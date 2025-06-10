Is This The Grand Unified Theory Of Jean Grey/Scott Summers? XSpoilers

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Jean Grey, phoenix

Is this the Grand Unified Theory of Jean Grey and Scott Summers that has been teased for so long? XSpoilers

Article Summary Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 unveils new secrets about Jean Grey and Scott Summers' epic connection.

Marvel's Tom Brevoort teases a grand unified theory explaining decades of Jean Grey and Cyclops stories.

The issue revisits classic moments, redefining the psychic bond between Jean Grey and Cyclops.

Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Steve Foxe, Rod Reis and Lucas Werneck is published by Marvel Comics this Wednesday, 11th of June. And it continues to send Ms Marvel back in time, through the modern Marvel mutant history, from the days of the original Giant-Size X-Men, filling Ms Marvel in on all the details that she missed out on, changing things as they go, courtesy of Legion, but expecting some kind of reality reset at the end of it all. Often, such books feel pointless, bubble universes that affect no one in the long run. Here, however, that's different. Even if reality resets, we are learning new things on the go. We mentioned a new history of Jean Grey and the Phoenix being teased, and there are also Ms Marvel's own mutant abilities. But there's something also being teased by the solicits and variant covers regarding Jean Grey. And Scott Summers.

Talking to AIPT back in May 2024, Marvel Executive Editor, SVP and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort stated, "I could just be out of my mind, but I have — as everybody in the office is sick of hearing me talk about — I have what I think of as the unified field theory of the Scott and Jean relationship that sort of explains or clarifies why a bunch of — maybe let's call them ill-considered storytelling decisions made over the years — happened the way they happened, and how they actually all make sense if you look at it from this perspective."

In Brevoort's Substack newsletter, he was asked, "A few months ago you mentioned your grand unifying theory for Scott and Jean. I was wondering and hoping if we will learn it in the books soon?" Tom Brevoort replied "Yes, you will, at least the essence of it. It'll be in a story that will be solicited for June. But it's a particular project that we haven't entirely announced yet, so I can't point you directly at it at the moment." He also recently said "But I think I'd be more likely to do a Scott and Jean project set in the here-and-now than to follow up on the concept of sending them into the future to become Slym and Redd."

Well, Giant Size Dark Phoenix Saga promises "A Revelations backup story that reveals the hidden secret that binds Scott Summers and Jean Grey together, as written by Steve Foxe!" and drawn by Lucas Werneck.

And this cover by Stephanie Hans recalls Uncanny X-Men #130 from 1980 by Chris Claremont, John Byrne and Terry Austin.

When the Phoenix/Jean Grey demonstrated the extent of her powers to Scott Summers on a blanket…

And then in Uncanny X-Men #131,the following month, we discovered that she had done something else.

Established a permanent rapport, a psychic bond between them. It has come up a few times over the decades.

But in Giant Size Dark Phoenix Saga, it returns to the original scene. Reprising Claremont's original lines…

And redefining what that psychic link, that permanent rapport, means, considering that it was the Phoenix who was crafting it.

Especially considering that there have been others, especially (but not entirely) when Jean Grey was thought dead.

Phoenix fused Scott Summers and Jean Grey's souls together. And that is what binds them through the decades, no matter what slings and arrows are thrown at them. It is quite literally a grand… unified… theory… Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Steve Foxe, Rod Reis and Lucas Werneck is published tomorrow.

GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX SAGA #1

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Rod Reis, Lucas Werneck (CA) Adam Kubert

The past isn't set in stone. Kamala Khan is locked in a battle through time against an unstable and unleashed Legion – and she's gone from the frying pan into the Phoenix fire. As the history we know is destroyed in front of her eyes, the new mutant must team up with Jean Grey in her darkest hour…and master her dangerous new mutant power! X-Hivemind LANZING and KELLY team with superstar ROD REIS for a cosmic, emotional story that turns history upside down. PLUS: A Revelations backup story that reveals the hidden secret that binds Scott Summers and Jean Grey together, as written by Steve Foxe! THE SECOND OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 11, 2025 SRP: $4.99

