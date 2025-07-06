Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Gotham City Sirens

Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #2 Preview: Disco Disaster

Catwoman, Ivy, and Harley crash an alien nightclub in Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #2, but Despero has plans to destroy Earth!

Despero, the club's alien owner, plots to destroy Earth, turning a simple robbery into a planetary crisis for the Sirens

The comic promises deadly DJs, hunky aliens, mutant failures, a UFO, and fiery chaos in this intergalactic discotheque adventure

MEN MAY BE FROM MARS, BUT BADDIES ARE FROM VENUS! There's a hot new outer space-themed nightclub in Gotham City, and who better to rob it than Catwoman, Ivy, and Harley? But there's more to this intergalactic discotheque than meets the eye(s), as the Sirens discover when they stumble headfirst into a plot to destroy the entire planet led by the club's owner–the alien despot Despero! I hope you have good insurance, Gotham City, because you're about to get wrecked. Special appearances by deadly DJs, hunky alien hotties, dancers dressed as aliens, mutant failures, one wild UFO, and lots and lots of fire!

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS: UNFIT FOR ORBIT #2

DC Comics

0525DC018

0525DC019 – Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #2 Noobovich Cover – $4.99

0525DC020 – Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #2 Guillem March Cover – $4.99

0525DC021 – Gotham City Sirens: Unfit for Orbit #2 Guillem March Cover – $6.99

(W) Leah Williams (A) Haining (CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

In Shops: 7/9/2025

SRP: $3.99

