Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Reveals Retro Pack 2 For August

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game has revealed more details about the Retro Pack 2, set to launch this August as the last Summer release

Article Summary Yu-Gi-Oh! Retro Pack 2 returns this August, reprinting the classic set first released in 2009.

Drop rates for foil cards have doubled, making it easier to pull fan-favorites like Jinzo and Dragon Master Knight.

All cards feature original frames, names, and classic text for a true retro TCG experience.

Retro Pack 2 includes 101 cards: Commons, Rares, Super Rares, Ultra Rares, and Secret Rares to collect.

Konami revealed new details about the next Summer release for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as the Retro Pack 2 arrives this August. Another retro set, as this will take you back sixteen years, with all of the original cards from this box. That should already have players excited, but it comes with a change, as they have doubled the drop rate for foil cards compared to the original Retro Pack 2 from 2009. Making it easier to find foil cards. We have more details from the team below, as the pack will arrive on August 22, going for about $18 per box, as each box contains four nine-card packs.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Retro Pack 2

August comes to a close with a blast from the past! Retro Pack 2 – which was originally released 16 years ago as a tough-to-find product – is once again making its way onto shelves! Just like with last year's re-release of the original Retro Pack, the cards contained in the new Retro Pack 2 booster packs will have the original card frames and card look, as well as the original card names and text. You'll also be twice as likely to find foil cards in packs compared to when Retro Pack 2 was originally released back in July of 2009, raising the odds of getting hit cards like Jinzo, Dragon Master Knight, Harpie's Pet Dragon, and Ring of Destruction. Retro Pack 2 contains 101 cards in total, including 48 Commons, 24 Rares, 10 Super Rares, 8 Ultra Rares, and 11 Secret Rares.

Unlike its predecessor, Retro Pack 2 was released in the Americas many years ago, but had an extremely limited release, so it was still hard to find. But like its predecessor, we're making every effort for the cards in the Retro Pack 2 re-release to be as retro as they can be, so just like before they'll have:

The original card frames and card look

The original card names and texts

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!