Lorenzo Mattotti Wins Sergio Aragonés Award For Comic Art Excellence

The National Cartoonists Society and the Lakes International Comic Art Festival (LICAF) have announced Lorenzo Mattotti as the winner of the Sergio Aragonés International Award for Excellence in Comic Art. Lorenzo was presented with the award during the Opening Night event of the Festival's weekend-long event in Bowness-on-Windermere yesterday. The Sergio Aragonés International Award for Excellence in Comic Art, named after the world-famous cartoonist, best known for his work on MAD and as co-creator of Groo, was established in 2017 by The National Cartoonists Society, the world's largest organisation of professional cartoonists, in partnership with the Lakes International Comic Art Festival, and is presented annually to a someone deemed to be an exceptional comic artist, animator, or cartoonist.

Lorenzo Mattotti is an Italian-born, Paris-based cartoonist and illustrator. He has published numerous books, including Fires (1986), Caboto (1992), and Stigmate (1998). He illustrated The Raven by Lou Reed (2011) and collaborated with Neil Gaiman on the children's book, Hansel & Gretel (2014). His graphic novel version of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde (with Jerry Kramsky) won an Eisner Award in 2003. He is also a prolific illustrator for publications such as The New Yorker, Vogue, and Vanity Fair. Previous winners of the Award are Dave McKean (2017), Hunt Emerson (2018), Charlie Adlard (2019), Boulet (2021), Posy Simmonds (2022), VIZ Comic, edited by Graham Drury and Simon Thorp (2023) and Juanjo Guarnido (2024).

The Lakes International Comic Art Festival, supported by the Arts Council, the Lake District National Park Authority and other partners, is taking place this weekend in Bowness-on-Windermere in England. Events for comic fans of all ages at various venues include The Old Laundry Theatre and Windermere Jetty Museum, offering guest panels, free events for children, comic workshops, exhibitions, and more. The town is also hosting the Phoenix Festival event from the kids-based Phoenix Comics Weekly.

