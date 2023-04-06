Jeff The Shark Gets Venomized in Extreme Venomverse July 2023 Solicits Extreme Venomverse in July 2023, will see new comics from Peach Momoko and Jeff The Land Shark getting all Venomized...

At C2E2, Marvel revealed the Extreme Venomverse solicits for July 2023, though someone at Marvel seemed to think they were till August. They haven't been delayed yet anyway… the series showing off all manner of variants. And followed by the Death of The Venomverse in August, With new comics from Peach Momoko and Jeff The Land Shark getting all Venomized…

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #4 (OF 5)

Written by ALYSSA WONG, PEACH MOMOKO, & D.J. BRYANT

Art by PEACH MOMOKO, KEN NIIMURA, & MORE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 7/5

• Deadpool scribe Alyssa Wong and revolutionary artist Ken Niimura unite to introduce a symbiotic superstar inspired by anime and manga who's about to take the Multiverse by storm!

• Industry superstar Peach Momoko has a tale that will make your skin crawl, starring a fearsome flora the likes of which you've never seen! Move over, Groot, there's a NEW plant in the spotlight of the Marvel Universe, and this one's a KILLER!

• VENOM NOIR! You've heard of Spider-Man Noir – now meet his totemic and terrible opposite as this reality's symbiotic hive gets explored for the very first time by writer D.J. Bryant!

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #5 (OF 5)

Written by KELLY THOMPSON, JORDAN BLUM, CODY ZIGLAR AND MORE!

Art by GURIHIRU AND MORE!

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 7/19

• JEFF THE LAND SHARK GETS VENOMIZED! From the awesome team behind the smash-hit IT'S JEFF! Infinity Comic, Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru put a symbiote spin on their iconic creation!

• Hope this symbiote's got a mitt and some bubble gum because it's getting called up to the MAJOR LEAGUES in a story by by Jordan Blum!

• And New York City's about to get STOMPED, as Cody Ziglar continues his tear through the symbiotic corner of the Marvel Multiverse with a story that's LARGER THAN LIFE!