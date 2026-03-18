Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: invincible, Red Roots

Lorenzo De Felici's Red Roots in Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #7

Void Rivals co-creator Lorenzo De Felici's Red Roots in the back of today's Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #7

Article Summary Lorenzo De Felici previews his new series Red Roots in Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #7's back pages

Red Roots follows a professional killer and high school teacher tied by a mysterious force

De Felici is known for Void Rivals, Kroma, and co-creating Oblivion Song with Robert Kirkman

Battle Beast #7 starts a new arc, expanding Invincible's universe while teasing fresh Image Comics stories

Today's Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #7 contains a surprise preview of Red Roots, the new comic book series by Lorenzo De Felici to be published by Image Comics in April. An Italian comic book artist, writer, and creator, whose early work included notable Italian titles such as Dylan Dog and Drakka, he transitioned to international projects, including Infinity 8 and contributions to anthologies like Creepshow, but gained major recognition as the artist and co-creator alongside writer Robert Kirkman of Oblivion Song, a science-fiction horror series published by Image Comics/Skybound in 2018 which ran for 36 issues until 2022, then he creaated his own original series from Image Comics, Kroma. He has since collaborated again with Kirkman, co-creating Void Rivals, launched in 2023, which kicked off the Energon Universe. Red Roots is about a professional killer teamed with a high school teacher. Take a look… will it get a little of the Invincible charm rubbing off on it?

Which you can add to the following preview we ran in the original solicits and solicitations…

RED ROOTS #1

2026-04-22 | 48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US

The lives of a professional killer and a high school teacher are bound by a terrifying, mysterious force.

STORY: LORENZO DE FELICI

ART: LORENZO DE FELICI

2026-04-22 | 48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US The lives of a professional killer and a high school teacher are bound by a terrifying, mysterious force. STORY: LORENZO DE FELICI ART: LORENZO DE FELICI Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #7 Kindle Edition

by Robert Kirkman (Author), Ryan Ottley (Cover Art, Artist), Annalisa Leoni

NEW STORY ARC THE BIGGEST SERIES OF 2025 RETURNS Battle Beast continues his quest to find the one being who can defeat him in battle and end his life. But the Viltrumites are looming…

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