Jill Thompson Cover to John Allison/Max Sarin's Great British Bump Off Would you like some cake? John Allison and Max Sarin are creating The Great British Bump Off to be published by Dark Horse Comics in April.

John Allison and Max Sarin are creating a new comic book series together, to be published by Dark Horse Comics in April, The Great British Bump Off. The first issue is going to Final Order Cut-Off next weekend, which gives them the sales-bumping opportunity to reveal the third cover to the first issue, by none other than Jill Thompson, of Sandman, Wonder Woman, Swamp Thing, Beasts Of Burden, Invisibles, Black Orchid, Scary Godmother ane much more. And here she seems to be having her cake and eating it.

The Great British Bump Off is a "new Agatha Christie-style mystery set in the world of English competitive baking… Max Sarin folds their art into John Allison's scrumptious story, with Sammy Borras incorporating her color to create the light and fluffy, yet perfectly mixed new comic series. The comic will be coloured by Sammy Borras and lettered by Jim Campbell."

John Allison and Max Sarin are best known for their Giant Days and Wicked Things comic book series together, with Max Sarin finding new fans with the recent Harley Quinn Animated Series comics from DC Comics as well. The Great British Bump-Off #1 is returnable to comic book stores who order ten copies or more of the first issue. Here are the solicitations for the first two issues.

GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF #1 (OF 4) CVR A ALLISON

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230355, FEB230356, FEB230357

(W) John Allison (A) Max Sarin (CA) John Allison

An Agatha Christie-style murder mystery set in the world of English competitive baking from Giant Days' John Allison and Max Sarin.

When she enters her country's most beloved baking competition, Shauna Wickle's goal is to delight the judges, charm the nation, and make a few friends along the way. But when a fellow contestant is poisoned, it falls to her to apprehend the culprit while avoiding premature elimination from the UK Bakery Tent… and being the poisoner's next victim!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: $3.99

GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF #2 (OF 4) CVR A ALLISON

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR230316, MAR230316

(W) John Allison (A) Max Sarin (CA) John Allison

As Shauna Wickle continues to try to solve the mysterious poisoning amongst her fellow baking contestants, she decides to go full Poirot-mode just in time for the deadly technical baking challenge!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: $3.99