Frank Quitely On Warbird, From The Creator Of John Wick & Bad Idea

Frank Quitely on Warbird, from the creator of John Wick and published by Bad Idea Comics in 2026

Article Summary Frank Quitely joins Warbird for character designs and covers, working with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad.

Warbird debuts from Bad Idea Comics in 2026, featuring a high-stakes, action-packed storyline.

Main character Cole is inspired by Steve McQueen, Clint Eastwood, Brando, Connery, and James Garner.

Cole, an elite repo man, must steal a next-gen Russian fighter jet worth $1.4 billion in a global thriller.

Warbird is a new comic book coming from Bad Idea Comics for 2026, and was announced at this weekend's New York Comic Con. Written by Derek Kolstad, the creator and screenwriter of John Wick, alongside co-writer Robert Venditti, the book will be joined by All-Star Superman artist Frank Quitely, initially at least on character designs and covers. Two of the designs for the characters include Cole, the hero of the story, in the model of the classic Hollywood action heroes, "a helping of Steve McQueen, a dash of Clint Eastwood, even a little younger Brando, Connery and James Garner!" with a cover that includes a glimpse of the Russian next-generation fighter jet the story revolves around. More when we have it…

"Cole is a repo man of the highest caliber, repossessing heavily guarded mega yachts from billionaires, private planes from captains of industry, and everything in-between. If it's got an engine, he can drive it, ride it, or fly it straight out from under the nose of an army of guards. But now he's handed the job of a lifetime. The impossible job. One that will bring him face to face with the highest stakes. The Russians have stolen aeronautical military secrets from China, France, Germany, The UK, and the US to "Frankenstein" together the ultimate bleeding edge, next-gen fighter jet: The Warbird. There are only three of them in existence. They are a force of absolute nature—$1.4 billion apiece—dominating every global hotspot from Syria to Ukraine. And Cole's been hired to steal one… and destroy the other two. His fee? 10%. A cool $140 million. But this isn't a repossession job. This is outright theft. And failure doesn't mean jail time and fines—it means a bullet to the back of the head."

