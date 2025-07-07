Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

James Gunn/DCU, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, The Boys, Countdown, James Gunn/DCU, Doctor Who, Gachiakuta, Crunchyroll/Anime Expo, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Prime Video's The Boys, ABC's The Rookie, High Potential & Will Trent, Prime Video's Countdown, James Gunn/DCU, BBC's Doctor Who, Crunchyroll's Gachiakuta, Crunchyroll/Anime Expo 2025, HBO's The Last of Us, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys: Rick and Morty, The Boys, The Rookie, High Potential, Will Trent, Countdown, James Gunn/DCU, Doctor Who, Gachiakuta, Crunchyroll/Anime Expo 2025, The Last of Us, Only Murders in the Building, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, July 07, 2025:

Rick and Morty S08E07 Thoughts: Wait, James Gunn & Zack Snyder!?!

Rick and Morty: Our Updated S08E07: "Ricker Than Fiction" Preview

The Boys Star Laz Alonso on Series Wrap: "We Did the Damn Thing!"

The Rookie, High Potential, Will Trent Stars Shine: 2025 Essence Fest

Countdown Showrunner on Season 2 Chances, Mark's Meds & Much More

James Gunn Is Done with Superman, Batman, Spider-Man Origin Stories

Doctor Who: Let's Clarify That Russell T Davies/Billie Piper Clickbait

James Gunn's Secret DCU Project (Is Corenswet's Superman Involved?)

Rick and Morty Are Fanboys Living the Franchise: Season 8 Ep 7 Preview

Gachiakuta Just Another Shonen Fight Anime for Angry Kids: Review

Jensen Ackles and The Boys in The Daily LITG, 6th Of July, 2025

Crunchyroll's Anime Expo 2025 Round-Up: Big Announcements & Previews!

Doctor Who Update, The Sandman, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Last of Us Sound Editor on HBO Series, Video Game Authenticity

Doctor Who: "Vampire Weekend" All About The Doctor & Yaz's Chemistry

Only Murders in the Building Sound Editors on Whistles, Story & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!