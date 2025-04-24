Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: al ewing, giant-size x-men

Giant-Size X-Men #1 Has Two X-Men That Never Were

Giant-Size X-Men #1 has two X-Men that never were... published at the end of next month, and set up by Free Comic Book Day

Article Summary Giant-Size X-Men #1 introduces two X-Men that never were, featuring new characters from Al Ewing and Sara Pichelli.

The issue marks the 50th Anniversary of Giant-Size X-Men, launching with a Revelations story and new mutant insights.

Discover Ms. Marvel's unique role in the X-Men history as she is drawn into a past-altering adventure.

Get ready for multiple spoiler variant covers and the first of five Giant-Size one-shots coming this May.

Marvel Comics solicited next month's Giant Size X-Men #1 saying that it included "A REVELATIONS STORY INTRODUCING THE X-MAN THAT NEVER WAS BY AL EWING AND SARA PICHELLI!" In all capital letters, just like that. Now they have added more details. Although, by more, they really mean, not much more. But they do include a new "spoiler variant" cover. So, as with All-New Venom, expect that to be posted on eBay the week before… here's how it looks now. With the mutant who turned down Charles Xavier when putting together his second team back in the mid-seventies… before either Al Ewing or Sara Pichelli were born…

MEET THE X-MAN THAT NEVER WAS IN GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1! Next month's GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1, the kickoff issue of the new GIANT-SIZE X-MEN 50th Anniversary event, has a special Revelations backup story by Al Ewing and Sara Pichelli that introduces a never-before-see mutant who was invited to join the All-New, All-Different X-Men! Meet her in GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 and get ready for her exciting return in a current X-Title later this year! GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 – 75960621133300111

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art and Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Revelations Story by AL EWING & SARA PICHELLI

Spoiler Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO – 75960621133300161

On Sale 5/28

Here's the full solicitation, with Ms Marvel, also as an X-Man that never was. Just a different X-Man that never was. Look, you can have two of them in the same issue, right?

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250351

(W) Collin Kelly, Various (A) Various (A/CA) Adam Kubert

The past isn't set in stone. The future is up for grabs. History will never be the same!

JUST IN TIME FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE SEMINAL ORIGINAL ISSUE! FROM SUPERSTAR ARTIST ADAM KUBERT AND X-SCRIBES JACKSON LANZING & COLLIN KELLY!

PLUS: A REVELATIONS STORY INTRODUCING THE X-MAN THAT NEVER WAS BY AL EWING AND SARA PICHELLI!

Ever since she discovered she was a mutant, Kamala Khan has been balancing her previous life as MS. MARVEL with her role as a leader in the new community – but her conflicted identity has come at a deep personal cost. Now, pulled into the distant past by an unhinged villain with deep ties to mutant history, Ms. Marvel will witness the iconic birth of the Uncanny X-Men and their first encounter with Krakoa from an all-new, all-different perspective. But when history begins to change…can either Kamala Khan or the X-Men themselves survive the experience? THE FIRST OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS! RATED T+In Shops: May 28, 2025 SRP: $4.99

