Mike Hoffman Pulls Eyrie From Diamond To Lunar Via Massive Indies

Article Summary Mike Hoffman's Eyrie makes a distribution switch from Diamond to Lunar via Massive Indies for May 2025 release.

Eyrie Magazine #1 features horror tales that nod to past greats with fresh, thought-provoking storytelling.

Stories include evil relics, alien survival, prison ship mutiny, and eerie nighttime disturbances.

Lunar Distribution powers new indie ventures offering direct market reach for comic book stores.

Mike Hoffman has been self-publishing his Eerie-alike horror anthology Eyrie for several years now as Mike Hoffman International, but this year, it was solicited in Diamond Previews for the first time for publication in April. Well, that is not to be, instead it has been pulled and has joined the new listings from Lunar Distribution through Massive Indies, joining Heavy Metal Magazine and Devil's Due's Mercy Sparx, and coming to comic stores in May 2025. You can compare the original and new covers, but only with a date change to separate them. Last month, Massive Publishing announced a distribution program called Massive Indies, in which Massive acts as a sub-distributor between smaller publishers and Lunar Distribution, the exclusive distributor of DC Comics and Image Comics titles to the direct market of comic book stores.

EYRIE MAGAZINE #1 (MR)

(W) Mike Hoffman, Jason Crawley (A) Mike Hoffman, Jason Paulos, Rock Baker (CA) Mike Hoffman

Immortal tales of Horror that salute the great mags of the past, but also plow new territory with imaginative and thought-provoking Comics tales by famed Fantasy & Comics creator Mike Hoffman and his band of supremely talented artists and writers! Retail: $8.95 In-Store Date: 5/28/2025

The contents are as follows: Cover: Mike Hoffman | Stories: Mike Hoffman & Jason Crawley | Artwork: Mike Hoffman, Jason Crawley, Rock Baker

Reflection of Evil

What seems to be a simple purchase at a thrift store turns into something far more sinister for a young couple.

False Alarm

A lonely old man living in the middle of nowhere goes to extremes to find comfort in the company of new friends.

In Perspective

The conceit and arrogance of an Art History professor is challenged by a mysterious visitor from beyond time.

Parasites

Three weary Space travellers become desperate to survive when stranded on an inhospitable alien planet's ecology of life-forms.

Partnership

Inmates aboard a prison ship in outer Space are starved to the point of mutiny, but their suffering doesn't end there.

Deja Grue

The crashes of thunder and flashes of lightning are cause for a restless night for an attractive young girl, but there are other violent events in store.

