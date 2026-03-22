Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: 51, Bludwire, Is Ted Okay, Junk Punch, Land Of Never, Last Starfighter

Mad Cave June 2026 Full Solicits: Junk Punch, Land Of Never & Blüdwire

Mad Cave Studios' June 2026 solicits include Junk Punch #1, Land Of Never #1, Blüdwire #1, 51 #4, Is Ted Okay #5 and The Last Starfighter

Article Summary Mad Cave Studios launches Junk Punch, Land Of Never, and Blüdwire with new #1 issues in June 2026.

Fan favorites like 51 and Is Ted OK? return with new issues packed with mystery and action.

Ray Fawkes brings The Phantom Vs The Red Dragons one-shot for a high-stakes South China Sea showdown.

The Last Starfighter movie adaptation is reissued, plus continuing titles like Gatchaman and Flash Gordon.

Mad Cave Studios' June 2026 solicits and solicitations include the launches of Junk Punch #1 by Paul Tobin, Carlos Javier Olivares, Land Of Never #1 by Steve Orlando and Miguel Mora, Blüdwire #1 by Paul Allor and Ermitis Blanco, and The Phantom Vs The Red Dragons one-shot by Ray Fawkes and Lynne Yoshii… as well as the usual Gatchaman, Dick Tracy, Flash Gordon, Speed Racer, War Wolf, Dog Tag, Exit City, Honor And Curse, Terrorbytes, Barbarian Behind Bars, Exploit, Pretty Hate Machine, Planet Atmos, Racer X, and certain comics that have got all sorts of people excited, 51 and Is Ted OK? as well as a republication of Marvel's The Last Starfighter movie adaptation by Bill Mantlo, Bret Blevins and Tony Salmons……

BLUDWIRE #1 (OF 5) CVR A VICTOR IBANEZ (MR)

(W) Paul Allor (A) Ermitis Blanco (CA) Victor Ibanez

Ace and Zora were built for men's pleasure. Now they're building a life of their own, one bullet at a time. When sex bot Ace mounts a dangerous rescue mission, she isn't starting a revolution. She's trying to save the woman she loves. But Ace and Zora are valuable property, and a corporate kill squad is hot on their trail. Bullets fly. Metal screams. Rivers run red with blood and coolant. From critically-acclaimed writer Paul Allor and artist Ermitis Blanco, Blüdwire is a tender love story surrounded by a hail of bullets. Love is love, but liberation is violent. $4.99 6/24/2026

JUNK PUNCH #1 (OF 5) CVR A CARLOS JAVIER OLIVARES (MR)

(W) Paul Tobin (A) Carlos Javier Olivares, Colleen Coover (CA) Carlos Javier Olivares

In a near-future world, peculiar new compulsions have arisen to afflict individuals in bizarre ways, such as a need to paint all pigeons pink or the unfortunate craving to tell the truth on dating apps. One such individual is Clara Castanelle, aka Junk Punch, who "suffers" an addiction to punching people square in their junk! From Eisner-winning author Paul Tobin and Probably Even More Talented Artist Carlos Olivares comes the story of one woman's quest to solve a bizarre series of thefts, such as kisses stolen from willing and waiting lips! JUNK PUNCH! It's entertainment with IMPACT! $4.99 6/3/2026

LAND OF NEVER #1 (OF 6) CVR A MIGUEL MORA

(W) Steve Orlando (A/CA) Miguel Mora

Six months ago, Jim Hoke's daughter Wendy disappeared from her room. All Jim caught was a glimpse of a hulking figure at the window—the kind of late night vision that's easily written off as a hallucination. No one believes Jim's story—and six months later, the retired pathologist is just looking for anyone who'll still listen. And even if he finds someone, should they believe him? Jim already retired early for planting evidence against an alleged killer. His word doesn't mean much—and it means even less with him as a suspect in Wendy's disappearance. He can't leave town, he can't forget what he saw, and he get any sleep thanks to the nightmares. With Wendy's disappearance declared the coldest of cases, Jim believes he's the only one who cares about finding his daughter. And he's got a withered Father's Day card in his pocket to remind him—all he can do is his best. So he better step it up. Jim goes into business for himself, tracking leads and harassing anyone who's polite enough to listen to his story. He dives into rabbit hole after rabbit hole, until he meets someone else like him. Then another, then another, a whole community of people who've lost someone to a cryptid they call the Floating Man—just like the huge creature Jim saw take Wendy. Suddenly, Wendy's abductor has a name—the Floating Man. And Jim's obsession has direction—he's got to track down the Floating Man, uncover his crimes and free not just his daughter Wendy, but everyone who's been lost.

$4.99 6/17/2026

51 #4 (OF 8) (MR)

(W) Curt Pires (A/CA) Jok

When a post-human empowered by a stolen top secret formula is spotted in Hawaii and connected with a brash string of robberies, the 51 crew is dispatched to deal with the situation. But what they discover about the origin of the raid on Area 51 will leave them reeling!

$4.99 6/24/2026

IS TED OK #5 (OF 6)

(W/A/CA) Dave Chisholm

Safe and sound at Christina's secluded cabin, Ted and Sarah finally learn the story of Noah™, of Ayn-Styne, of The Dome – of it all, really. This is it, dear readers. The cards are all on the table. The gravity of the enormous truth bomb leaves Ted feeling utterly crushed, hollowed-out, thoroughly bewildered. As Sarah again tries to help Ted, everything explodes, their reality is upended, and the tables are set for the massive finale in issue 6!

$5.99 6/24/2026

PHANTOM VS THE RED DRAGONS (ONE SHOT) CVR A ALESSIO ZONNO

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Lynne Yoshii (CA) Alessio Zonno

THE PHANTOM MUST DIE! But how do you kill a Ghost? The Red Dragons are gonna try – and anyone who gets in the way is just collateral damage! When someone in The Phantom's familiar cowl starts sinking the Dragons' pirate operations, Princess Sin goes on the warpath. The South China Sea belongs to the Red Dragons – and they're not afraid of one man in a mask. Not yet. Another thrilling installment in Ray Fawkes' action-packed adventure with guest artist Lynne Yoshii!

$6.99 6/17/2026

LAST STARFIGHTER MOVIE ADAPTATION TP

(W) Bill Mantlo (A) Bret Blevins, Tony Salmons (CA) Davide Tinto, Francesco Carotenuto

In 1984, The Last Starfighter thrilled movie-goers all over, and for comic book readers hungry for more science fiction, it was a relevation. Now the three-part comic adaptation of the beloved film gets new life in an exclusive collection! With covers by Jackson Guice, story by Bill Mantlo, and art by Bret Blevins, The Last Starfighter Movie Adaptation is a hidden gem ripe for rediscovery. $17.99 6/24/2026

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