Details On The "Blind As A Bat" Bagged Foil Variants To Batman #1

Details on the "Blind As A Bat" Bagged Foil Variants to the new Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez Batman #1 out in September from DC Comics.

Article Summary Batman #1 relaunches in September with Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez leading the creative team.

DC unveils "Blind As A Bat" $9.99 blind-bagged foil variants, with covers from top Batman artists.

Rare chase foil covers by Jim Lee (1:500) and Jorge Jiménez (1:1000) included at random in blind bags.

New Batman #1 features a redesigned Batmobile, blue and grey suit, fresh characters, and premium variants.

To commemorate this upcoming publication of a new Batman#1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez, DC Comics has stolen the idea of a "blind bag" variant from Skybound's Battle Beast, dubbing them "blind as a bat" editions featuring foil variant covers at $9.99. Each Batman Blind Bag will include one foil variant cover version of Batman #1, selected at random, and drawn by the following:

Jorge Jiménez

Andy Kubert

David Aja

Frank Quitely

Gabriele Dell'Otto

J. Scott Campbell

Jim Lee

Julian Totino Tedesco

Marc Silvestri

Stanley "Artgerm" Lau (front cover only)

(front cover only) Jim Lee (Alternate Foil Version) 1:500

Jorge Jiménez (Alternate Foil Version) 1:1000

And yes, alternate foil versions of Jim Lee's and Jorge Jiménez's covers will be randomly inserted as chase 1:500 and 1:1000 ratio variants, respectively.

Retailers who order a minimum of five "Blind as a Bat" Blind Bags will also unlock the opportunity to order a Jorge Jiménez Design Variant, featuring art from Jorge's original Batman designs from the new series.

Launching on September 3, 2025, Batman #1 marks only the fourth renumbering in the series' 85-year history. But also the third in the last fourteen years. The new Batman #1 will introduce a new Batmobile, a new blue and grey costume, and new characters. The main cover for Batman #1 will be illustrated by Jorge Jiménez and will retail for $4.99 US, alongside a foil variant cover by Jiménez for $7.99. Additionally, outside of the blind bags, Batman #1 will feature cardstock variant covers, each retailing for $5.99, from Jim Lee, Marc Silvestri and Arif Prianto, J. Scott Campbell, Frank Quitely, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Julian Totino Tedesco, Andy Kubert (1:25 incentive variant), and David Aja (1:50 incentive variant), along with a new Bat-Symbol variant cover and a blank sketch cover with the new Batman series logo.

A premium "DC Showcase" wraparound variant cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau will also be available, retailing for $24.99 US. And as with the current H2SH series, a Giant-Size Special Edition of Batman #1, full-color 11" x 17" art board trim size format will be available in both a standard card stock main cover for $14.99 US and an open-to-order foil variant for $19.99 US, featuring Jorge Jiménez's cover artwork for both.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Batman. It was the first comic I ever read," said Fraction. "Jorge and I have a very superhero-forward kind of take on Batman. We've got a new Batmobile, we've got a new costume, we've got new characters, and we've got a lot of old ones too—good and bad; all the stuff that makes Batman the coolest character in comics. We want to celebrate it all."

"As a DC artist, I have to say this is something I've always dreamed of, and getting to do it alongside someone as amazing and talented as Matt is just incredible for me," said Jiménez. "As for my work on Batman, the artistic side, I've poured years of hard work into this series. Over time, I've had to adapt to different styles and paces alongside James and Chip, learning and enjoying every step of the way. I've explored Gotham City from multiple angles, but more importantly, I've gradually built up more and more artistic tools that have led me to the current synthesis of my style."

"For this new chapter, we're crafting a revamped aesthetic, bringing back Batman's blue suit in a definitive way," said Jiménez. "It's a small shift meant to feel both classic and fresh, subtly evolving while staying true to the original design we've used in recent years. At the same time, I'm working on Gotham City's visual identity, giving it a fresh approach that sets it apart from my previous takes. I'm aiming for a slight pop influence, something that subtly nods to classic stories while keeping the dark and ominous feel of contemporary Batman."

"Part of the reason Batman has lasted as long and has resonated as loudly as a character is that he's incredibly resilient," said Fraction. "He can be all kinds of things to all different people all at the same time — whether that's in the comics or in animation or in movies."

