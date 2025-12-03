Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: , , ,

Getting To The Heart Of DC KO: Knightfight Vs Superman Vs Captain Atom

Getting to the Hood and the Heart of it all with DC K.O.: Knightfight Vs Superman Vs Captain Atom #dcko

This week sees DC Comics publish two DC K.O. tie-in comic books written by Joshua Williamson, DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom #1 drawn by Sean Izaakse and DC K.O. Knightfight #2 drawn by Dan Mora. As the tournament fight continues, digging deep into the Superman and Batman worlds…

DC KO: Knightfight Vs Superman Vs Captain Atom

So as Captain Atom and Superman brawl across a version of Metropolis created by the Heart Of Darkseid as part of the tournament…

DC KO: Knightfight Vs Superman Vs Captain Atom
DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

Batman is captured by Red Hood in a very different Gotham as well… with a spinoff world from the Heart. Enough to make some go weak at the knees it seems…

DC KO: Knightfight Vs Superman Vs Captain Atom
DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

One far in the future, and another world in which Batman killed all the other Robins. So as Captain Atom gets close to the Omega Energy at the Heart of Darkseid…

DC KO: Knightfight Vs Superman Vs Captain Atom
DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom #1 by Joshua Williamson, Sean Izaakse

They also take on different forms.

DC KO: Knightfight Vs Superman Vs Captain Atom
DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom #1 by Joshua Williamson, Sean Izaakse

Batman tries a direct approach…

DC KO: Knightfight Vs Superman Vs Captain Atom
DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

And so does Captain Atom…

DC KO: Knightfight Vs Superman Vs Captain Atom
DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom #1 by Joshua Williamson, Sean Izaakse

But as the Heart defends itself from Captain Atom…

DC KO: Knightfight Vs Superman Vs Captain Atom
DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom #1 by Joshua Williamson, Sean Izaakse

Gotham has its own defences. It's own Red Hood…

DC KO: Knightfight Vs Superman Vs Captain Atom
DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

While outside of the fight, Darkseid in the body of Booster Gold continues his assault…

DC KO: Knightfight Vs Superman Vs Captain Atom
DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom #1 by Joshua Williamson, Sean Izaakse

Looks like the Time Trapper isn't learning from his own lessons.

  • DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom #1 by Joshua Williamson, Sean Izaakse 
    DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 1 of 8! A fight so explosive you won't want to miss it!
  • DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora
    The stage is set, and Bruce Wayne's battle through a gauntlet of future Batmen is on! Each former Robin has shaped Gotham City into their own vision of justice, and if Bruce can make his way past Dick Grayson, he'll face the darkest one yet. Will he survive the most violent aspects of his own legacy? Or will Batman's greatest failure destroy him and the city he's sworn to protect? It's a literal battle for the cowl—and for the fate of the DC Universe—as the all-star creative team of Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora turns up the heat!

