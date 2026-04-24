Posted in: Comics | Tagged: lfcc, london, london film and comic con, Olympia, tony lee

London Film And Comic Con Cancelled Until August 2027

The London Film And Comic Con has cancelled all their Olympia London shows until August 2027

Article Summary London Film And Comic Con has cancelled all Olympia London shows for 2026, with its return now set for August 14-15, 2027.

Showmasters says rising airline costs, guest booking issues and wider economic pressures made London Film And Comic Con unviable.

The cancellation affects only the main London Film And Comic Con, while regional events including Glasgow, Cardiff and YALC continue.

With London Film And Comic Con off the calendar, MCM London Comic Con faces little major competition in London until late 2027.

Showmasters has cancelled the London Film And Comic Cons being held at the Kensington/Hammersmith Olympia for 2026, but states that they will return for 2027. The show usually ran three times a year in the venue, and Bleeding Cool often has a strong presence at the shows. And while the show's focus is multimedia, they also have a sizeable comic book zone run by Tony Lee. In a statement, they said;

"Sadly, we have had to take the difficult decision to postpone London Film and Comic Con 2026 to August 2027. After lengthy discussions with the team and exploring other possibilities, we have come to the unfortunate conclusion that it simply isn't feasible in this climate to bring you the quality of event that you expect from us for over 30 years. Many of our headline guests travel from the US. With airline costs rising sharply and ongoing uncertainty around flight availability, it is not currently possible to secure the range and calibre of guests you expect from us. Unfolding global issues, increasing energy shortages and rising cost of living are going to impact all our lives this year. The massive rising costs on putting on a big comic con this year is just too much to be passed on to the fans when everyone is feeling the pinch and that's just unfair and we pride ourselves on fair pricing for autographs and photo ops. Unfortunately, the level of uncertainty and scale of additional costs mean this year's large-scale event is no longer viable. However, this is just a short-term blip. We are skipping LFCC this year, but we already have our 2027 date booked, which is 14th and 15th August 2027. By this time things will have evolved and adjusted. So, we can once again bring you the massive A-list Guests you expect from us over the years like Mel Gibson, Carrie Fisher, Michael J Fox et cetera, and all the new international guests you want to meet. This decision only effects our big London Film and Comic Con, as our regional events have UK based Guests, it will not affect the running of all our shows up and down the country. Glasgow, Cardiff and YALC will all not be affected as the guests all come from the UK. The same goes for our other events at Creed Conventions and Brick Festival Events. None of these will be affected. We will miss you all this year. However tough it may get over the coming months we will be back in August 2027 and can't wait to see you again at our London Film and Comic Con 2027."

Tony Lee also told guests that "You will have noticed that over the last couple of weeks, there has been a distinct lack of information from Showmasters in relation to more comic guests at the London Film and Comic Con in June. This is because over the last few weeks, Showmasters have been trying to fix a few major issues that we have, partly with the venue but also with the status of the world at the moment. Guests are costing way more than they used to, primarily because of rising air flights, etc… I apologise to all of you that we've invited, and promise that if you want it, you have automatically got a guest pass for 2027… I apologise to anyone who has started making plans or turned down other conventions for this. If there's anything we can do to help you get back into those conventions, please let me know."

This year also saw London Book Fair's last year at Olympia, moving to the London ExCel, where they hold MCM London Comic Con for 2027. The London Film And Comic Cons were the only sizeable rivals to MCM in London, which looks set to have a free unopposed run until at least the latter end of 2027…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!