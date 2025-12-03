Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Captain Atom, Knightfight, KO, red hood

Getting To The Heart Of DC KO: Knightfight Vs Superman Vs Captain Atom

Getting to the Hood and the Heart of it all with DC K.O.: Knightfight Vs Superman Vs Captain Atom #dcko

Article Summary DC K.O. spotlights epic battles: Superman vs. Captain Atom and Batman vs. Red Hood in twisted worlds.

Joshua Williamson and artists Sean Izaakse & Dan Mora dig into the core of DC heroes and their legacies.

The Heart of Darkseid shapes brutal arenas, transforming Gotham and Metropolis into battlegrounds.

Darkseid, Booster Gold, and the Time Trapper raise the stakes as heroes face their darkest trials yet.

This week sees DC Comics publish two DC K.O. tie-in comic books written by Joshua Williamson, DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom #1 drawn by Sean Izaakse and DC K.O. Knightfight #2 drawn by Dan Mora. As the tournament fight continues, digging deep into the Superman and Batman worlds…

So as Captain Atom and Superman brawl across a version of Metropolis created by the Heart Of Darkseid as part of the tournament…

Batman is captured by Red Hood in a very different Gotham as well… with a spinoff world from the Heart. Enough to make some go weak at the knees it seems…

One far in the future, and another world in which Batman killed all the other Robins. So as Captain Atom gets close to the Omega Energy at the Heart of Darkseid…

They also take on different forms.

Batman tries a direct approach…

And so does Captain Atom…

But as the Heart defends itself from Captain Atom…

Gotham has its own defences. It's own Red Hood…

While outside of the fight, Darkseid in the body of Booster Gold continues his assault…

Looks like the Time Trapper isn't learning from his own lessons.

DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom #1 by Joshua Williamson, Sean Izaakse

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 1 of 8! A fight so explosive you won't want to miss it!

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 1 of 8! A fight so explosive you won't want to miss it! DC K.O. Knightfight #2 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

The stage is set, and Bruce Wayne's battle through a gauntlet of future Batmen is on! Each former Robin has shaped Gotham City into their own vision of justice, and if Bruce can make his way past Dick Grayson, he'll face the darkest one yet. Will he survive the most violent aspects of his own legacy? Or will Batman's greatest failure destroy him and the city he's sworn to protect? It's a literal battle for the cowl—and for the fate of the DC Universe—as the all-star creative team of Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora turns up the heat!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!