Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: action comics, darkseid, flash, green lantern, harley quinn, justice league unlimited, KO

Post-DC's K.O. And Ahead Of The Absolute Crisis (Spoilers)

Justice League, Harley Quinn, Flash, Guy Gardner and Superman, Post-DC's K.O., Ahead Of The Absolute Crisis (Spoilers)

Article Summary Justice League Unlimited #18 maps the fallout of DC’s K.O., as heroes push uneasy amnesty and trust in new visions.

The Flash #32 shows Central City embracing post-K.O. “Flashes of Insight,” even as Wally faces impossible stakes.

Harley Quinn #61 dives into DC’s K.O. chaos, splitting Harley in two as Gotham, Ivy and Alpha energy tear at her identity.

Guy Gardner, Lex Luthor and the missing Superman all point toward bigger consequences after DC’s K.O. and Absolute Crisis.

Last week's Justice League Unlimited #18 took until now to choose to properly set up the post-DC's K.O. status of a number of other DC comic books to try and clear everything up. And starting with a worldwide address from the Justice League, to explain why they had brought Jeffrey Epstein, Peter Mandelson and Elon Musk into their current membership, or something.

And it's all down to whether or not you trust a bunch of superheroes who were in a big fight, saying they've had a vision. Given the population of the Earth has just been evacuated and then put back, coming on a wave of anti-superhero distrust after Knightmares, Lazarus Planets and Absolute Powers, and Superman not being here any more, I'm not entirely sure that will work…

They are all happy to trust The Flash and his new post-KO visions with their lives, though, to a ludicrous degree, to get some online klout. Oh and they have a name too…

Flashes Of Insight! That was probably worth going through all of DC's K.O to get that wordplay. But Wonder Woman has her serious face on.

Yep, Make Jeffrey Epstein a Black Lantern and put him on the front line. So what of Harley Quinn, one of these villains who has been given Justice League membership? Well she's dealing more with the issue of Gotham right now, and it's new mayor Poison Ivy, her former non-monogamous girlfriend, who just dumped Harley…

And she is in two minds about the whole situation.

Quie literally. As she breaks up with her own sanity.

And does the opposite of the Spice Girls as one becomes two…

As with Cyborg, the Alpha Waves has given us very split personalities. Although some are very clear about what they think of the other…

Flash is also having to deal with bad guys turning good, even if it's for a moment, as well.

It's not just Lex and Giganta either, even Starro is lending a helping tentacle.

Is this Harley Quinn's unique destiny?

And so while Harley's intellectual and her violent selves try to establish their own, separate, valid identies, fuelled with Alpha Energy…

Including one of the better flashbacks to Detective Comics #33…

…and there have been many…

But talking of non-cowardly superstition, Guy Gardner got his own revelation… as we have seen in recent Green Lantern Corps…

…Blue Beetle may not have been the best person to tell this to, however.

It's been a while. And then there's the Superman Rescue Squad appearing in Smallville in the past in Action Comics…

And they made the journey as we know…

While Lex Luthor displays his real super power when dealing with an unstoppable enemy weapon…

Batman really should have done that a lot more… the impact of K.O.'s finale continues to play out… in this week's coming Justice League Intergalactic…hey it's a fifth week, it's basically that and Zatanna…

Justice League Unlimited #18 by Mark Waid, Clayton Henry

Unlimited? Definitely. United? Hardly. The strongest voices in the Justice League have begun granting amnesty—and membership—to super-villains, and mutiny is brewing! Plus: Guy Gardner leads a mission that will have startling consequences for the entire galaxy!

Unlimited? Definitely. United? Hardly. The strongest voices in the Justice League have begun granting amnesty—and membership—to super-villains, and mutiny is brewing! Plus: Guy Gardner leads a mission that will have startling consequences for the entire galaxy! Harley Quinn #61 by Elliott Kalan, Carlos Olivares

Okay, so I mayyyy have left a little something out of that last description. I ain't the only Quinn in town these days. Ya see, my rational, non-fun-loving brain parts have taken a body of their own, and she's claiming my doctorate as her own. You can't do that! I created Facebook! What do you mean she's wired in?! This is a real Dr. Jackass and Ms. Hyde situation, except we both got so tired of each other that we moved out and got our own bodies!

Okay, so I mayyyy have left a little something out of that last description. I ain't the only Quinn in town these days. Ya see, my rational, non-fun-loving brain parts have taken a body of their own, and she's claiming my doctorate as her own. You can't do that! I created Facebook! What do you mean she's wired in?! This is a real Dr. Jackass and Ms. Hyde situation, except we both got so tired of each other that we moved out and got our own bodies! The Flash #32 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry

Okay, so maybe Flash's world has gone crazy, and maybe he's having to run around the city several times a minute just to save people from themselves, but at least things can't get worse, right? I don't know why people still use that rhetorical construction. Every time you say, "At least things can't get worse," you're just setting things up to get way worse, Wally! In this issue: escalating stakes! Flashes of insight! And a strange and unexpected team-up that brings Flash and Captain Cold together…with the fate of Central City hanging in the balance! Told you things could get worse. Sheesh, Wally. Come on.

Okay, so maybe Flash's world has gone crazy, and maybe he's having to run around the city several times a minute just to save people from themselves, but at least things can't get worse, right? I don't know why people still use that rhetorical construction. Every time you say, "At least things can't get worse," you're just setting things up to get way worse, Wally! In this issue: escalating stakes! Flashes of insight! And a strange and unexpected team-up that brings Flash and Captain Cold together…with the fate of Central City hanging in the balance! Told you things could get worse. Sheesh, Wally. Come on. Justice League Intergalactic Special #1 (Justice League Quarterly) by Jadzia Axelrod, Nicole Maines, Travis G. Moore

The planet Naltor and the Green Lanterns that protect it fall under the spell of the wretched Witch Queen, who harnesses the planet's dream energy in hopes of taking over all that lies beyond. But have no fear, Star Sapphire's assembled team of Justice Leaguers will no doubt liberate them all! Except, well, Green Arrow sure does hate space. And Adam Strange's ship comes under attack before it even enters Naltorian orbit. And Galaxy invited her best friend and one of the League's most wanted, Dreamer, along on the mission without telling anybody. And Dreamer's visions seem to spell doom from the very start. Just when Star Sapphire thought she was getting the hang of her powers and the whole team-leader thing… Will this team of disparate dynamos figure out how to come together to win the day? Or will they, too, succumb to the Witch Queen's all consuming hive mind?

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