Iron Circus Picks Up Janet Harvey & Megan Levens' High Street Hellcats

Iron Circus picks up Janet Harvey and Megan Levens' new graphic novel High Street Hellcats for publication in 2027

Set in 1920s London, this graphic novel follows a fierce, diverse gang of women criminals.

The project was successfully crowdfunded on Kickstarter, surpassing its $25,000 goal.

Expect a thrilling, inclusive crime caper reminiscent of Peaky Blinders with a bold twist.

High Street Hellcats, a graphic novel by former DC editor and Batgirl writer Janet Harvey and drawn by Buffy, Star Trek and Star Wars artist Megan Levens, the team behind Angel City from Oni Press, was crowdfunded on Kickstarter, raising $27,161 from 376 backers against a $25,000 goal with a 2027 release date.

The setting is London in the 1920s, but not the high society London we are used to seeing. Rather, it's the East End: street level, Cockney London, with a long and storied tradition of pickpocketing and highway robbery! Meet the High Street Hellcats: a gang of women who run these streets: shoplifting, grifting, swindling, and partying their way through London – and punching a few constables along the way. Whether they're pulling off a heist in a high-end jewelry shop, posing as housemaids to fleece a country manor, or making a splash on the nightclub scene, this girl gang is roaring into the new century at full throttle. They're ready to make their own destiny – and have fun doing it! Think Peaky Blinders, but with a multicultural, gender-inclusive, all-sexual-identities vibe!

Now it seems that C. Spike Trotman at Iron Circus has netted world rights to publish that book from Janet Harvey and Megan Levens' agent, Liz Nealon at Great Dog Literary, for an autumn 2027 release.

Their chief, Switchblade Mags, takes girls from the slums and workhouses, and turns them into glamorous, self-sufficient criminals. She believes that the world is changing, and it is: strict social divisions of class and gender are breaking down in the 20th century, and the Hellcats will use that to their full advantage.

Brought up in a good bourgeois family, party girl Violet was kicked out of a series of exclusive finishing schools, and just decided not to go home again. A product of the jazz age, Violet is, in many ways, an artist without a medium. When Mags and Violet become lovers, they ignite a spark that threatens to burn down everything around them.

Darcy is a Brighton seamstress who designs all the clothes for the gang. Creative and stylish, she's on the verge of fulfilling her life's dream: opening her own dress shop on the boardwalk. But Violet is messing up her plans… and Darcy is not shy about letting her feelings be known to the rest of the gang.

"Together with the rest of the gang, these Hellcats will rollick through high and low society, plundering as they go—from smashing parties in Brighton Beach, to music hall soirees in London, the night markets in Chinatown, even into the ancient Roman waterways under the city. They'll grapple with the meaning of true sisterhood, acceptance, freedom, their own past – and, of course, the law. And they'll pull together to hijack the ultimate colonial prize: a cursed diamond from the British Museum!"

Janet Harvey has plenty of strings under her bow. A MAD Magazine editor, DC multimedia editor and Batgirl writer, wrote for The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles city Editor for Going.com. Associate Producer at Walt Disney, DC Universe MMORG writer, Senior Writer on Zynga, writer for Poertalariunm, Legit, Social Justice Film Festival, Aint It Cool, producer/director for Variety Photoplays, writer of Angel City from Oni Press, Curie Society from MIUT Press, and a current senior technical writer for Cvent.

Megan Levens is well known as a comics artist on titles such as Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Madame Frankenstein, Starsigns, Star Trek, Angel City, Back To The Future, Ares & Aphrodite, Spell On Wheels, Strange New Worlds, Goosebumps, Star Wars Adventures, and Mysticons.

