of us!), making things finally official rather than just a late minute text for his advice." – Dustin Nguyen (Fletch-A-Sketch is only arranging convention appearance services at this time. Dustin will continue to handle all commission and art sales on his own.)

"We are very excited to be part of Fletch-A-Sketch, a new reality that connects artists with business and audience. Were proud to be represented by great people; stay tuned for news on events, commissions and releases!" – Giulia Pellegrini.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!