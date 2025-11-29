Gigante and House Of Lowther in AMP Comics Full February 2026 Solicits

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: amp comics, Gigante, House Of Lowther, JM Cuellar Chema, K Lynn Smith, Shane McKenzie

HOUSE OF LOWTHER #1 (OF 3) CVR A K LYNN SMITH

(W/A/CA) K Lynn Smith

Amp Comics is proud to present an exciting new supernatural/fantasy series from multi-talented writer/artist K Lynn Smith. Kicking off with the first of three double-sized issues. Sawyer Ellis takes a job at the mysterious gothic mansion, the House of Lowther, believing it's just an ordinary janitorial job. But as she settles into her new role, she quickly realizes the place is not only stuck in the past but saturated in the supernatural. She might be a little over her head… $5.99 2/25/2026

GIGANTE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JM CUELLAR CHEMA

(W) Shane McKenzie (A/CA) JM Cuellar Chema

Marta and Felix are at the United States/Mexico border trying to capture footage for their documentary about immigrant abuse. While Felix puts himself in danger by trying to infiltrate the Heroes of the Homeland militia, Marta hears talk about an entity called El Santo de la Frontera. There's something brutal and bloody going on around the border, and this time it's targeted towards EVERYONE. $4.99 2/11/2026

AMP Comics was launched this year aiming to bring together several film and comic industry veterans to establish a sustainable, creator-first publishing model. It has has secured a first-look deal with The Op aka USAopoly, giving the board game giant the first opportunity to create games based on AMP's books. AMP is also the official publisher of the Script2Comic Contest, with the 2024 winner's work set to be financed and published in partnership with Kodansha Japan. Leading AMP Comics as CEO is Don Handfield, a seasoned comic creator (Dark Age, The Source, Unikorn) whose first book, The Rift, was adapted for television by Steven Spielberg for Amazing Stories on Apple+. Handfield is also a film producer (The Founder, Kill the Messenger) and TV creator (Knightfall). He is a partner in comic financier Thunder and former board member of Scout Comics. Joshua Starnes is a founding partner of Red 5 Comics (The Rift, Machine Girl) and President of AMP. David Byrne, creator of indie hits such as Stake and former co-publisher at Scout Comics, will oversee release and development strategy as Publisher. Joel Rodriguez iss Design Director, Joshua Malkin is Editor-in-Chief, and Jordan Moore is Director of Development.

