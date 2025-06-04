Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: daredevil, lion's mane

Lion's Mane Fungus & Incel Grifting in Marvel's Daredevil (Spoilers)

Lion's Mane Fungus and Incel Grifting in today's Daredevil by Saladin Ahmed and José Luis from Marvel Comics (Spoilers)

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers…Hericium erinaceus, commonly known as lion's mane, is a species of tooth fungus, that has been ascribed wonderful medicinal qualities, though there is insufficient scientific evidence to confirm its safety or effectiveness, but has been used in Chinese medicine for centuries.

But of late, it has been commercialised and weaponised for the consumer culture looking for something different. Even British supermarket chain Marks & Spencer's has a new range of drinks dubbed functional juices, including lion's mane latte. They are supposedly helpful in managing stress, fatigue and anxiety, and have been recommended to those with ADHD and Alzheimer's. And so have been marketed as wellness treatments from your nearest virtue or vice-signalling pyramid scheme. I haven't been able to move without Tik Toks advertising lion's mane using some fake AI of a celebrity lately. But now? Well, they have made it into Marvel's Daredevil comic book as the big bad. With Daredevil #22 by Saladin Ahmed and José Luis.

But also getting mixed up with incel culture, "masculine energy" and nutritional supplements… you know Lionsmane has got a podcast, right? Probably a subscribe-only Substack too.

I mean, I'm not sure such things exist, but doesn't it sound like they do?

First use of "simp" in a Marvel comic book? But I'd be more worried by what's on your face, mate. Daredevil #22 by Saladin Ahmed and José Luis is published by Marvel Comics today.

