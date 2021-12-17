Marvel Cancels Star Wars Halcyon Legacy Orders, And Other Delays

Orders for Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #1 have been canceled and the schedule for the first issue has been shifted from January to the 2nd of February. Cancelling orders may suggest a change in details about the comic, whether content or creator.

Because Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #1 getting a bigger time shift from February the 9th to March the 9th, and #2 and #3 dates also being shifted forward a month, doesn't need to cancel its orders, because nothing else has changed.

Other delays include a specific cover, Darth Vader #19 has had its Chris Sprouse 50th Anniversary of LucasFilm variant cover allocated due to a printer problem. Marvel will be printing more to fill all remaining open retailer orders as soon as possible

While Marvel's Voices: Heritage #1, which should have been out already, has slipped from the original 8th of December 2021 date to the 12th of January 2022.

Here is the current solicitation for Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #1 if you want to watch for any changes.

STAR WARS HALYCON LEGACY #1 (OF 5)

NOV210943

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Will Sliney (CA) E.M. Gist

THE VOYAGES OF THE GREATEST OF ALL-STAR CRUISERS!

• As the legendary HALCYON embarks on a momentous… cruise, the ship heads toward a confrontation with THE FIRST ORDER!

• But what secret from THE HIGH REPUBLIC ERA can help the passengers and crew all these years later?

• And how did JEDI NIBS and BURRY fend off a NIHIL attack on one of the ship's first ever voyages? RATED T SRP: $4.99 SPIDER-GWEN GWENVERSE #1

DEC210887

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Paco Medina (CA) David Nakayama

NOT ENOUGH GWENS!

When Gwen Stacy was bitten by a radioactive spider, she gained arachnid-like super-powers and started a crimefighting career as Spider-Woman (or as she's affectionately known to her peers, Ghost-Spider)! But what would have happened if instead she had picked up the enchanted hammer, Mjolnir? Or if she received the Super-Soldier Serum? Or built a high-tech suit of armor? Or…you get the idea! Find out in this new five-issue miniseries by Tim Seeley (HEROES REBORN: MARVEL DOUBLE ACTION) and Jodi Nishijima (UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA) as Ghost-Spider tumbles through time and comes face-to-face with herselves!

Rated T+ SRP: $4.99 MARVELS VOICES HERITAGE #1

SEP210870

(W) Rebecca Roanhorse, More (A) Jim Terry, More (CA) Kyle Charles

THE HIT VOICES SERIES CONTINUES WITH AN EXTRAORDINARY ARRAY OF INDIGENOUS TALENT!

Year two of Marvel's Voices kicks off with a celebration of Indigenous characters and talent! Get the full story behind River, the mysterious stranger from the pages of Rebecca Roanhorse's new ECHO series! Discover Snowguard's greatest hopes and fears in a tale by celebrated filmmaker Nyla Innuksuk! And many more reveals to come. New and established creators explore the wonders of the Marvel Universe –

catch the next big wave here!

RATED T+ SRP: $4.99