Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: Media Do, seven seas

Manga Publisher Seven Seas Entertainment Bought By Media Do

Manga Publisher Seven Seas Entertainment has been bought by Japanese eBook publisher Media Do

Article Summary Seven Seas Entertainment, top independent manga publisher, acquired by Japan's Media Do International.

Seven Seas to retain its leadership, editorial direction, and Penguin Random House distribution deal.

Media Do is a global eBook giant, expanding its US presence through the Seven Seas acquisition.

Seven Seas is renowned for diverse manga releases and being an early adopter of employee unionization.

The company Media Do International has agreed to buy manga publisher Seven Seas Entertainment, the largest independently owned manga publisher in the English-language market. Founded in 2004 by Jason DeAngelis, Seven Seas published over 1,300 series and thousands of titles from Japan, China, South Korea, and beyond into the English-language market, including the likes of Monster Musume, Lost in the Cloud and Dear. Door. While Tokyo-based Media Do is Japan's largest eBook distribution company, it is also known as a proponent of A.I. translation services. The company's purchasing wing, Media Do International, is headquartered in San Diego, California. Media Do also bought Quality Solutions/Firebrand Technologies and NetGalley in 2021, and Supadü in 2o22.

The PR states that "Seven Seas will continue to operate under its existing leadership team and editorial direction. There are no changes to distribution, publishing schedules, or core operations as a result of this transaction. All Seven Seas print imprints will continue to be distributed worldwide by Penguin Random House Publisher Services."

"For more than twenty years, our focus has been simple: publishing exceptional stories and treating them with care, respect, and the passion of fans who never forget what drew us to these stories in the first place," says Jason DeAngelis. "This partnership strengthens our long-term position while preserving the creative independence and publishing mission that define Seven Seas. We remain deeply committed to our creators, partners, and readers."

"Seven Seas has built a distinctive and highly respected publishing program, with a strong track record and deep connections across the industry," says Daihei Shiohama, President and CEO of Media Do International. "We look forward to supporting their continued success and providing resources that allow the Seven Seas team to do what they do best—champion great stories for readers around the world."

Seven Seas is also known for being the second major comic book publisher in the US to accept union representation for its employees and the first to do so willingly.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!