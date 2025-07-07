Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: kitty pryde, wolverine, x-men

Wolverine and Kitty Pryde #4 Preview: Mini-Sentinels, Mega Problems

Wolverine and Kitty Pryde #4 hits stores Wednesday with Mini-Sentinels, a mysterious Domina, and Kitty's life hanging in the balance!

DOMINA LIVES! KITTY…DIES?! The startling secret of the MINI-SENTINELS and their leader is revealed! Who is DOMINA, and why does her life mean SHADOWCAT's death? And will her father, CARMEN PRYDE, stand by as even her mentor WOLVERINE is powerless to stop Domina's technological assault? Chris Claremont's all-new adventure in the aftermath of the fan-favorite KITTY PRYDE & WOLVERINE series at last reveals this turning point in Kitty's story!

Wolverine and Kitty Pryde #4

by Chris Claremont & Damian Couceiro, cover by Alan Davis

DOMINA LIVES! KITTY…DIES?! The startling secret of the MINI-SENTINELS and their leader is revealed! Who is DOMINA, and why does her life mean SHADOWCAT's death? And will her father, CARMEN PRYDE, stand by as even her mentor WOLVERINE is powerless to stop Domina's technological assault? Chris Claremont's all-new adventure in the aftermath of the fan-favorite KITTY PRYDE & WOLVERINE series at last reveals this turning point in Kitty's story!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 09, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621033600411

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621033600421 – WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE #4 JAN BAZALDUA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

