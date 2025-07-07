Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, jurassic world rebirth, Scopely, Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys Announces New Jurassic World Rebirth Collaboration

Jurassic World Rebirth will be making its way into the world of Stumble Guys, as you can play the new collaboration right now

Article Summary Stumble Guys teams up with Jurassic World Rebirth for an exciting new in-game event and themed race map.

Experience the first-ever nighttime course, packed with jungle obstacles and lurking dinosaurs.

Unlock new Stumblers like Velociraptor, Dilophosaurus, T. rex, plus film characters Zora and Duncan.

New features include 4-player split-screen on Steam and collectible in-game orbs granting special abilities.

Scopely has confirmed the latest collaboration has launched in Stumble Guys, as they have partnered with Universal Pictures to bring Jurassic World Rebirth to the game. As it is with many collaborations, you're going to see characters and settings from the film appear in the game, offering up collectibles and new challenges to overcome. We have the full rundown from he developers for you below, along with the promo trailer showing if off, as the content has officially gone live this morning across all platforms.

Stumble Guys x Jurassic World Rebirth

In collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, Scopely's acclaimed multi-award-winning party battle royale game Stumble Guys is celebrating the action-packed new chapter in the blockbuster film series, Jurassic World Rebirth, with an exciting new race map, the game's first-ever course to be set at night. Thick vines and moonlit fog conceal more than just shadows; players will run through a shrouded jungle, dodging obstacles and each other in a race to be the first off the island. Clever Stumblers will discover new paths to victory with every playthrough, but don't stray too far from the trail… who knows what dinosaurs might be silently stalking their prey. The new season introduces never-before-seen Stumblers, including Velociraptor, Dilophosaurus, and T. rex, and features two new characters from the upcoming film, Zora Bennett and Duncan Kincaid.

The upcoming update will also introduce several new features, including 4-player split-screen on Steam, bringing the couch multiplayer experience to PC players. Bot behavior has also been improved, allowing AI opponents to navigate more efficiently and compete more realistically. Starting next week, players will encounter new in-game Extras, which take the form of collectible orbs that grant temporary abilities, such as transforming into a tiny but mighty Dilophosaurus, giving players a momentary edge in the heat of competition.

