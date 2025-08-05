Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Kaya, Wes Craig

Fox, Harren, Huddleston, Shalvey & Stegman Join Wes Craig On Kaya

Nathan Fox, James Harren, Mike Huddleston, Declan Shalvey, Ryan Stegman join Wes Craig on the Colossal Kaya Special from Image Comics

Article Summary Wes Craig teams up with top artists for the Colossal Kaya Special, launching November from Image Comics.

The 48-page Kaya one-shot features art by Nathan Fox, James Harren, Mike Huddleston, Declan Shalvey, and Ryan Stegman.

Jim Mahfood provides an exclusive wrap-around cover and centrefold for this Kaya jump-on issue.

Kaya follows siblings navigating a mutant-filled world, with issues #29 and #30 scheduled for late 2025.

Wes Craig of Deadly Class and Kaya invite a bunch of his mates for the upcoming extra-length, Colossal Kaya Special, to be published by Image Comics in November, as a new jumping-on point for the series with a 6-page introduction to the series, and guest artists Nathan Fox, James Harren, Mike Huddleston, Declan Shalvey, and Ryan Stegman. This 48-page story will also have a wrap-around cover and centrefold spread by Jim Mahfood. Image Comics also states that there are no plans for this one-shot special to be collected into a trade paperback. "I can't believe the calibre of artists that agreed to work with me on this book," said Craig. "Everyone's gonna be blown away with what they've done. Colossal Kaya is one of the highlights of my career." Colossal Kaya Special will be available at comic book shops on the 12th of November.

Kaya tells the story of Kaya, a young girl with a magic arm and a fighting spirit who is tasked with delivering her little brother to a faraway safe haven after the destruction of their village. There, he's destined to discover the secret to overthrowing the all-powerful empire that destroyed their home. Starting out on their journey, they face lizard-riders, monstrous beasts, and secrets that could tear brother and sister apart. Kaya is an ongoing fantasy-adventure series about siblings surviving in a world of monsters and mutants.

Currently, Image Comics has published Kaya since 2022, with Kaya #29 scheduled for the end of August and Kaya #30, ending the fifth arc, for the end of September.

KAYA #29 CVR

(W/A/CA) Wes Craig

In the chaos of a slave revolt, a terrible tragedy strikes, forcing Kaya to face off against the Beast! $3.99 8/27/2025

(W/A/CA) Wes Craig

END OF STORY ARC The shocking conclusion to book five! After a battle for the ages, Kaya and Jin's destiny is forever changed! $3.99 9/24/2025

