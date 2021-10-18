Diane Nelson, Dan DiDio & Geoff Johns Agree On Fletcher Chu-Fong

Last year, DC Comics made a lot of long-standing employees redundant, including the much loved Fletcher Chu-Fong, Executive Events Director who had been at DC Comics for 18 years, after working for both Marvel and Wizard, but especially known as the friendly face at the comic book convention booths, welcoming fan and creator alike. Earlier this year, he popped up on a review board working for the Book Industry Charitable (Binc) Foundation helping comic book stores survive in times of trial. And now? Something new. Fletch Forward.

Fletch Forward Event Solutions is a start-up company that will partner with publishers and entertainment companies to both provide events strategy and execute appearances at comic book conventions and industry trade shows. "Every event is different. Fletch Forward will collaborate with companies to create an event experience unique to each company's needs. We provide every level of event planning and strategy, for in-person, virtual, and hybrid event experiences, from soup to nuts."

Fletch Forward Event Solutions state that their services range from securing convention sponsorships, to creating panel programming, to executing booth set-ups, from artist alley to a full-scale experiential booth, and more. "I love events and know that conventions can be difficult with much to juggle and keep track of when it comes to strategizing, planning and managing. This past year has been a tremendous challenge for the events industry but I strongly believe that conventions will come roaring back, stronger and better than before. Now is the time to start planning for that return and your events strategy moving forward."

And here are a few testimionials from some familiar faces. As Fletcher Chu-Fong may be the only person that Diane Nelson, Dan DiDio, and Geoff Johns can all agree on…

No one knows more or is more capable in convention planning than Fletch! He is always calm, cool and collected and he's earned the respect of talent, organizers and clients alike from his many years of managing DC Comics events worldwide. There's no one I would trust more to manage event planning, big and small. Go Fletch Forward!

Diane Nelson Former President, DC Entertainment, President & Chief Content Officer, WB Interactive Entertainment and President, Warner Bros. Consumer Products

There's only one degree of separation in the comics industry and Fletcher Chu-Fong is *the* nexus between publishers and talent, events and vendors, fans and promotions! Fletcher has seen and done it all—with good cheer, calm decisiveness and timely turnaround. With 25 years of deep knowledge and experience in the comics industry—there's no one better qualified to lift clients to success.

Jim Lee Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, DC Comics

Fletcher Chu-Fong is both energetic and focused, and brings a dynamic sense of professionalism while deftly managing talent needs at all events he's handled. With his new company, Fletch Forward, you will not find a better partner for your strategic convention planning!

Dan DiDio Former Publisher, DC Comics

After years of being the face of DC's cons for all of us creators, it gives me hope for the future that Fletch is now opening up his talents to help plan what I know will be the Great Convention Comeback. There's no better or more passionate person to partner up with for this next age of conventions.

Geoff Johns Writer/Producer

The dynamic environment of conventions needs someone like Fletcher, who's experience, knowledge and contacts allow him to adapt to an ever-changing events landscape. In short, Fletcher's involvement in a public event gives me confidence it will be run smoothly. He has been a bedrock of my convention experience for over a decade and is the perfect person to partner with for your needs.

Francis Manapul Writer/Artist

The most vital part of my job is to make sure my company and I are represented professionally in every way. Fletch Forward Event Solutions understands my needs and the responsibility I have to my talent to make sure everything is running like clockwork for a successful event. Fletcher understands talent and is a client's dream manager of all situations. I highly endorse Fletch Forward Event Solutions.

Jimmy Palmiotti Paper Films

When you hire someone to get your event or exhibit on track, you want someone knowledgeable and experienced in event planning and exhibiting. Fletcher meets those requirements, but he is also creative and capable and just plain fun to work with.

Fae Desmond Executive Director, San Diego Comic-Con International

"Endlessly inventive" is the phrase that comes to mind when I think about Fletcher. I've had the pleasure of knowing him for over 15 years, during which I have worked with him on numerous events throughout North America. I am always impressed with Fletcher's ability to handle even the most complicated events with the same innovation and efficiency, not to mention his always calm demeanor. Fletcher is truly the go-to person if you want to make sure your event shines, and I can't recommend Fletch Forward Event Solutions enough.

Jim Demonakos Founder, Emerald City Comic Con and LightBox Expo

I've had the pleasure of working with Fletch for 10+ years and I've always valued his partnership when it comes to innovating in the live event space. His commitment to building new experiences for fans at our events has ensured that whatever brand he is focused on is seen in the best possible light. He's a person whose emails I'm excited to open and whose phone calls I want to answer because I know he'll be bringing me something exciting to work with him on.

Mike Armstrong Vice President, ReedPop

Fletcher knows events! I have had the pleasure of working with him and he was always a one stop shop when it came to all aspects of a convention. He always had the details ready not only for a booth but for panels and talent. He is great at creating schedules and content for shows. Fletcher is a major asset for any group wanting to be involved in the convention scene.

Eddie Ibrahim Director of Programming, San Diego Comic-Con International

I've known Fletcher for two decades, back to when we both worked at Wizard Entertainment. Fletcher's experience, knowledge, and contacts in the comic book industry are at the highest level. His years of producing events at some of the largest consumer shows in the world will serve him well as he begins his new career as a consultant. I highly recommend him for any project that requires competency, deep relationships, and perhaps most important of all, good humor.

Martha Donato President, MAD Event Management

Though it's been only 20 years or so, I feel as though I've known Fletcher since the beginning of time. While overseeing the WB/DC convention activities, he has been a valued partner to Graphitti Designs on many different projects. His problem-solving skills and professionalism made convention challenges manageable and highly successful for all involved. His show and product experience, knowledge, contacts and management skills makes him a desirable asset for your convention planning needs.

Bob Chapman President, Graphitti Designs

Fletcher Chu-Fong has been a friend and colleague of mine for more than 20 years. Besides being a standup guy, Fletcher is great at what he does—putting together and running exhibits at major trade shows. The complexity of these events is mind boggling, and he runs them with efficiency and good humor. He is the calm at the center of the hurricane. Honestly, no one I have encountered does this job better than Fletcher.

Scott Dunbier Director – Special Projects, IDW

There's a distinct prestige to having your panel/studio/network associated with Fletcher Chu-Fong, as his reputation across the industry is revered for his ability to deftly handle the soup-to-nuts participation of any entity at an industry convention or gathering. He has a keen understanding of the inner workings of seemingly every Con in the land, guiding his clients through all the strategic planning, extensive preparation and clockwork execution — including anticipating the unanticipatable — to craft a successful, well-received presentation in a fully functional activation. He's like an American Express card: Fletcher Chu-Fong … don't go to a Con without him!

Gary Miereanu President, GT Marmots/PR, Inc