Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Cat Nuwer, Damn Fine Publicity

After Layoffs, Cat Nuwer Starts Comics PR Firm Damn Fine Publicity?

After the Image Comics layoffs, I hear that their former publicist Cat Nuwer is starting a new comics PR firm, Damn Fine Publicity

Article Summary Cat Nuwer launches Damn Fine Publicity after layoffs from Image Comics' publicity team.

Damn Fine Publicity will represent comics publishers, creators, horror films, and geek entertainment.

Nuwer's PR background includes roles at Image, DC, Modern Fanatic, and Heavy Metal magazines.

Industry layoffs trace back to Diamond Comic Distributors' bankruptcy and unpaid publisher debts.

Yesterday, I reported the news of layoffs at Image Comics, including that of Publicist Cat Nuwer. No one is yet commenting or confirming Bleeding Cool's report, but that can't stop reality from rolling out. Including the word that Cat Nuwer is launching her own geek demographic PR and marketing firm called Damn Fine Publicity, which will represent comic book publishers and creators, horror films, as well as general entertainment. I'd look for some Image Comics creators whom Cat Nuwer impressed with her work at that publisher to be early clients.

Damn Fine Publicity, named after the "damn fine coffee" line from Twin Peaks, will join a number of geek demographic-focused firms, such as Superfan PR, launched by former DC publicity staffer David Hyde, with Dustin Holland, Pamela Mullvath, and Hanna Bahedry. Or there is Modern Fanatic PR from Kris Longo, Jeremy Atkins, Michael Pratt and Collin Millington, and where Cat Nuwer used to work. Or Chris Thompson at Pop Culture Hound. One way or another, it seems to be a growing market… and Damn Fine Publicity is the latest.

Cat Nuwer had been a Publicist at Image Comics for just over a year, and before that was Publicity Manager at DC, Director of Publicity at Modern Fanatic, Publicist at Heavy Metal, and Publicity Coordinator at DC. And now Damn Fine Publicity. Cat Nuwer did not offer comment or confirm our story. Not yet, anyway.

Much of the current changes and layoffs across the industry are down to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Diamond Comic Distributors and the fallout in recent months in which comic book publishers are not only not getting paid for the money they were owed before the bankruptcy but also for more recent transactions, which are even higher than the original debt in many cases. Image Comics pulled out earlier than most, but it is clearly still a big issue for the publisher.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!