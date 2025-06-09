Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ms marvel, phoenix

A Big Change For Ms Marvel In Giant Size Dark Phoenix Saga (Spoilers)

Article Summary Ms Marvel travels back in time in Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga, altering key mutant events with Legion's help.

Her mutant powers, previously suppressed, now mirror her MCU hard light construct abilities in the comics.

Resurrection via Krakoan protocols caused conflict between Ms Marvel's Inhuman origins and her mutant side.

A new mutant awakening could mean lasting changes for Ms Marvel’s powers and her status in the Marvel Universe.

Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Rod Reis and Lucas Werneck is published by Marvel Comics this Wednesday, 11th of June. And it continues to send Ms Marvel back in time, through the modern Marvel mutant history, from the days of the original Giant-Size X-Men, filling Ms Marvel in on all the details that she missed out on, changing things as they go, courtesy of Legion, but expecting some kind of reality reset at the end of it all. Often, such books feel pointless, bubble universes that affect no one in the long run. Here, however, that's different. Even if reality resets, we are learning new things on the go. We mentioned a new history of Jean Grey and the Phoenix being teased, but there are also Ms Marvel's own mutant abilities.

In the final issue of Ms Marvel: Mutant Menace Fall Of X crossover series last year, she found her Inhuman powers were going very wrong indeed, and it turns out that was all the X-Men's fault from when they resurrected her using the Krakoan protocols because her new body had not gone through the Inhuman ritual of Terrigenesis that created her in the first place.

And no one thought to talk to another Inhuman about the whole back-from-the-dead thing. So she basically has an adult baptism into the Inhuman tradition. Which means a lot of gas.

Which, in the process, knocked back her mutant powers, so we didn't have to worry about that side of them again for a long time.

Well, I mean we got to meet her resurrected zombified corpse, a Ms Marvel, with both her mutant and her Inhuman powers, and her mutant powers on display.

And they are… are basically her MCU powers. Being able to create hard light objects.

So while she may be fully an Inhuman now…

It looks like she's inherited all the bad feelings about being a mutant. But how long would this visitation of another version of herself using her mutant powers last until she got to use them herself? Well, turns out that it's until this Wednesday. With Jean Grey going up against Legion, she gets her mutant awakening.

Creating hard light constructs just like her MCU counterpart.

Will she be able to keep access to her mutant abilities once she manages to put everything back in time the way it should be? Could be… Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Rod Reis and Lucas Werneck is published by Marvel Comics in Wednesday, 11th of June.

GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX SAGA #1

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Rod Reis, Lucas Werneck (CA) Adam Kubert

The past isn't set in stone. Kamala Khan is locked in a battle through time against an unstable and unleashed Legion – and she's gone from the frying pan into the Phoenix fire. As the history we know is destroyed in front of her eyes, the new mutant must team up with Jean Grey in her darkest hour…and master her dangerous new mutant power! X-Hivemind LANZING and KELLY team with superstar ROD REIS for a cosmic, emotional story that turns history upside down. PLUS: A Revelations backup story that reveals the hidden secret that binds Scott Summer and Jean Grey together, as written by Steve Foxe! THE SECOND OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 11, 2025 SRP: $4.99

