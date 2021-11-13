Moon Knight #5 Preview: Never Trust a Hydra

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? Moon Knight discovers that one of his pals has been secretly spying on him, and even worse, apparently has ties to Hydra, in this preview of Moon Knight #5. But is all as it seems? We'd say you should never trust a dude who still lives with his mom… but we wouldn't want to insult most of our readers. Check out the preview below.

MOON KNIGHT #5

SEP210902

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Steve McNiven

Moon Knight's hidden enemy is revealed – but revealed is not the same as caught, and he soon finds masks beneath masks as he hunts his way after his new nemesis. At the same time, Dr. Andrea Sterman pierces Moon Knight's own mask and, for the first time, gets some honest answers.

RATED T+

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

