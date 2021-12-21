Han Solo & Chewbacca #1 In Marvel's Star Wars March 2022 Solicits

Marvel's March 2022 Star Wars comics debuts the new Han Solo & Chewbacca series, with tales of Han, Chewie and Greedo when they were a threesome working together…

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by DAVID MESSINA

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Variant cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

NEW SERIES – HAN SOLO IS BACK!

But wait! Isn't HAN still frozen in Carbonite? Yes. But you can't keep a good smuggler down. Set a few years before Episode IV: A New Hope, Han, his partner, CHEWBACCA and GREEDO, embark on a heist for JABBA THE HUTT. It's supposed to be an easy job. What could possibly go wrong? Well, for starters, how about a reunion with the very last person Han expected to see? The last page is a jaw-dropper…

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #3 (OF 5)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by STEVEN CUMMINGS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Connecting Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Warriors of Dawn Variant Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

ODYSSEY OF THE ARCHIVIST!

LADY QI'RA'S ultimate plan to reshape the galaxy continues as we focus on one of her most key operatives – the mysterious SAVA MADELIN SUN, former expert in the DARK SIDE OF THE FORCE, now known only as THE ARCHIVIST.

Qi'ra has given this woman a crucial task and put all the resources of CRIMSON DAWN at her disposal. The Archivist's search will find answers to mysteries at the very heart of the EMPIRE'S formation…

…and the ultimate fall of THE JEDI ORDER.

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #3 (OF 5)

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by WILL SLINEY

Cover by E.M. GIST

SPY INTRIGUE IN THE CLONE WARS ERA!

ANAKIN and PADMÉ are in disguise aboard the HALCYON tracking a senator suspected of having separatist ties!

But their secret mission will put them on a collision course with ASAJJ VENTRESS!

And, fifty years later, the ship's crew risks a desperate escape through a deadly solar storm!

STAR WARS #22

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Variant cover by ROD REIS

THE DAWN ALLIANCE – PART 1 OF 3 "The Last Division"

The time has come for THE REBEL ALLIANCE fleet to bring its final lost division home…

…but to do it, LEIA ORGANA, MON MOTHMA and the other Alliance leaders will need to rely on intelligence provided by the notoriously untrustworthy criminal organization CRIMSON DAWN.

Meanwhile, Starlight Squadron and a group of rogue PATHFINDERS led by KES DAMERON head out on an unauthorized rescue mission to save one of their own…!

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #19

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by MINKYU JUNG

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

ETERNALLY YOURS! The trap has been set! DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS are ready to steal the ASCENDANT'S GREATEST TREASURE! But their search for the SPARK ETERNAL will lead them somewhere they never expected…

…back to the place where Aphra's archaeological adventures began!

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #21

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

T'ONGA'S BOUNTY HUNTERS FACE THEIR

DEADLIEST MISSION YET! T'ONGA, BOSSK, TASU LEECH, ZUCKUSS, 4-LOM and LOSHA are plotting to kidnap the leader of a major crime syndicate.

But is the crew walking into a trap?

And what is the diabolical DENGAR planning that could jeopardize everything?

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #21

Written by GREG PAK

Art by RAFFAELE IENCO

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

THE RETURN OF THE HANDMAIDEN! A figure terrifyingly close to VADER'S dark heart returns — but with a shocking new allegiance that threatens total chaos! The band of heroes who have bound themselves to Vader's cause finally learn the true nature of their new lord. And how long can OCHI OF BESTOON keep his desperate secret?