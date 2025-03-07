Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: lunar, massive

Devil's Due Studios Joins Lunar With Massive Indies For Mercy Sparx

Devil's Due Studios joins Lunar Distribution via Massive Indies for Mercy Sparx, The disavowed and Breaking Into Comics

Mercy Sparx gets a Lunar Exclusive cover for its anniversary.

The Disavowed comic series lands in stores this summer, mixing G.I. JOE and The Boys.

Breaking Into Comics: No More Rules explores the evolving comic book industry.

Mercy Sparx is to be included in the first wave of the Massive Indies distribution partnership with Lunar Distribution. Last month, Massive Publishing announced a distribution program called Massive Indies, in which Massive acts as a sub-distributor between smaller publishers and Lunar Distribution, the exclusive distributor of DC Comics and Image Comics titles to the direct market of comic book stores. Yesterday, that began with Heavy Metal Magazine. And now Devil's Due Studios joins Massive Indies' distribution partnership with a Lunar Exclusive cover for Mercy Sparx's anniversary.

"We are excited to be adding a publisher with a long history of releasing great books into the market, and for that to include the anniversary of such an iconic indie character like Mercy Sparx, is a bonus", says Michael Calero, CEO, Massive Publishing.

In addition to the Lunar Distribution partnership, Devil's Due and Massive Publishing are working together to release The Disavowed comic series that was announced last year at San Diego Comic Con. Expected to have a summer release at retail, The Disavowed, written by Josh Blaylock and illustrated by Pop Mhan is being pitched as "G.I. JOE meets The Boys" and features covers by Michael Golden, Tim Seeley, Dave Johnson and more with the upcoming "Pilot Edition" crowdfunding campaign.

"We're beyond excited to finally extend our distribution into Lunar, and want to give a big thank you to Massive for helping us get there," said Devil's Due founder Josh Blaylock. "With The Disavowed coming to stores soon, the timing couldn't be better to expand our partnership, and I look forward to opening up all of our titles to a new audience."

Mercy Sparx #1 Sweet 16 Anniversary Edition will be offered in the Lunar Distribution catalogue with an exclusive cover by Matt Merhoff through Massive Indies for this week's Final Order Cut-off as well as the guidebook Breaking Into Comics: No More Rules, both with an expected release date of April 9th at local comic book shops. We invite retailers and readers to keep an eye on the Massive Indies section for all future Devil's Due Lunar releases.

MERCY SPARX #1 (ONE SHOT) SWEET 16 EDITION

(W) Josh Blaylock (A/CA) Matt Merhoff

Lunar Exclusive Cover! Celebrating Mercy's sixteenth year in comics, this commemorative re-release of the very first issue also includes the original eight page story from the Mercy Sparx 99¢ Special that kicked off the series! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2025

BREAKING INTO COMICS NO MORE RULES (ONE SHOT)

(W) Josh Blaylock (CA) Josh Blaylock

What does it take to make it in comics today? A brand new all prose supplement to the classic book, How to Self-Publish Comics: Not Just Create Them, with a focus on how new upstart creators are "breaking in" to the comic book industry. Covering the massive changes the space has seen in recent years, from the explosion of crowdfunding and webtoons, to the disruption of comic book retail, to the rise of comic-con exclusives and the resurgence of variant covers. The medium of comics' future has never looked so bright but never more unpredictable. Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2025

